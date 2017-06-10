BOSTON SPORTS TONIGHT PODCAST: Do Patriots really have a quarterback controversy?

SUBSCRIBE iTunes | Stitcher | RSS

On this episode of The Best of Boston Sports Tonight...

0:45 - Red Sox Manager John Farrell talks about social media use of reporters who work in sports. Evan Drellich joins BST to breaks down Farrell’s message.

7:17 - LeBron James had some ‘barbershop talk’ with other athletes to explain why the ‘greatest of all time’ conversation cannot apply to NFL players. Phil Perry helps the BST crew discuss the validity of James’ claim.

13:21- Phil Perry returns to talk about the never-ending debate on other the Patriots have a “quarterback controversy.’

21:18 - Lou Merloni checks in from Fenway Park to recap the Red Sox win over the Tigers and wrap up the Media vs David Price discussion.