Report: Betts, Sox talked long-term deal but he opted to go year to year

PHILADELPHIA — Tyler Thornburg’s season is over before it began.

The righty, for whom the Red Sox traded third baseman Travis Shaw and prospects to the Brewers this winter, is to undergo season-ending surgery on his throwing shoulder Friday. The Red Sox said they expect Thornburg to be ready for 2018.

The procedure is to treat thoracic outlet syndrome and is to be performed by Dr. Robert Thompson at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital, which is home to a medical center for that syndrome at Washington University. Mets pitcher Matt Harvey was operated on by the same doctor.

Per the Mayo Clinic's website, thoracic outlet syndrome "is a group of disorders that occur when blood vessels or nerves in the space between your collarbone and your first rib (thoracic outlet) are compressed. This can cause pain in your shoulders and neck and numbness in your fingers."

Thornburg was put on the disabled list with a right shoulder impingement to start the year, and in May, the Red Sox acknowledged they suspected something else was amiss. He was the centerpiece of a trade the Sox pulled off at the winter meetings, a trade that has so far worked out terribly for the team and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.,

The other set-up man Dombrowski traded for in his time with the Sox, Carson Smith, is nearly back from Tommy John surgery. Both the Thornburg and Smith deals have reflected poorly on the Sox, considering the health problems the pitchers encountered so early into their Boston careers.

Last year with the Brewers, Thornburg had a 2.15 ERA in 67 innings with 90 strikeouts. Brewers general manager David Stearns told CSNNE in May that Thornburg was healthy when he was dealt.

“He was healthy,” Stearns said on the CSNNE Baseball Show podcast. “I am not particularly sure what the timeline was prior to when I got here, but he was healthy certainly when I got here in 2015, and throughout the 2016 season and did really an outstanding job for us.”