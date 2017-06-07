BOSTON SPORTS TONIGHT PODCAST: What does the future hold for Jimmy Garoppolo?

SUBSCRIBE iTunes | Stitcher | RSS

0:41 - Jimmy Garoppolo likes being with the Patriots but also is a competitor and wants to start. Could this quarterback situation end up like Tom Brady taking over for Drew Bledsoe back in 2001? Curran, Holley, Giles, and Smith discuss.

5:54 - Kyle Draper discusses the potential number one overall pick Markelle Fultz visiting and working out with the Celtics, and Fultz’s decision to not work out for other teams.

9:31 - Greg Bedard joins BST to discuss how Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo have the same agent, Don Yee, and how that interesting dynamic could affect the quarterback situation for the Patriots.

12:45 - Lou Merloni on BST talks about the Red Sox getting the win but Craig Kimbrel being used for a 4 out save once again, which Lou says John Farrell is doing too much.

16:47 - What would it take to trade for the Pacers Paul George? Would it be worth it to trade for a player with only one year left on his contract? Our BST crew breaks it down.