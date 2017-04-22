Boston Red Sox

Saturday's Red Sox-Orioles lineups: Pedroia out after Machado's takeout slide

By CSN Staff April 22, 2017 3:29 PM

Dustin Pedroia is out of the lineup a night after he left the game when he was taken out by the hard slide of Baltimore's Manny Machado at second base as the Red Sox and Orioles play the second game of their weekend series tonight at 7:05 at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

Marco Hernandez replaces Pedroia at second after Pedroia injured his knee on Machado's controversial eighth-inning slide Friday. Xander Bogaerts, who didn't start the series opener because of a thumb injury, is back in the starting lineup at shortstop.

Steven Wright (1-1, 8.36 ERA), coming off his first win of the season over the Tampa Bay Rays on Patriots' Day (three runs, one earned, in six innings), gets the start for the Red Sox, and if they're thinking of any retaliation toward Machado, it likely won't come from Wright's knuckleball. The Orioles roughed up Wright for eight runs in 1 1/3 innings the last time they saw him at Fenway on April 12. 

Rookie Jayson Aquino makes his first major league start for the Orioles. He made three relief appearances last season. The left-hander was called up from Triple-A Norfolk Thursday. 

Andrew Benintendi sits against the lefty Aquino and Chris Young starts in left for Boston.

Rain is in the forecast in Baltimore. The full lineups: 

RED SOX
Xander Bogaerts SS
Jackie Bradley Jr. CF
Mookie Betts RF
Hanley Ramírez DH
Mitch Moreland 1B
Chris Young LF
Sandy León C
Pablo Sandoval 3B
Marco Hernández 2B    
---
Steven Wright RHP

ORIOLES
Craig Gentry LF
Adam Jones CF
Manny Machado 3B
Mark Trumbo RF
Chris Davis 1B
Trey Mancini DH
Jonathan Schoop 2B
J.J. Hardy SS
Caleb Joseph C    
---
Jayson Aquino LHP
 

Pedroia doesn't expect to go on DL, says 'I don't have an issue' with Machado

By CSN REPORT April 22, 2017 5:14 PM

Dustin Pedroia, out of the Red Sox lineup Saturday night after his knee was injured by a hard slide from the Orioles' Manny Machado at second base, told reporters in Baltimore before the game Saturday that he was sore, but he doesn't expect to have to go on the disabled list.

In fact, Pedroia said he could play Saturday, if needed. When asked if the thought Machado's slide was a dirty play, Pedroia said, "I'm not the baseball police, man."

The Red Sox second baseman said Machado, who appeared to try and catch Pedroia after he made contact with him and lingered on the field to check on him after the play, sent him a text after the game that said he hoped Pedroia was OK. Pedroia said he responded by thanking him.

"I don't have an issue with anything," Pedroia told reporters. "This isn't seventh grade, I just play baseball. I care about our guys that's it. I don't care about anybody else. So we just play the game."

Meanwhile, Orioles manager Buck Showalter, in his pregame remarks, said he was annoyed that some Boston media - Showalter didn't cite specific examples - suggested that Machado should be thrown at tonight.   

Could be another interesting night for the Red Sox in Baltimore. 
 

Drellich: Dustin Pedroia says it without saying it... Manny Machado went too far

red_sox_orioles_dustin_pedroia_manny_machado_042117.jpg

By Evan Drellich April 22, 2017 12:41 AM

As Red Sox manager John Farrell said, it’s baffling the rules didn’t protect Dustin Pedroia on Friday night. Amazing that the umpires didn’t grant an extra out for the Red Sox in the eighth inning when Manny Machado overslid second base and took out Pedroia.

Pedroia, who dropped an F-bomb with the cameras rolling after the game, said he wasn’t mad about a high-spike into his left leg.

At the same time, the second baseman brilliantly and subtly highlighted why Machado went too far.

"I don't even know what the rule is. I've turned the best double play in the major leagues for 11 years,” said Pedroia, who had to leave the game because of the slide. “I don't need the (expletive) rule, let's be honest. The rule is irrelevant. The rule is for people with bad footwork, and that's it.”

Follow the logical progression. 

If things unfold normally, Pedroia protects himself. He knows how to keep himself safe at second base. He knows how to handle an oncoming runner. 

On Friday, he was awaiting a throw from Xander Bogaerts on the outfield side of the bag, as far from the oncoming Machado as can be.

No, Pedroia didn’t put himself in danger Friday night. He never does.

Machado did something Pedroia couldn't have expected. And it doesn’t matter whether Machado intended to or not.

Buck Showalter had no problem mocking the Red Sox for all the illnesses they went through early in the season. 

How strange that on Friday night, after Machado spiked Pedroia, the often verbose O’s manager didn’t have much to say about a particular slide he witnessed firsthand.

"I know it’s one of those things that’s really unfortunate,” Showalter said, per the Boston Herald. “You don’t like to see those things happen.”

Every member of the Sox, in fact, did not like to see that thing happen in a 2-0 loss Friday at Camden Yards.

Machado, one of the greatest players anywhere, may not have meant to drive his right foot into the area of Pedroia’s left calf and knee.

Consider that Pedroia is particularly reticent to call attention to his health situations. He had a torn ligament in his thumb in 2013 that he didn’t mention until a reporter dug it up.

It’s notable, then, that Pedroia mentioned he was worried about his surgically repaired knee when Machado hit him. He was, in effect, highlighting why the slide was particularly dangerous.

Maybe Machado’s intent was just to knock Pedroia down more gently.

You can see it that way. You can see how Machado might have been trying so hard to get to the bag that he simply slid late. You can see how perhaps the only place Machado's foot could go was up, and subsequently right into Pedroia’s leg.

You can also remember the body control a top athlete has. The fact that Machado's eyes appeared fixed straight ahead as he made the slide, his head raised high enough to see where he was going. 

You can also acknowledge the level of responsibility Machado has to not act recklessly, to not overdo it — even if he carries no malice.

You can also remember Machado’s history. This is a guy who once threw a bat at a pitcher.

"It wasn’t intentional — just look at the replay,” Machado told reporters, including Orioles.com. “You guys will see it. Me and Pedey go back. I would never want to hurt a guy like that.”

Machado told Orioles reporters he texted Pedroia. Machado also clearly tried to show Pedey some caring immediately after the slide.

Whatever.

A player can’t overslide the base with his spike high and injure an opponent — a star player, no less — as Machado did, then expect everyone to say, “No big deal, let’s move on.”

Showalter, finding some words, seemed to predict some form of retaliation, noting he knows how these things usually go the next day.

“He passed the base if you’re asking me,” Bogaerts told reporters. “He's the leader, you know? He's the heart and soul of this team and to see him go down like that, he could barely walk off the field. That was pretty tough to see unfold right there.”

It doesn't unfold this way often for a reason. Pedroia knows what he's doing. Most runners do too.

