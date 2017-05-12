Red Sox move up Saturday start time to 1:05 p.m.

BOSTON - Craig Kimbrel’s going to need some help eventually. If you’re looking for Tyler Thornburg to get back anytime soon, you’re probably kidding yourself.

The Red Sox don’t even know what’s wrong with the righty reliever at this point.

"Everything is being explored. Whether that’s further imaging, whether that’s testing done in certain ways or whether there's nerve testing that is explored, we're trying to exhaust all avenues that are available to us,” manager John Farrell said.

Farrell made clear the nerve testing was just one possibility.

“As you watch him throw, as you take the feedback he gives you from the work sessions — we know it started with an impingement and shoulder weakness,” Farrell said. “That’s been strengthened, that’s been focused on. Yet we're a couple months down the line here, and still dealing with some things that aren't allowing him to get over the hump and back on the mound. You seek all potential options available to you.”

Thornburg’s had mixed results throwing from different lengths, 60 to 150 feet. He hasn’t pitched yet for the Red Sox after they gave up third baseman Travis Shaw — a piece they could use now — and prospects for Thornburg in a winter meetings trade with the Brewers.

When Thornburg next throws is unclear.



"Well he's been throwing, but the last two days, after his most recent throwing session, he's felt a little bit more discomfort/fatigue,” Farrell said. “I don't have any more updates after that.”

Brewers general manager David Stearns said on the CSNNE Baseball Show podcast that Thornburg was healthy when the Sox traded for him.