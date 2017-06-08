Belichick on field-goal block rule change: 'Another monster'

FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick doesn't typically shy away from commenting on the league's rule changes, or emphases, and the people who decide on them.
He's had a habit of sarcastically referring to them as "experts" at press conferences. He's openly wondered why the game has needed changing, particularly when it comes to the alterations made to the kicking game. And as recently as this year's NFL Scouting Combine, he joked on NFL Network about one instance in which a rules change has directly opposed something the Patriots did the season prior.
Before Thursday's minicamp practice, he was asked to comment on a couple of the changes to the on-the-field product made earlier this offseason.
Q: There have been a few rules changes this offseason. What are your thoughts on the overtime change, in particular? Did you feel like overtime was too long?
BB: Yeah, I mean, I don’t think it’s a big deal. I mean, it’s shorter, so it is what it is. What else do we have?
Q: They changed the rule in terms of the players jumping over the center.
BB: Yeah, right, that’s another monster.
Q: Your reaction?
BB: Won’t do it.
Belichick and the Patriots haven't proposed a rule change in either of the last two years. Why? Maybe because they feel as though their proposals are doomed before they even reach the Competition Committee.
USA Today's Jarrett Bell tweeted a quote from an anonymous NFL owner during the league meetings in Arizona that indicated the league may be more likely to vote down a proposal if it was proposed by the Patriots.
Asked why he and his staff haven't proposed a rules change lately, Belichick smiled.
"We love the rules the way they are," he said. "Yeah, we don’t want to change them."
The last time Belichick and the Patriots submitted rules proposals, at the league meetings in 2015, they had three: They wanted to 1) make every play reviewable, 2) place fixed cameras on boundary lines, and 3) place extra-point attempts at the 15-yard line.
The third eventually became a reality. The others seem to have fallen on deaf ears.
The first was back up for a vote this year, proposed jointly by Buffalo and Seattle, but did not pass. The second failed two years ago and drew special attention when Belichick suggested that the billionaires running the league could hold a bake sale to raise funds for the additional equipment.