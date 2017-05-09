New England Patriots

Bennett adapting just fine to his surroundings in Green Bay

By Phil Perry May 09, 2017 1:33 PM

When Martellus Bennett signed with the Packers as a free agent this offseason, he had agreed to a three-year deal worth $21 million in a market smaller than any other he'd been before. 

Green Bay is a long way from Dallas, New York, Chicago and New England. Yet Bennett has no plans of fading into the background with his new club. Instead, the self-proclaimed "chameleon" is fitting right in with his new surroundings. 

He's milked cows. He's traipsed through manure. He's been to a local brewery. (Though he says he doesn't drink beer and only know how it tastes because Rob Gronkowski poured some on his head during the Super Bowl parade in Boston.)

And he's getting along with just about everyone.

"If I don’t like you," Bennett's quoted as saying in a recent Bleacher Report profile, "something’s probably wrong with you. I am who I am."

That's the approach Bennett took during his one season with the Patriots in 2016. He told BR's Tyler Dunne that he knew teammates viewed him as a bit of an oddball at times -- "how many NFL players are inviting you to Comic-Con or breaking down interior design with your wife?" Dunne wrote -- but he was on time for work and felt he provided the team with a spark.

"I just try to create an environment," Bennett said, "where we kick ass but we laugh after we do it. Like ‘Ha ha ha, mother******! … People can say what they want to say about me, but if I was a terrible, horrible person, I wouldn’t be in the NFL for 10 years. People say all kinds of crazy s*** to me. Twitter. In the media. People think I’m a bad teammate, but I’ve never been a bad teammate."

You certainly won't hear that from anyone in the Patriots locker room after Bennett shouldered the load at tight end last season despite dealing with knee and ankle issues for much of the season. Those ailments led to lapses at times, which Bennett admitted, but he performed well enough for Tom Brady to trust him in the most critical moments of the season.

Bennett caught five passes on six targets for 62 yards in Super Bowl LI, and he drew a pass-interference penalty in overtime that put the Patriots on the 2-yard line, which eventually led to James White's game-winning score.

Cooks: No 'X' on the calendar for Week 2 matchup with the Saints

By Phil Perry May 10, 2017 4:46 PM

You could understand it if Brandin Cooks wasn't all that fond of the Saints. 

New Orleans head coach Sean Payton went out of his way to tell the 23-year-old that the Saints weren't looking to trade him. Then when the Patriots offered their pick at the bottom of the first round of this year's draft, there was a change of heart. 

"We spoke to a few teams, and we weren't in a position where we felt like, 'We gotta make this trade or else,' " Payton said during the NFC coaches breakfast at the Arizona Biltmore back in March. "It was the opposite, actually. I had a couple conversations with him, saying, 'This . . . isn't going to happen. We're not interested in just looking to do this.'

"But when we were able to do a deal with New England, which involved a first-round pick, third-round pick, we felt that was significant. We did feel like it was a way to help our team, particularly our defense. Those picks specifically, you don't know how the draft falls, but they're getting a real good player and someone that was obviously good for us."

The Saints said one thing, then did another. And there were some indications even before the trade that the relationship between Cooks and his former club was rocky. 

On a conference call with Patriots reporters following the trade, Cooks indicated that he hoped he'd be able to do things in Josh McDaniels' offense that he wasn't able to do in Payton's. After a blowout win over the Rams last year, during which Cooks didn't see a single target, he said, "Closed mouths don't get fed."

Still, Cooks explained on Tuesday that he wasn't focused on New England's Week 2 game in New Orleans as a matter of revenge. 

"It’s exciting, but it’s going to be another game," Cooks said. "I’m not going to treat it any differently. It’s Week 2, so I’ll be focused on Week 1. Once Week 2 comes, that’s all I’ll be focused on.

"It’s not like I put an 'X' on the calendar for that game. I just want to go in, do my job, handle business and let the rest take care of itself."

Maybe once the game has come and gone -- and maybe if Cooks has had an opportunity to fire a few invisible arrows into the Superdome crowd -- we'll hear more on he feels about the team that drafted him in the first round in 2014 and dealt him away three years later. 

Report: Floyd signs 1-year deal with Vikings

By DJ Bean May 10, 2017 3:18 PM

The Patriots took a flier on Michael Floyd last season, but the experiment is officially over. 

Floyd, whom the Pats claimed on waivers after the Cardinals dismissed their 2012 first-round pick in wake of his second DUI arrest, has signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vikings, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. Rapoport added that Floyd can make up to $6 million more in incentives.   

The Notre Dame product played just three games for the Patriots. He totaled four receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown in two regular season games, but a poor performance in the divisional round against the Texans (one reception for nine yards) led to him being inactive for both the AFC Championship and Super Bowl. 

The 27-year-old hails from St. Paul, making his pact with the Vikings something of a homecoming. He had expressed interest in remaining with the Patriots, but their lack of faith in him in the postseason and their acquisition of Brandin Cooks made it unlikely the once-promising receiver would be a longterm fit in New England. 

