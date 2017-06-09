Red Sox send Travis back to Pawtucket; Pedroia returns to lineup

NEW YORK — Thin skin, thinner performances.

What, if anything, did David Price actually accomplish in New York?

It is possible the Red Sox lefty earned greater respect from teammates because he loudly and obnoxiously handled media members, including this one. Because he put on a little show for some in the clubhouse.

If he wanted complete privacy while airing out complaints with a reporter, he could have found it. He didn’t seek it.

A few curse words — who knows, maybe they’re followed by a few high fives from some teammates.

Us vs. them, right?

But the us-vs.-them that really matters, or should matter, for an ace is beating American League East opponents. It’s winning rubber matches against the first-place Yankees.

In discussing Price and his media confrontations before Thursday’s game, Sox manager John Farrell highlighted Price’s role in his clubhouse.

"Here’s the thing, David Price is one hell of a teammate,” Farrell said in his daily pre-game press conference. “He’s a very strong competitor. The support he gives his teammates in the clubhouse and that dugout is outstanding. And it’s returned to him. I think he genuinely appreciates competing with the Red Sox, the city of Boston and going out and working with his teammates to compete to win a championship.”

Farrell echoed a similar sentiment in a conversation with the Globe’s Nick Cafardo.

“That’s a situation that’s clearly between he and Evan,” Farrell told Cafardo separately on Thursday. “David is a great teammate. He’s a strong, strong competitor and does his job the best he can.”

So ripping media members is about being a good teammate?

It’s hard to fathom that every person in the Sox clubhouse thinks Price’s unrelenting, self-created drama is beneficial for the ultimate goal of, you know, winning.

Gary Sanchez, who homered twice off Price in a 9-1 loss, is the competition that matters most. Not the people with the pens and microphones.

Teammates probably would have chosen support on the mound rather than verbal support in a visiting clubhouse hallway, if given a choice.

When asked if Wednesday night affected his performance Thursday, Price said absolutely not. It’s irrelevant, in a way. Price looks bad, whether there’s any actual correlation between how angry he was a night before he lasted just five innings and allowed six runs.

Brush back beat writers and columnists, then kneel before the Bronx Bombers.

The ace might have given his teammates something they valued in New York. It wasn’t what they needed most.