Belichick not at all thrilled with pick-route defense against Saints

By Phil Perry September 18, 2017 10:52 AM

There were plenty of moments in Sunday's game against the Saints where the Patriots will look back at the film and be proud of their work. How they handled pick-routes defensively isn't going to fall under that category.

Drew Brees hit Brandon Coleman for a five-yard touchdown when Malcolm Butler got picked by Saints tight end Josh Hill. The play could have been flagged as it appeared Hill was more than a yard removed from the line of scrimmage when the contact was made, but there was no call, and the Saints cut the score to 20-10 in the second quarter. 

Could the communication have been better between Butler and Patrick Chung, who was in coverage on Hill? Was the technique botched? Bill Belichick was asked about the difficulty of defending those types of rub routes, especially down by the goal line, during a conference call on Monday.

He wasn't thrilled about how his team handled them. 

"Well there are certain fundamental things that you have to do," Belichick explained. "You have to adjust collectively as a team. You have to work togerther because there's more than one person involved on . . . defending those plays. If you don't execute them well, if you don't play the technique properly, then you get beat.

"We gotta do a better job of coaching that. We have to play it better. Souldn't be nearly as much of a problem as it was. We obviously aren't coaching it or playing it very well."

The touchdown to Coleman wasn't the lone play during which the Saints successfully picked the Patriots. On the drive following that score, Brees found Coleman again on a rub route. Stephon Gilmore was wiped out, and Coleman was freed up to make a 42-yard catch down the right sideline. 

Expect the Patriots, who use plenty of man-to-man defense, to focus on how they play those man-coverage beaters this week before taking on the Texans.

packers_falcons_matt_ryan_091717.jpg

By Associated Press September 18, 2017 12:39 AM

ATLANTA -- New season. New stadium. Same ol' result.

Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons picked up where they left off against the Green Bay Packers, building a big halftime lead on the way to a dominating 34-23 victory Sunday night. The rematch of last season's NFC championship game was essentially a repeat: Ryan threw for 252 yards and a touchdown, Devonta Freeman had a couple of scoring runs, and Desmond Trufant darted to the end zone off an attempted pass by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers that was ruled a fumble.

"We came out aggressive," said Julio Jones, who had five catches for 108 yards. "We did a great job and got after them."

Back in January at the Georgia Dome, Atlanta earned a trip to the Super Bowl by racing to a 31-0 edge early in the third quarter on the way to a 44-21 blowout of the Packers.

In the first regular-season NFL game at $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium - and the first sporting event in which the facility's camera lens-like roof was open - the Falcons put on quite a show to mark the occasion.

They were ahead 24-7 at halftime and 31-7 less than a minute into the third period.

Unlike the Super Bowl , Atlanta (2-0) made sure this lead stood up.

Ryan threw for 201 yards in the first half, getting Jones involved in the offense. Freeman rushed for 84 yards, and Tevin Coleman chipped in with 42 on the ground plus a touchdown catch. Trufant not only scored a defensive touchdown, he came up with a crucial interception near the end of the first half.

"That's when we really come to light," coach Dan Quinn said. "Different weapons. You never know who's going to be the one."

After struggling a bit offensively in a season-opening victory at Chicago that was preserved with a goal-line stand in the closing seconds, the Falcons dominated right from the start in an early showdown for conference supremacy.

"If we get down to a tie-breaker, this game could be a big one," Rodgers said, already looking far down the road.

On the opening possession, Ryan guided a nine-play, 86-yard drive that was reminiscent of the league's highest-scoring team a year ago. Jones hauled in two passes for 53 yards and the Falcons didn't get to third down until they were at the Green Bay 1. Freeman powered in from there to make it 7-0.

The Packers (1-1) responded with a 75-yard drive of their own, capped by Ty Montgomery's 1-yard TD run. But it was downhill from there for Rodgers and his offense, which was missing both of its starting tackles and lost receiver Jordy Nelson early on with a quadriceps injury.

Atlanta led 17-7 after Freeman's second TD run from 2 yards out and Matt Bryant's 51-yard field goal. Then, the game totally got away from Rodgers and the Packers near the end of the first half. Three penalties in four plays - one a disputed offensive pass interference that wiped out a 36-yard gain - pushed Green Bay back to its own 3 before Rodgers lofted a terrible pass down the right sideline that was picked off easily by Trufant at the 36.

Ryan hit Mohamed Sanu with a 21-yard pass, setting up a 3-yard scoring pass to Coleman with 24 seconds remaining .

On the second play of the second half, Trufant turned it into a rout .

Rodgers was plastered by 2016 sack leader Vic Beasley Jr. attempting to throw, the ball wobbling out of his hand for what appeared an incomplete pass. But Trufant wisely scooped it up and scooted into the end zone for what was ruled a 15-yard touchdown. The call stood when the replay didn't show conclusively that the pass went forward.

"A big play by him with the interception at the end of the half," Quinn said, "then a smart play to start the second half on the forced fumble."

The Packers finally showed a bit of life with a couple of fourth-quarter touchdowns, including Rodgers' 300th career scoring pass .

It wasn't nearly enough.

INJURIES

Green Bay: Already short-handed up front, the Packers lost several more players during the game. Nelson was the most prominent injury, but also going down were defensive tackle Mike Daniel (hamstring), receiver Randall Cobb (shoulder) and cornerback Davon House (quad). In addition, backup safety Kentrell Brice was forced out by a groin injury.

