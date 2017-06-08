New England Patriots

Belichick on field-goal block rule change: 'Another monster'

By Phil Perry June 08, 2017 4:03 PM

FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick doesn't typically shy away from commenting on the league's rule changes, or emphases, and the people who decide on them.

He's had a habit of sarcastically referring to them as "experts" at press conferences. He's openly wondered why the game has needed changing, particularly when it comes to the alterations made to the kicking game. And as recently as this year's NFL Scouting Combine, he joked on NFL Network about one instance in which a rules change has directly opposed something the Patriots did the season prior.

Before Thursday's minicamp practice, he was asked to comment on a couple of the changes to the on-the-field product made earlier this offseason.

Q: There have been a few rules changes this offseason. What are your thoughts on the overtime change, in particular? Did you feel like overtime was too long?

BB: Yeah, I mean, I don’t think it’s a big deal. I mean, it’s shorter, so it is what it is. What else do we have?

Q: They changed the rule in terms of the players jumping over the center.

BB: Yeah, right, that’s another monster.

Q: Your reaction?

BB: Won’t do it.

Belichick and the Patriots haven't proposed a rule change in either of the last two years. Why? Maybe because they feel as though their proposals are doomed before they even reach the Competition Committee. 

USA Today's Jarrett Bell tweeted a quote from an anonymous NFL owner during the league meetings in Arizona that indicated the league may be more likely to vote down a proposal if it was proposed by the Patriots.  

Asked why he and his staff haven't proposed a rules change lately, Belichick smiled.

"We love the rules the way they are," he said. "Yeah, we don’t want to change them."

The last time Belichick and the Patriots submitted rules proposals, at the league meetings in 2015, they had three: They wanted to 1) make every play reviewable, 2) place fixed cameras on boundary lines, and 3) place extra-point attempts at the 15-yard line. 

The third eventually became a reality. The others seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

The first was back up for a vote this year, proposed jointly by Buffalo and Seattle, but did not pass. The second failed two years ago and drew special attention when Belichick suggested that the billionaires running the league could hold a bake sale to raise funds for the additional equipment.

Curran: Five takeaways from Julian Edelman's extension with Patriots

By Tom E. Curran June 08, 2017 7:05 PM

Growing up in Redwood City, California, the then-pocket-sized Edelman would say to friends who didn’t think he’d be able to accomplish something, “Bet against me…” His self-belief from the time he was a 4-11, 70-pound freshman at Woodside High School through now has never wavered. And this deal is a concrete example of Edelman cashing in because he bet on himself.

After an injury-marred 2012 season, Edelman didn’t get much attention as a free agent. He came back to the Patriots on a one-year deal for 2013 and proceeded to explode. After that, he signed a fluff-free four-year, $19M deal. And since signing that, he’s had iconic touchdowns in two Super Bowl wins. Edelman came into the NFL in 2009 after three years as a Kent State quarterback. He somewhat spun his wheels until 2012 until he got his chance. That Edelman is closing his career with this kind of on-field production and off-field earnings means that anyone betting against him is making a bad wager.
 
With a two-year extension, the (just-turned) 31-year-old wideout is now signed through 2019 as are Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Convenient. Even more convenient: the 2019 season will represent Bill Belichick’s 20th year as head coach of the Patriots and Brady’s 20th year in New England. As I’ve mentioned a few times in the past, Belichick likes round numbers and what it would mean to coach 20 seasons from a historical perspective. If he gets to 20 consecutive with the Patriots, he’d join Tom Landry (29), Curly Lambeau (29), Don Shula (26) and Chuck Noll (23) as men who coached a team for a generation. And nobody’s matching that this century.
 
Why’d Edelman get extended to play with the team past the age of 31 when Wes Welker wasn’t? Great question. And you have to go back to the Welker-Patriots relationship in 2011 and 2012 to understand.

In 2011, Welker caught 122 passes for 1,569 yards and nine TDs. He was an All-Pro and the Patriots got to the Super Bowl, where Welker and Brady failed to connect on a would-be game-sealing completion in the fourth quarter. Welker’s agent, David Dunn, submitted a dossier explaining why Welker should be paid like Calvin Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald. The Patriots put the franchise tag on Welker. Pissed, Welker had a less-than-committed offseason heading into 2012. And then he got beaten out by Edelman in training camp. It wasn’t until Aaron Hernandez broke his ankle against Arizona in the season’s second game and Edelman broke his wrist that Welker re-emerged.

