Red Sox call up Johnson to start vs. Jays tonight, send Travis, Scott down

Left-hander Brian Johnson will make his fifth major league start this season for the Red Sox tonight against the Blue Jays after he was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket as part of a series of roster moves.
The Red Sox also recalled right-hander Hector Velázquez from Pawtucket and sent first baseman Sam Travis and left-handed reliever Robby Scott to Triple-A.
Johnson, 26, was 2-0 with a 4.29 ERA in four Red Sox starts in 2017, including a five-hit shutout of the Seattle Mariners at Fenway on May 27. He left his start with an injury June 14, went on the 10-day DL and returned to pitch at Pawtucket. He pitched seven shutout innings in his most recent Triple-A start on July 13.
Velázquez, 28, has made three appearances (two starts) for Boston this season, going 1-1 with a 5.27 ERA. He is also 6-1 with a 1.48 ERA (11 ER/67.0 IP) and a .200 opponent batting average in 12 starts with the PawSox, striking out 48 batters and walking 14.
Travis, 23, a right-handed hitting first baseman, hit .279 (12-for-43) with five doubles and a .380 on-base percentage in 18 games (12 starts) for the Red Sox, including .379 (11-for-29) with a 1.003 OPS versus left-handers.
Scott, 27, made his first career Opening Day roster in 2017 and has appeared in 38 games for the Red Sox, the most among American League rookie pitchers. He has a 3.75 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP while holding opponents to a .190 batting average, recording 18 strikeouts against 10 walks. Left-handed batters have hit only .103 (4-for-39) against him, tied for the fourth-lowest mark in the majors among pitchers who have faced at least 40 lefties.