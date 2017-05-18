Boston Red Sox

Why Joe Kelly's 100 mph fastball disappeared vs. Cardinals

red_sox_joe_kelly_090616.jpg

Why Joe Kelly's 100 mph fastball disappeared vs. Cardinals

By Evan Drellich May 18, 2017 2:07 AM

ST. LOUIS — The Red Sox bullpen was already one of their strengths, well before all eight relievers they have combined for seven shutout innings Wednesday night in a 13-inning, 5-4 win over the Cardinals.

“I mean really, who cares about my performance tonight?” said starter Rick Porcello, who accounted for the Cardinals' runs. “I think the story of the game is the bullpen coming out there and throwing six or seven goose eggs, whatever it was . . . They were phenomenal. They were the reason why we won.”

They weren’t supposed to be this good without Carson Smith and Tyler Thornburg, and yet they continue to excel. 

Robby Scott’s ERA is down to 0.87. His career ERA is 0.55. He debuted on Sept. 2. From that day on, only one reliever (among those with a minimum of 10 innings thrown) has been better: Orioles closer Zach Britton, at 0.41.

“As a whole, we’ve got a great group of guys down there right now,” said Joe Kelly, a former Cardinals farmhand. “It’s something that we take pride in. You know we’ve had guys go on the DL that aren’t part of the unit right now, but something that we take pride in. We get our name called and go out there and try to perform the best we can. Since Game 1 of this season, I feel like for the most part we’ve gone out there and done our jobs.

“It gives us even more confidence as a whole [knowing] when we get the ball it’s going to be shutdown innings.”

Kelly’s night was an oddity, and an encouraging one. He’s been one of the hardest throwing pitchers anywhere this season, but per BrooksBaseball.net, the hardest pitch he threw on Thursday was 94 mph. He’s hit 102 mph already this season.

No, he wasn’t hurt as he recorded two outs and allowed one hit, he said. This was a purposeful attempt to gain better control and more run to his two-seamer against hitters he’s familiar with.

Pitching in the eighth inning right after the Red Sox scored two runs in the top half of the inning to tie the score at 4-4, Kelly threw 10 pitches, six of them breaking balls. He threw seven strikes in all.

Aledmys Diaz grounded out to third, Magneuris Sierra struck out looking on a fastball and Kolten Wong singled.

“Coming up in this organization is, the hitters that I ended up facing . . .  I’ve seen 'em in spring training, I’ve seen 'em throughout their whole careers,” said Kelly, who chatted with old friends during batting practice both days. “These are hitters that are very patient. If you start trying to blow it out and throw it as hard as you can and start throwing balls, these guys will take pitches. 

“It’s one of those things where I mentally went into the game knowing that if I paint, you know, with a little bit of movement, they’re going to be taking pitches. If I throw strikes with my breaking ball — Wong got that hit. It wasn’t hit hard. But, before that, I got two strikes on him. Swing and miss with the breaking ball. 

“I know Diaz too. Early in spring training, I threw fricken 99 down and away and he ripped a line drive over the first baseman’s head. So it was one of those things where I was conscious. Coming back, I didn’t want to go out there and overthrow [in a] tie game and put guys on base for free. So just try to get out there and throw strikes with a little bit of movement."

Kelly said he expects to try this again going forward. He’s done it before as a starter.

Young breaks tie in 13th, Red Sox rally past Cardinals, 5-4

red_sox_chris_young_051717.jpg

Young breaks tie in 13th, Red Sox rally past Cardinals, 5-4

By Associated Press May 18, 2017 1:55 AM

ST. LOUIS -- Chris Young waited a long time for his opportunity Wednesday night and made the most of it.

Young drove in the tiebreaking run with a pinch-hit single in the 13th inning, and the Boston Red Sox rallied past the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 to sweep their two-game interleague series.

"In that situation, you get a runner in scoring position and you're just trying to find a way to put the bat on the ball," Young said. "We battled and our bullpen did an amazing job to give us the opportunity to win the ballgame and we're grateful for that."

