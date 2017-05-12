Red Sox move up Saturday start time to 1:05 p.m.

Due to concerns about the weather, the Red Sox have moved the start time of Saturday’s meeting with the Rays from 7:10 p.m. to 1:05 p.m.
A release from the team announcing the change noted that the start time was moved due to “expected lengthy periods of rain in the Boston area from Saturday evening into Sunday, with temperatures in the 40s.”
The weather is expected to be better earlier Saturday, leading to the change. Chris Sale is still expected to take the mound for the Sox against Tampa’s Blake Snell.
BOSTON - Chris Sale struck out 12 while pitching seven solid innings and Mookie Betts hit a two-run homer, leading the Boston Red Sox to a 6-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.
It was Sale's seventh consecutive start with double-digit strikeouts, one shy of Pedro Martinez's major league record (Aug. 19 to Sept. 27, 1999). The 6-foot-6 left-hander allowed three runs and two hits, both homers.
Betts also doubled in a run in the Sox' four-run fifth inning. Jackie Bradley Jr. had two hits, including his first double of the season, and third baseman Deven Marrero drove in two runs with his first major league double, helping the Red Sox to their 14th win in their past 19 games against the Rays.
Kevin Kiermaier and Logan Morrison homered for Tampa Bay, which has dropped seven of 11.
BOSTON - Craig Kimbrel’s going to need some help eventually. If you’re looking for Tyler Thornburg to get back anytime soon, you’re probably kidding yourself.
The Red Sox don’t even know what’s wrong with the righty reliever at this point.
"Everything is being explored. Whether that’s further imaging, whether that’s testing done in certain ways or whether there's nerve testing that is explored, we're trying to exhaust all avenues that are available to us,” manager John Farrell said.
Farrell made clear the nerve testing was just one possibility.
“As you watch him throw, as you take the feedback he gives you from the work sessions — we know it started with an impingement and shoulder weakness,” Farrell said. “That’s been strengthened, that’s been focused on. Yet we're a couple months down the line here, and still dealing with some things that aren't allowing him to get over the hump and back on the mound. You seek all potential options available to you.”
Thornburg’s had mixed results throwing from different lengths, 60 to 150 feet. He hasn’t pitched yet for the Red Sox after they gave up third baseman Travis Shaw — a piece they could use now — and prospects for Thornburg in a winter meetings trade with the Brewers.
When Thornburg next throws is unclear.
"Well he's been throwing, but the last two days, after his most recent throwing session, he's felt a little bit more discomfort/fatigue,” Farrell said. “I don't have any more updates after that.”
Brewers general manager David Stearns said on the CSNNE Baseball Show podcast that Thornburg was healthy when the Sox traded for him.