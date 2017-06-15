Report: Betts, Sox talked long-term deal but he opted to go year to year

The Red Sox approached Mookie Betts about a long-term contract this past offseason but the right fielder told the team then he's comfortable going year to year, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reported.
Betts, 24, the American League MVP runner-up to the Angels' Mike Trout last season, when he hit .318 with 31 homers an .897 OPS and league-leading 359 total bases, will make $950,0000 in 2017. That's the second-largest salary for a non-arbitration-eligible player (Trout made $1 million in 2014).
Betts and agent Steve Veltman wanted more, but Betts said at spring training there are no hard feelings. He's eligible for arbitration next year and can become a free agent in 2020.
Heyman points out that Betts' reluctance for a long-term deal follows a trend of other young stars (the Cubs' Kris Bryant and Indians' Francisco Lindor among them), who are holding off committing to multi-year deals. Betts' Red Sox teammate, shortstop Xander Bogaerts, 24, a client of super-agent Scott Boras, is in that same category.
Betts, coming off a Wednesday night performance in Philadelphia in which he hit two homers, a double and a single, leads the Sox in homers (11) and steals (11) and is hitting .280 with an .860 OPS. Bogaerts leads the Sox in hitting at .325 and has an .834 OPS.
PHILADELPHIA — Tyler Thornburg’s season is over before it began.
The righty, for whom the Red Sox traded third baseman Travis Shaw and prospects to the Brewers this winter, is to undergo season-ending surgery on his throwing shoulder Friday. The Red Sox said they expect Thornburg to be ready for 2018.
The procedure is to treat thoracic outlet syndrome and is to be performed by Dr. Robert Thompson at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital, which is home to a medical center for that syndrome at Washington University. Mets pitcher Matt Harvey was operated on by the same doctor.
Per the Mayo Clinic's website, thoracic outlet syndrome "is a group of disorders that occur when blood vessels or nerves in the space between your collarbone and your first rib (thoracic outlet) are compressed. This can cause pain in your shoulders and neck and numbness in your fingers."
Thornburg was put on the disabled list with a right shoulder impingement to start the year, and in May, the Red Sox acknowledged they suspected something else was amiss. He was the centerpiece of a trade the Sox pulled off at the winter meetings, a trade that has so far worked out terribly for the team and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.,
The other set-up man Dombrowski traded for in his time with the Sox, Carson Smith, is nearly back from Tommy John surgery. Both the Thornburg and Smith deals have reflected poorly on the Sox, considering the health problems the pitchers encountered so early into their Boston careers.
Last year with the Brewers, Thornburg had a 2.15 ERA in 67 innings with 90 strikeouts. Brewers general manager David Stearns told CSNNE in May that Thornburg was healthy when he was dealt.
“He was healthy,” Stearns said on the CSNNE Baseball Show podcast. “I am not particularly sure what the timeline was prior to when I got here, but he was healthy certainly when I got here in 2015, and throughout the 2016 season and did really an outstanding job for us.”
Sure, a nine-inning game might take longer than four hours, but players have their nicknames on their backs and fluorescent-colored cleats, so come on out to the ballpark or tune in kids...
That seems to be the message from Major League Baseball for at least one weekend this season.
MLB will relax its uniform rules Aug. 25-27 and allow players to put nicknames on the backs of jerseys, wear fluorescent-colored shoes and personalize a patch on their uniform paying tribute to someone, according to a memo obtained by Yahoo Sports.
The event, dubbed "Players Weekend," was worked out between MLB and its Players Association and appears to be an attempt to reach a younger demographic, with whom baseball's popularity is eroding.
The Red Sox are home against the Baltimore Orioles that weekend and normally don't wear names on the backs of their home jerseys, but team president Sam Kennedy told WEEI they'll make an exception for "Players Weekend."
The jerseys from the weekend will be sold by MLB, which will donate the proceeds to the Youth Development Foundation, and organization that MLB and MLBPA work on together.
According to the memo:
*“Inappropriate or offensive” nicknames won't be allowed.
*Colors on shoes, batting gloves, wristbands, compression sleeves and catcher’s masks must avoid interfering with the game and an umpire’s ability to make a call. So, no white gloves, wristbands and sleeves.
*The patch on the uniform will include a space for a player to personalize it with "the name of an individual or organization that was instrumental to his development.”