Boston Red Sox

Red Sox' lineup vs. Twins for Sunday

Red Sox' lineup vs. Twins for Sunday

By Henry McKenna May 07, 2017 12:21 PM

Boston Red Sox starter Chris Sale will match up against Minnesota Twins starter Ervin Santana for Sunday's game at Target Field in Minneapolis.

The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 p.m. ET.

The Sox beat the Twins, 11-1, in an eruption of Boston's offense on Saturday.

Here's a look at the lineups for the two teams.

RED SOX

TWINS

Load more