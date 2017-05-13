Boston Red Sox

Saturday's Red Sox-Rays lineups: Hanley out again, Sale on mound

Saturday's Red Sox-Rays lineups: Hanley out again, Sale on mound

By CSN Staff May 13, 2017 11:13 AM

Hanley Ramirez remains out of the Red Sox lineup as they play the second game of their three-game weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Chris Young is again the DH and Ramirez, who strained a trapezius muscle three innings into his first stint of the season at first base on Wednesday in Milwaukee, is out again. 

Deven Marrero gets the start at third base, where the Sox have had their problems both defensively and offensively. Chris Sale (3-2, 1.92 ERA) is on the mound and looking to a extend a streak of starts with at least 10 strikeouts to seven, one shy of the major league record. He's opposed by Rays left-hander Blake Snell (0-3, 3.96).

The game was originally scheduled for a 7:05 start but was moved to 1:05 because of the threat of rain tonight.

The lineups:

Red Sox still have options to fix mess at third base

Red Sox still have options to fix mess at third base

By Evan Drellich May 12, 2017 11:50 PM

All these errors at third base are about hitting, ultimately. The Sox need to ask themselves if it’s really worth it.

If the horrendous defense they’re seeing at third base is really a bother, they’ll try a different look until Pablo Sandoval or Brock Holt gets back. 

Their options aren’t exhausted.

Deven Marrero has made a small career out of being just a defender. Throw Marrero back out there.

There’s a third baseman at Triple-A Pawtucket right now, Matt Dominguez, who is a smooth fielder. Neither Marrero or Dominguez could be counted on for much offensively.

Should that matter at this point? 

With Hanley Ramirez out of the lineup Friday night, and possibly again Saturday, maybe manager John Farrell feels he has to to keep some modicum of offense at third base. 

Josh Rutledge hits lefties well. The Rays have one on the mound Saturday in Blake Snell. Rutledge also made three mistakes on Friday, the last a dropped pop up.

The Sox staff must believe this is bound to get better, after 13 errors at third base through 35 games. 

Yet, it hasn’t to this point. So the question is whether the Sox have reached a breaking point where they need to say, ‘Screw the offensive ability, let’s play the most sure glove we can find.’

If the Sox don’t go that route, and the errors keep coming with the same personnel with no real gain at the plate, that’s completely on the decision-makers: Farrell and Dave Dombrowski.

Dombrowski fell short this winter in his quest to add something more to the third base mix. He looked, he didn’t get it done.

What’s strange, and unexpected, is how the problem has manifested itself. 

Let’s be real: somebody should be able to pick it. Offensive production was always the main concern at third, a question of whether Sandoval could add much. 

Even if he had limited mobility, nobody sat there and thought the Sox would have this kind of trouble finding clean play at the position — never mind offense.

Dombrowski left no safety net at third base offensively. But defensively, there still are choices.

Dominguez has 352 games at the position in the big leagues, while Rutledge has 36.

Farrell said after Rutledge made three mistakes, one of them scored an official error, that inexperience isn’t a factor.

“I don’t think this is a matter of inexperience,” he said. “We’ve had guys play that position, with the exception of Marco (Hernandez) before the injury, the first extended look or repetitive look that he had at third. As far as Panda, as far as Josh, these guys have a number of years at the major league level so that wouldn’t factor into it and yet the performance speaks for itself.”

Brock Holt’s vertigo was a bad break, among several on the health side. 

Still, there are places to turn internally until Sandoval gets back. Or doesn't get back. Once the trade deadline gets closer, a bigger move can potentially be sought.

You want to stop the errors right now, though, you try something new. The question is simple: how many hot-corner errors are worth trying to keep a lineup from going cold?

Longoria hits long homer; Rays hold off Red Sox 5-4

rays_evan_longoria_051217.jpg

Longoria hits long homer; Rays hold off Red Sox 5-4

By Associated Press May 12, 2017 10:47 PM

BOSTON - Alex Cobb took a one-hit shutout into the seventh inning before tiring, Evan Longoria hit a homer over the Green Monster completely out of Fenway Park and the Tampa Bay Rays held off the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Friday night.

Coming off a 3-6 home stand, the Rays rebounded with just their second win in six games in Fenway this season.

Boston's Xander Bogaerts singled to extended hitting streak to 15 games, the majors' current longest active streak. He had a career-best 26-gamer last year.

Cobb (3-3) gave up four runs - three earned - and three hits after getting the first out in the seventh, adding to his trouble with a throwing error. Alex Colome got the final four outs for his ninth save.

Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello (2-5) gave up five runs - three earned - with seven strikeouts in six innings for his second rough outing against the Rays this season. He lost only four games last year.

Trailing 5-0, the Red Sox chased Cobb and sliced the deficit to one - with the help of Tampa Bay's shoddy defense. Sandy Leon had a two-run double, Cobb fired wildly past first base, allowing a run to score, and second baseman Brad Miller was charged with two errors on one play, booting a grounder and throwing the ball away, scoring another.

Tim Beckham's two-run single had pushed the Rays ahead in the fourth - with both runs unearned after third baseman Josh Rutledge bounced a throw.

They added three runs in the fifth. Corey Dickerson had an RBI double high off the wall in center field before Longoria hit his shot over a billboard above the Monster seats, a drive estimated at 406 feet.

Porcello was tagged for eight runs in 4 1/3 innings in a home loss to the Rays on April 14.

 

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: Manager Kevin Cash expects OF Steven Souza Jr. (bruised right thumb) to be back in the lineup on Saturday. . RHP Tommy Hunter, on the 10-day DL with a strained right calf, is set to throw a bullpen Saturday.

Red Sox: Manager John Farrell said DH Hanley Ramirez was "a little bit improved" and he's optimistic that the slugger will be in the lineup Saturday. He left Wednesday's game in Milwaukee with a strained right shoulder after starting at first base. . Farrell also said INF Marco Hernandez (injured left shoulder) could need a procedure that would "likely" be season-ending.

 

MESSAGE

Many of the vendors entering the park were given buttons to wear with "B Respectful" written on it. The "B" was the club's logo for Boston.

It was the first series in Fenway Park since Baltimore's Adam Jones said a fan yelled a racial slur at him.

 

TIME CHANGE

Saturday's game, which was scheduled for a 7:05 start, was moved to 1:05 with the forecast for heavy rain starting later in the day and into Sunday.

 

UP NEXT

Rays: LHP Blake Snell (0-3, 3.96 ERA) hopes to rebound from a rough outing Monday against Kansas City when he gave up a career-high 10 hits in a loss.

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (3-2, 1.92) looks to extend his string of double-digit strikeout games. He's done it in every one of his six starts.

Load more