At the end of that season, Welker was hell-bent on finding the money the Pats wouldn’t give him and hit free agency. The Patriots, snubbing Edelman – who was so injury-plagued at that point – signed Danny Amendola. Welker, realizing the interest wasn’t out there, wanted to rejoin the Patriots but New England had already filled Welker’s spot with Amendola. It was a money thing. With Edelman – who is represented by Don Yee, Steve Dubin and Carter Chow (Yee and Dubin also represent Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo) – it never turned into a financial tug-of-war.

I mentioned the 2014 “fluff-free” deal? I called it that because there was no backloading involved and all the salaries and roster bonuses were evenly distributed. We’ll see when the numbers come out if the new deal provides a little less certainty for Edelman and is more performance-based. With Malcolm Mitchell perhaps emerging and Brandin Cooks now in the house as well, the ball is bound to find Edelman less often than it has in past seasons. Which isn’t a bad thing. He saw the fourth-highest number of regular-season targets (160) and was thrown to 195 times including the postseason. And he returns punts. Backing the workload off a touch is a wise move.
 
What about Malcolm Butler? The Patriots have now collected a fleet of free agents (including Stephon Gilmore), gone back to the table early with Gronk (albeit with just a few new incentives to give him a performance boost) and are extending guys like Edelman (who was going to be equally as underpaid as Butler this year). Why doesn’t Malcolm eat? Because the Patriots kinda Welker’d him. He didn’t bite on their offer (which could have topped $10M per if Butler hit his incentives, according to Mike Reiss) so they signed Gilmore. Now Butler has to suck it up and play for $3.91M. He could have played it like Edelman did and re-signed for authentic money on a short-term deal at any time over the past couple seasons. He decided not to. I don’t blame him for that – Butler’s first three years were better than Edelman’s – but waiting for the giant windfall comes at a cost and a risk.

Patriots CB Cyrus Jones on last season's struggles: 'That's done, in the past'

By Mike Giardi June 08, 2017 4:37 PM

FOXBORO - Cyrus Jones wasn’t good last year. No way to sugarcoat it. He didn’t get many opportunities as a slot corner and when he did, the results weren’t what you’re looking for from a second-round draft pick.

In fact, having Andrew Hawkins on the Patriots roster this spring may be an unfriendly reminder of Week 5 in Cleveland, when the then slot receiver for the Browns scorched Jones for a touchdown, creating some six or seven yards of separation.

But it went beyond that. One of the main reasons Jones was drafted was because of his acumen as a punt returner. He took four to the house in his final year at Alabama. But Jones scuffled in training camp and those scuffles carried over into the regular season. Jones fumbled an NFL-leading five times in the return game and got the rookie a seat on the pine. There he remained, not just as a returner, but on defense, passed by an undrafted player in Jonathan Jones. 

Naturally, those struggles were going to create a lot of attention on Cyrus Jones to start Year 2. After a spotty beginning of OTAs, the 5-10 speedster had two clean days of minicamp. Until today. The first punt he attempted to field clanged off his hands. His head dropped. Flashback to last season?

“I’m just focused on this year,” said Jones. “I ain’t really interested in talking about last year.”

Jones is an interesting kid. At times last year, he was open and honest about his struggles, owning them. Then there were times when he showed his immaturity, retweeting his critics and skipping out after the Ravens game, long before the media reached the Pats locker room. Self-inflicted wounds. 

“I mean you can pinpoint a lot of reasons for you know my struggles,” said Jones was asked if he put too much pressure on himself. “Like I said before, that’s done, in the past. I’m focused on this upcoming season.”

Pressed more about his performance and what needed to be improved this year, Jones appeared to get defensive, firmly saying “nothing” before catching himself ever so slightly.

“It’s a no-brainer. You watched last year,”  said Jones. “As far as proving something, I just want to come out and be a productive player for the team. I’m not going into every day saying I need to prove this, prove that. I’m just trying to come, work hard every day and get better.”
 

