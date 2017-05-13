Boston Red Sox

Tyler Thornburg's shoulder injury a mystery to Red Sox

By Evan Drellich May 13, 2017 4:05 PM

BOSTON - Craig Kimbrel’s going to need some help eventually. If you’re looking for Tyler Thornburg to get back anytime soon, you’re probably kidding yourself.

The Red Sox don’t even know what’s wrong with the righty reliever at this point.

"Everything is being explored. Whether that’s further imaging, whether that’s testing done in certain ways or whether there's nerve testing that is explored, we're trying to exhaust all avenues that are available to us,” manager John Farrell said.

Farrell made clear the nerve testing was just one possibility.

“As you watch him throw, as you take the feedback he gives you from the work sessions — we know it started with an impingement and shoulder weakness,” Farrell said. “That’s been strengthened, that’s been focused on. Yet we're a couple months down the line here, and still dealing with some things that aren't allowing him to get over the hump and back on the mound. You seek all potential options available to you.”

Thornburg’s had mixed results throwing from different lengths, 60 to 150 feet. He hasn’t pitched yet for the Red Sox after they gave up third baseman Travis Shaw — a piece they could use now — and prospects for Thornburg in a winter meetings trade with the Brewers.

When Thornburg next throws is unclear.
 
"Well he's been throwing, but the last two days, after his most recent throwing session, he's felt a little bit more discomfort/fatigue,” Farrell said. “I don't have any more updates after that.”

Brewers general manager David Stearns said on the CSNNE Baseball Show podcast that Thornburg was healthy when the Sox traded for him. 

Joe Kelly's 100 mph fastball stands out on day Chris Sale, Craig Kimbrel dominate

By Evan Drellich May 13, 2017 7:20 PM

The road map was followed closely. Chris Sale and Craig Kimbrel dominated. Mookie Betts homered.

The Red Sox’ 6-3 win over the Rays on Saturday was a drawing-board afternoon, a reminder for them that things do, sometimes, work the way they envision.

“I think there's a lot to be said for that,” manager John Farrell said. “That adds a lot of momentum in that clubhouse. So when plays are made and pitchers go out and they pitch to their capabilities, they keep the game under control, there is a lot to be said for how it unfolds, and guys executing to their abilities and certainly their positions on the field.”

Saturday was also a reminder that the road map can change. That the idealized vision of a Red Sox win could have room for another huge arm.

The idea doesn't have to be, Sale to Kimbrel and go home happy. There's room in the middle.

One other guy pitched Saturday for the Sox, and just how hard Joe Kelly is throwing in his first full year as a reliever should be noticed.

Only Aroldis Chapman and Trevor Rosenthal have hit triple digits more often than Kelly in 2017. 

Kelly came into Saturday with more fastballs at 100 mph or faster this season, 31, than Kimbrel has in the last five years combined, per the numbers at BaseballSavant.com

(Kimbrel has yet to hit triple digits this year. That could be purposeful, but he’s really an upper 90s pitcher to begin with. For what it’s worth, the earliest he’s hit 100 mph in any big league season is May 15, per Savant.)

Roughly one out of every 10 Kelly pitches is at least 100 mph. He’s gone as high as 102.

Sale is striking out the world, so is Kimbrel, and there's still another guy for Red Sox fans to dream on.

Of course, it’s not all about velocity, not even close. 

But Kelly does have a 1.89 ERA. And he got a pair of strikeouts on Saturday, just the second time this season he’s struck out more than one in a game. He now has more strikeouts, 10, than walks. He’s thrown 19 innings. 

There's work to do, and there's room to wonder just how much better he can get.

Kelly threw 26 pitches to four batters on Saturday, which isn’t efficient, although he did throw 17 strikes. 

When hitters swing at Kelly's pitches, their whiffing less often in 2017 than they were a year ago, per BrooksBaseball.net. That’s true for the fastball and the breaking balls. The slider’s at 32 percent this year, down from 42 percent in 2016.

Plenty of work to do still.

Kelly was a sideshow on Saturday. But considering just how hard he's throwing in relief, it's easy to envision him a part of the formula instead.

Sale's 12 K's, Betts' HR lead Red Sox past Rays, 6-3

Sale's 12 K's, Betts' HR lead Red Sox past Rays, 6-3

By Associated Press May 13, 2017 4:26 PM

BOSTON - Chris Sale struck out 12 while pitching seven solid innings and Mookie Betts hit a two-run homer, leading the Boston Red Sox to a 6-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

It was Sale's seventh consecutive start with double-digit strikeouts, one shy of Pedro Martinez's major league record (Aug. 19 to Sept. 27, 1999). The 6-foot-6 left-hander allowed three runs and two hits, both homers.

Betts also doubled in a run in the Sox' four-run fifth inning. Jackie Bradley Jr. had two hits, including his first double of the season, and third baseman Deven Marrero drove in two runs with his first major league double, helping the Red Sox to their 14th win in their past 19 games against the Rays.

Kevin Kiermaier and Logan Morrison homered for Tampa Bay, which has dropped seven of 11.

The game was moved from 7:05 p.m. to 1:05 p.m. because of heavy rain forecasted for late afternoon into Sunday.

Pitching in his usual short sleeves on an unseasonably cool day under cloudy skies, Sale mixed his mid-90s fastball with his terrific slider and an occasional changeup for another solid outing in his first season with Boston. He got Evan Longoria looking on a 94-mph fastball in the sixth for his 10th strikeout.

Joe Kelly worked the eighth before Craig Kimbrel finished the three-hitter for his 11th save.

Boston led 2-1 before Kiermaier hit a two-run shot on an 0-and-2 fastball with two out in the fifth.

But the Red Sox rallied in the bottom half. Marrero hit a two-run double off the Green Monster against Blake Snell (0-4). Betts followed with his RBI double, and Xander Bogaerts added a run-scoring grounder.

Snell allowed six runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: DH Hanley Ramirez, who left an interleague start at first base earlier this week with a muscle spasm in his right shoulder, was out of the lineup for the third straight game, but manager John Farrell said he could be available Sunday. ... LHP Dave Price, sidelined since early spring training with a strained left elbow, is set to make a rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday.

CHASING PEDRO

Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez is the only other Red Sox pitcher to reach seven straight double-digit strikeout games. He posted eight twice, his last coming in the final starts of his AL Cy Young Award-winning 1999 season.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Matt Andriese (2-1, 3.12 ERA) is set to start the series finale Sunday. He has given up three or fewer runs in his past six starts.

Red Sox: LHP Drew Pomeranz (3-2, 5.23 ERA) looks to rebound from a rough outing when he gave up six runs in four innings during a loss Tuesday.

