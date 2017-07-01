Rough MLB debut for John Farrell's son Luke with dad watching

With his father, Red Sox manager John Farrell, watching at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Luke Farrell made his major league debut on the mound for the Royals against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

Things could have gone a little better.

The younger Farrell walked in two runs in the second inning of his 2 2/3-inning start and gave up five runs total, all earned, on nine hits. He walked three, struck out two and was lifted after Miguel Sano's homer and RBI singles by Jorge Polanco and Byron Buxton in the third gave Minnesota a 4-1 lead.

With two outs in the second, Farrell issued back-to-back bases-loaded walks to Brian Dozier and Robbie Grossman as the Royals fell behind, 2-0.

John Farrell was given permission to miss the Red Sox game in Toronto on Saturday and fly to Kansas City. Bench coach Gary DiSarcina managed the Red Sox in Farrell's place.

Luke Farrell, 26, was called up from Triple-A Omaha, where he had won his past two starts.