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer in the seventh off starter Mike Leake to begin Boston's comeback from a four-run deficit. The Red Sox tied it in the eighth against reliever Trevor Rosenthal when Xander Bogaerts hit an RBI triple and scored on Andrew Benintendi's sacrifice fly.

Mitch Moreland doubled with two outs in the 13th and Bradley was intentionally walked before Young singled to left-center off Sam Tuivailala (2-1).

"This win felt big, the way we had to get it," Young said. "It was just one of those we had to persevere and we fought for."

Fernando Abad (1-0) tossed two scoreless innings for the win, and Ben Taylor got three outs for his first major league save.

"This one tonight was a lot of grit, a lot of character, a lot of competitive at-bats late in the game," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "Jackie with the big two-run homer that kind of got us off nothing because Leake was very good. This was big for us, particularly tonight. This is a big win. It's a huge shift. I think anytime you get this deep into an extra-inning game when you're depleting your bullpen, to come away with a win, they feel like two at times."

Dexter Fowler hit a leadoff homer for the Cardinals, who had won eight of 10. It was his fifth home run this season and the 22nd leadoff shot of his career.

Boston improved to 3-17 when trailing after seven innings, while St. Louis fell to 19-1 when leading after seven.

The Cardinals had 12 hits but did not muster one in the final five innings.

"Not a lot of opportunities," manager Mike Matheny said. "They came in throwing the ball well out of the bullpen and we just couldn't put hits on top of each other."

St. Louis scored three times in the second. Rookie outfielder Magneuris Sierra had an RBI single, extending his hitting streak to seven games. Kolten Wong followed with an RBI double, and Tommy Pham's run-scoring groundout made it 4-0.

Bradley cut it to 4-2 with a drive to center field, his second homer in two games and fourth this year.

Leake allowed two runs and seven hits over seven innings, striking out five without a walk.

Red Sox right-hander Rick Porcello, who lost five of his previous six starts, gave up four runs and nine hits in six innings with six strikeouts and three walks.

1967 CARDS HONORED

The Cardinals celebrated the 50th anniversary of their 1967 championship season with a pregame ceremony. Bob Gibson, Lou Brock, Orlando Cepeda, Steve Carlton, Tim McCarver and Mike Shannon were among the members of that team, which beat Boston in the World Series.

COLD STRETCH

Benintendi went 0 for 5 with an RBI and is hitless in his last 26 at-bats.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP Drew Pomeranz, who left his start Sunday because of tightness in his left triceps, threw a bullpen and is expected to pitch Saturday. ... 3B Pablo Sandoval (knee sprain) is expected to begin a rehab assignment Friday. ... LHP David Price (left elbow strain) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday.

Cardinals: INF Jhonny Peralta (upper respiratory) and RF Stephen Piscotty (right hamstring) could both be activated from the disabled list this weekend. ... LHP Tyler Lyons (right intercostal strain) is expected to make one more rehab start in the minors.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Hector Velazquez will make his major league debut Thursday night in Oakland to open a four-game series. He has allowed two earned runs over 24 1/3 innings in his last four starts for Triple-A Pawtucket.

Cardinals: After an off day, RHP Michael Wacha (2-1, 3.19 ERA) opens a three-game series Friday against visiting San Francisco. He is 2-0 with a 2.92 ERA in four home starts this season.

David Ortiz spotted courtside at Celtics-Cavs Game 1

David Ortiz spotted courtside at Celtics-Cavs Game 1

By Evan Drellich May 17, 2017 9:15 PM

Even David Ortiz’s postseason magic might be futile here.

Ortiz and his son D’Angelo were courtside Wednesday night for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden. He was shown on the telecast and the jumbotron as the Cavs pulled out to an early lead over the Celtics.

Good timing to be seen, though.

Ortiz has been on a media tour for his new book, Papi: My Story, written with Boston Sports Tonight’s Michael Holley. He was in New York City on Tuesday, the day the book was released,  and did some ESPN programming Wednesday. 

Ortiz's criticism of Bobby Valentine in the book already caused a stir.

Ortiz was also at the Kentucky Derby, where he hung out with Tom Brady.

Load more