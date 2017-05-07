Red Sox' lineup vs. Twins for Sunday

Boston Red Sox starter Chris Sale will match up against Minnesota Twins starter Ervin Santana for Sunday's game at Target Field in Minneapolis.
The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 p.m. ET.
The Sox beat the Twins, 11-1, in an eruption of Boston's offense on Saturday.
Here's a look at the lineups for the two teams.
RED SOX
It's Chris Sale day! Here is how the #RedSox will look behind him. https://t.co/sRIcWoWbiH pic.twitter.com/kHyLNq1HQG— Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 7, 2017
TWINS
.@ErvinSantana_54 squares off with Chris Sale in game three. #MNTwins https://t.co/qIWHH4vcaI pic.twitter.com/pU1k5LBAFe— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) May 7, 2017