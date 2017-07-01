Boston Red Sox

Rough MLB debut for John Farrell's son Luke with dad watching

By CSN Staff July 01, 2017 5:18 PM

With his father, Red Sox manager John Farrell, watching at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Luke Farrell made his major league debut on the mound for the Royals against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

Things could have gone a little better.

The younger Farrell walked in two runs in the second inning of his 2 2/3-inning start and gave up five runs total, all earned, on nine hits. He walked three, struck out two and was lifted after Miguel Sano's homer and RBI singles by Jorge Polanco and Byron Buxton in the third gave Minnesota a 4-1 lead. 

With two outs in the second, Farrell issued back-to-back bases-loaded walks to Brian Dozier and Robbie Grossman as the Royals fell behind, 2-0.

John Farrell was given permission to miss the Red Sox game in Toronto on Saturday and fly to Kansas City. Bench coach Gary DiSarcina managed the Red Sox in Farrell's place.

Luke Farrell, 26,  was called up from Triple-A Omaha, where he had won his past two starts. 

Report: Price, Eckersley argument over something said about another player

By CSN REPORT July 01, 2017 6:34 PM

David Price's rocky relationship with the media continued on Friday after the Boston Globe revealed that the Red Sox starter had a 'verbal confrontation' with NESN commentator Dennis Eckersley.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the disagreement between Price and Eckersley wasn't because of something the Hall of Famer said about Price.

John Farrell told the Boston Globe that the situation would be handled internally.

This is the second incident Price has had with the media after telling Dan Shaughnessy that he would only be speaking on days he pitches. In June, Price had a run-in with CSNNE.com's Evan Drellich and the Boston Herald's Steve Buckley.

Sale's seven shutout innings, 11 K's lead Red Sox past Blue Jays, 7-1

By Associated Press July 01, 2017 4:48 PM

TORONTO - Chris Sale pitched seven shutout innings to win his third straight decision, Xander Bogaerts had three RBI and the Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 on Saturday.

