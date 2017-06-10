BOSTON SPORTS TONIGHT PODCAST: Do Patriots really have a quarterback controversy?

SUBSCRIBE iTunes | Stitcher | RSS
On this episode of The Best of Boston Sports Tonight...
0:45 - Red Sox Manager John Farrell talks about social media use of reporters who work in sports. Evan Drellich joins BST to breaks down Farrell’s message.
7:17 - LeBron James had some ‘barbershop talk’ with other athletes to explain why the ‘greatest of all time’ conversation cannot apply to NFL players. Phil Perry helps the BST crew discuss the validity of James’ claim.
13:21- Phil Perry returns to talk about the never-ending debate on other the Patriots have a “quarterback controversy.’
21:18 - Lou Merloni checks in from Fenway Park to recap the Red Sox win over the Tigers and wrap up the Media vs David Price discussion.
Tom E. Curran explains why he thinks that Gary Tanguay saying that there is a quarterback controversy for the New England Patriots is accurate.
The Patriots received their Super Bowl LI championship rings in a ceremony at Robert Kraft's home on Friday night.
The team's social media accounts gave fans their first glimpse at the franchise's fifth championship ring as well as photos from the evening.
According to the Patriots, the ring has more than 280 diamonds with "greatest comeback ever" and "we are all Patriots" engraved on the inside.
"We celebrated our first Super Bowl ring ceremony 15 years ago to the day," Robert Kraft said, via Patriots.com. "It was our first Super Bowl championship in 42 years and, at the time, I couldn't imagine a more exciting game or ring celebration. But, we have had the good fortune to now celebrate five Super Bowl championships, and much like the games themselves, the rings and the celebrations keep getting bigger and better. It was a historic comeback win and the players deserve to have a ring that represents that accomplishment, so we created the biggest Super Bowl ring ever made. Watching the expressions of the players and coaches when they saw them for the first time and the overwhelming pride when they put them on was priceless."