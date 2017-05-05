Boras: Sox farmhand Deven Marrero 'needs to play in major leagues'

The Red Sox are expected to make a roster move today, and it could be the recall of infielder Deven Marrero. Marrero hasn't been hitting much at Triple-A Pawtucket -- he has a .169/.178/.211 slash line in 73 plate appearances this year, after hitting .198/.245/.242 for the PawSox in 96 games last season -- but with both Pablo Sandoval and Marco Hernandez on the disabled list and Brock Holt still suffering from vertigo, the Sox are short of help in the infield.
Marrero has already played 38 games with Boston over parts of the last two seasons, but the path to his natural position -- shortstop -- is currently blocked by Xander Bogaerts. Marrero's agent, Scott Boras, won't come out and say he wants the Red Sox to trade Marrero, but he also doesn't sound like he'd protest much if they did.
“Deven Marrero needs to play in the major leagues, because his defensive acumen is, well, it’s just extraordinary, " Boras said on the CSNNE Baseball Show podcast. "And he’s in a system who has a player ahead of him" -- Bogaerts, also a Boras client -- "who’s an extraordinary player. It is so difficult to return to the minor leagues year after year . . . well, I’m sure the Red Sox know that.”
Does he communicate this to the Red Sox?
“I don’t discuss roster moves,” Boras said. “I just hear from all the people around, where they want to give Deven Marrero a chance to play in the major leagues because of the fact that he is the type of talent, particularly defensively, that is better than what a number of teams have. So the key thing and the most difficult thing for Deven, is to withstand the business of baseball.
“That when a team is going to move a player, they want a value that they believe is appropriate for him. I remember one of my clients, Sandy Alomar, went through this when he was with the San Diego Padres . . . Benito Santiago was ahead of him and finally a trade happened [to the Cleveland Indians] and a career blossomed.
“For Deven, the hardest part is to mentally cope with the idea of going to play in the minor leagues every day and putting forth, knowing that there is an opportunity that will unfold for him to achieve his dream. That’s a very difficult thing to do every day but it’s certainly something the players before him have done.”
As far as Scott Boras is concerned, free agency is usually the best choice.
Asked about the possibility of reaching agreement with the Red Sox on contract extensions for two of his clients, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Xander Bogaerts, the agent didn’t make a pre-free agency deal sound likely.
Possible? Sure, why not?
But, while speaking on CSNNE's Baseball Show podcast, he underscored that the value of deals signed outside the open market “is more often than not” less valuable to the player. The system, as Boras puts it, “has a track record.”
“When Stephen Strasburg received an extension prior to his free agency, everyone was shocked,” Boras said, referring to another of his clients. “I have a policy, and I think all the teams are aware of this, you know, we listen. We certainly listen to anything that a club wants to do . . . take it to our clients. We evaluate it. We have a rather extensive process of information that we give our clients about you know their options and choices, the market potentials and their performance. Risk factors. All those things go into it. We have value algorithms that we share with them.
“So it’s something where with each proposal, we certainly let the athlete evaluate it and we always stay in communication with the teams about their intentions. And that process sometimes delivers the fruit of an agreement, and often it does not. Because the system has a track record whereby a lot of players who sign contracts prior to free agency have a value component that is, more often than not after a consideration by the player, not of the value he would receive by waiting.
“That’s the deliberation that each athlete has to make, and each situation has its own individual characteristics and weights that are placed on each consideration by the athlete. You know, our job is to make sure they make an informed decision, and give them all information.”
Boras said Bradley’s early numbers don’t have him concerned. He started Friday hitting .189.