Atlanta: On the first touchdown of the night, right tackle Ryan Schraeder was knocked out of the game with a concussion. The Falcons also lost Beasley (hamstring) and defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw (ankle).

MILESTONES

Rodgers' first touchdown pass came on a 33-yard, fourth-down pass to Davante Adams, who made a brilliant play to keep his feet inbounds while kicking the pylon. No. 300 for Rodgers was as short as you can get, a little left-handed shovel pass to Montgomery from the 1.

"They all count," Rodgers quipped.

Bryant's first field goal was his 200th since joining the Falcons in 2009, making him the first Atlanta kicker to reach that figure. He also connected in the third quarter from 53 yards.

UP NEXT

Green Bay: Return to Lambeau Field to face the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) next Sunday.

Atlanta: Travel to Detroit to take on the Lions (1-0), who face the New York Giants on Monday night.

Curran: Patriots' casualty list reconfigures expectations

By Tom E. Curran September 17, 2017 9:48 PM

NEW ORLEANS – So I have a complaint.

Be forewarned: It’s a whiny one informed by years of unchecked Patriots Privilege in which folks don’t wonder whether the local 53 might make the playoffs, only whether or not they will win the Super Bowl.

This is not what I thought we signed up for in the offseason. Where is the relentless, merciless, march through the opposition that I saw on the brochure?

I distinctly remember being told each opponent would be wind up like a bug on a windshield and the Patriots would roll on, impervious. This doesn’t feel historic.

PATRIOTS 36, SAINTS 20

Not even after Sunday’s 36-20 road win over the Saints when 40-year-old Tom Brady (he’s 40, you know) threw for 447 and three touchdowns. You expect to walk away from the stadium smug and cackling after a game like that, saying, “Damn, this team is tough to beat. Exactly what we thought. This race for perfection thing is good for business.”

Instead? They’re 1-1 and even though they smacked that astronaut in the Superdome, the steady stream of players filing in and out of the Big Blue Tent gives pause about where things are headed.  

The arc of the 2017 Patriots has changed from unbeatable to resourceful underdogs forced to survive on dwindling supplies. Already gutted by the season-long injury to Julian Edelman, the weeks-long MCL sprain for Dont'a Hightower, the absence of emotional leader and special teams ace Matt Slater, the concussion for Danny Amendola and the retirement of Rob Ninkovich, on Sunday against the Saints Rob Gronkowski, Rex Burkhead, Phillip Dorsett and Eric Rowe all got hurt. And Chris Hogan was intermittently limping around like he had a nail in his foot.

Gronk’s injury was reported as a groin. He was bug-eyed and urgent-looking on the bench while talking to medical staff. That’ll happen when your groin hurts. But he wasn’t limping. And they weren’t asking him to do anything groiny. And the play on which he was hurt reminded me of the play he got hurt on last year in New York when he had to have season-ending back surgery. So you inevitably wait for the other shoe to drop.

That’s football life with Gronk, knowing that, with him and injuries, it’s a “when” not an “if.” (Which must suck even more for him because he likes playing, is fun to watch and has done enough rehab to last eight lifetimes.)

Even if whatever’s ailing Gronk and Hogan turns out to be minor, the problem is, the Patriots are two games in. Whatever you hurt in September isn’t going to not hurt in November unless you let the thing fully heal. And there’s no real way the Patriots can do that with those two, not with everyone else they’ve lost.

That this team is going to be less “shock and awe” and more “snap and ow” takes some getting used to.

Which brings us to the game itself. This was a win the Patriots themselves took a lot of pride in, beginning at the top with Bill Belichick, who indicated he and his coaches hammered the team and themselves since the season-opening loss to the Chiefs.

Brady, who hasn’t softened at all on what he thought was a half-assed effort against the Chiefs, kept banging the drum on Sunday when asked if the Saints game was better.

“All the veterans had a chance to say the things they wanted to say to their different groups,” said Brady. “Whether it was their own unit, or offense or defense, the whole team. The NFL’s tough, man. Every game’s tough, every quarter’s tough, every play’s tough. You can’t take anything for granted and in order to win you gotta go out there and compete as hard as you can every play.”

He added: “There’s a level of critiquing you do if you lose that you don’t really do if you win. Our coaches were all over us all week. They want us to get it right and they want us to get it right now.”

There was plenty of room for improvement. Even as the offense rolled up 555 yards, there were some defensive breakdowns on the back end that – while not as egregious as Week 1 – were a little surprising.

But nobody was complaining about the effort.

“The feeling after [the Chiefs game], the not finishing, the style of play [wasn’t] what we expect,” said Devin McCourty. “Guys that have been here are accustomed to how we play – playing the whole game and finishing. We won a lot of games coming back. That (performance against the Chiefs) irked a lot of guys. Guys passed it on and everyone got the message."

Interestingly, left tackle Nate Solder, the kindest, gentlest, easy-smilingest, 6-foot-8, 320-pound men you will ever meet, wasn’t ready to come back with a full verdict yet.

“It was a step in the right direction,” Solder said. “We gotta play a lot better still. We had a different level of urgency. But that has to continue for us to be any good.”

Was it daunting to see the parade of teammates disappearing into the Big Blue Tent?

“Doesn’t matter. Doesn’t matter. Doesn’t matter who’s over there,” Solder replied.

But it does. He knows it. They all know it.

They aren’t on the road to the coronation we thought they’d be on. This is going to be hard.

