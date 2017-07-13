Red Sox mid-season grades: Pitchers

BOSTON — The Red Sox had the second-best ERA in the American League in the first half, 3.82. The pitching has been the bedrock, with a surprisingly dominant effort from the bullpen as well as a rotation that lacked David Price for the first two months of the season. The relievers have the second-best ERA in the AL, 3.04, while the starters have the third best, 4.21. (A random aside: the Orioles rotation had a 5.75 ERA, worst in the AL.)

Here are the first-half grades for the most important arms the Sox have. For the first-half grades for position players, click here.