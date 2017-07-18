Boston Red Sox

Prado, reportedly a Sox trade target, placed on DL with knee sprain

By CSN REPORT July 18, 2017 6:43 AM

Talk about an untimely injury.

With the trade deadline less than two weeks away, one of the Red Sox' reported third-base targets -- the Marlins' Martin Prado -- has been placed on the 10-day disabled list because of a sprained right knee. He suffered the injury Monday night while fielding a ground ball and throwing to first in Miami's 6-5 win over the Phillies.

It's the third trip to the DL this season for Prado, 33, who was sidelined twice before by a right hamstring injury. He's hitting .254/.283/.362 in 145 plate appearances.

From Bill Baer of Hardball Talk:

The Red Sox . . . were recently reported as having interest in a package deal with the Marlins in which they would acquire Prado as well as reliever David Phelps. Prado’s injury might mean the Marlins will have to try to move him through waivers in August instead.

If so, it probably won't be to Boston unless every other third-base option for the Sox falls through. It's doubtful Dave Dombrowski will wait for Prado to become available again, especially considering the veteran infielder is owed approximately $34 million through the end of his contract in 2019.

Drellich: Red Sox should get a trade done sooner rather than later

By Evan Drellich July 18, 2017 12:12 AM

BOSTON — Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski should be careful not to discount two things: the impact a trade could have at a time when a team is playing poorly, and the value of having a player for an extra two weeks if acquired, say, today, rather than July 31.

When Dombrowski traded for Drew Pomeranz on July 14, 2016, he acknowledged the latter benefit.

“You get a better pitcher with you at this time, or a better player, it’s helpful,” Dombrowski said last year. “You do have him for a short time, but longer than if you waited until the 31st.

“It’s a situation where you get that advantage. You never know because, does the price go up or does it go down as you get closer to the deadline? Sometimes if you have more supply than demand, you’re in a position, if you wait, sometimes it can be beneficial. Sometimes all of a sudden organizations wait until the very end and they don’t have a place to trade that guy.”

As pointed out elsewhere, there’s not a robust market for third basemen right now among the contenders. Pitching is a different story.

Dealer Dave should try to drive down the price and bargain hunt if he's got the pulse of the third-base market. He’s usually the guy paying top dollar, so it's a commendable endeavor. But only to an extent. 

Dombrowski must also consider that a deal is really the one way he can jolt the team, and remember what he spoke of with Pomeranz a year ago — “that advantage” of extra time with a player acquired ahead of the deadline.

John Farrell seems poised to do his part to spark the offense.

The skipper is poised to shake up the Red Sox lineup ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Blue Jays, and he should. Realistically, there’s not much else Farrell can do for a lineup that’s been awful to start the second half (and lineup construction always gets more attention than it deserves anyway.)

Trades, though, are no placebo, not if they’re done right. Farrell’s boss has a way to shake things up, as well, and the time to get a deal done is now — if the price is palatable and it doesn't put the team over the luxury tax threshold. 

A slightly cheaper price paid in prospects two weeks from now might not be worth the wait. 

Pearce go-ahead single in eighth leads Blue Jays over Red Sox, 4-3

By Associated Press July 17, 2017 11:00 PM

BOSTON -- Blue Jays reliever Ryan Tepera couldn't believe his eyes when he looked up and saw that he was the winning pitcher - his fifth career victory.

Starter Marcus Stroman was the best pitcher of the game, taking a three-hit shutout into the seventh inning and leaving without allowing an earned run. Dominic Leone relieved him, and was the pitcher of record when Toronto took the lead for good.

But Tepera was awarded the victory by official scorer Bob Ellis, who ruled that Leone didn't deserve it after allowing a game-tying double on the only pitch he threw.

"I thought it was a mistake, but I'll take it," Tepera said, breaking into a laugh after the Blue Jays beat Boston 4-3 on Monday night. "I mean, wins don't really matter as relievers, as long as we win as a team."

Steve Pearce hit a solo homer, then added the go-ahead single in the eighth inning to lead Toronto a victory in the series opener. Stroman shut the Red Sox down for most of the game, but took a no-decision after they scored three unearned runs to tie it in the seventh.

After Andrew Benintendi doubled, Stroman failed to get his foot on the bag when covering first on Jackie Bradley Jr.'s grounder. Christian Vazquez walked to load the bases. Brock Holt's sacrifice fly scored one run, and Mookie Betts singled in another to chase Stroman.

Leone came in, and Dustin Pedroia banged his first and only pitch off the Green Monster. One run scored on the double, and Betts was thrown out at the plate after running through a stop sign from the third base coach.

Tepera (5-1) pitched a perfect eighth. Baseball Rule 9.17 (c) states: "The official scorer shall not credit as the winning pitcher a relief pitcher who is ineffective in a brief appearance, when at least one succeeding relief pitcher pitches effectively in helping his team maintain its lead."

"That's the game of baseball for ya," Leone said. "From Marcus' six innings - that's why baseball is crazy. He deserves that win, no matter what. He pitched his butt off. It's crazy with one pitch the game can switch like that, and the whole win-loss thing kind of gets tossed up for grabs, really."

Toronto went back in front in the eighth when Pearce singled to score pinch-runner Ezequiel Carrera from third.

Roberto Osuna pitched the ninth for his 23rd save.

Heath Hembree (1-3) took the loss.

MISSING SIGNS

Betts took responsibility for missing the sign from third base coach Brian Butterfield.

"I didn't even see Butter put up the stop sign. That's my fault for not looking up," Betts said. "I was just thinking, `score.'"

FOR STARTERS

Stroman allowed three unearned runs on five hits and three walks, striking out five. Boston's Eduardo Rodriguez, who was activated from the disabled list (right knee) for the game, allowed three runs on six hits and four walks, striking out eight in 5 1/3 innings.

"I thought with the layoff that Eddie had that was a strong five-plus innings of work here tonight," Red Sox manager John Farrell said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Home plate umpire Chris Segal remained in the game after getting hit in the head by Josh Donaldson's bat in the first inning. Donaldson, the third batter in the game, swung at a pitch from Rodriguez and lost the handle on his bat. It flew behind him and hit Segal on the top of the head. Segal, who was wearing a mask but no helmet, went back to the ground and remained there until the training staff came running out. After a few minutes, Segal was smiling.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: LHP J.A. Happ (3-6) starts in Game 2 of the series at 7:10 p.m.

Red Sox: Brian Johnson (2-0) is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to make the start.

