Red Sox call up Johnson to start vs. Jays tonight, send Travis, Scott down

By CSN Staff July 18, 2017 2:42 PM

Left-hander Brian Johnson will make his fifth major league start this season for the Red Sox tonight against the Blue Jays after he was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket as part of a series of roster moves.

The Red Sox also recalled right-hander Hector Velázquez from Pawtucket and sent first baseman Sam Travis and left-handed reliever Robby Scott to Triple-A.

Johnson, 26, was 2-0 with a 4.29 ERA in four Red Sox starts in 2017, including a five-hit shutout of the Seattle Mariners at Fenway on May 27. He left his start with an injury June 14, went on the 10-day DL and returned to pitch at Pawtucket. He pitched seven shutout innings in his most recent Triple-A start on July 13.

Velázquez, 28, has made three appearances (two starts) for Boston this season, going 1-1 with a 5.27 ERA. He is also 6-1 with a 1.48 ERA (11 ER/67.0 IP) and a .200 opponent batting average in 12 starts with the PawSox, striking out 48 batters and walking 14. 
 
Travis, 23, a right-handed hitting first baseman, hit .279 (12-for-43) with five doubles and a .380 on-base percentage in 18 games (12 starts) for the Red Sox, including .379 (11-for-29) with a 1.003 OPS versus left-handers.
 
Scott, 27, made his first career Opening Day roster in 2017 and has appeared in 38 games for the Red Sox, the most among American League rookie pitchers. He has a 3.75 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP while holding opponents to a .190 batting average, recording 18 strikeouts against 10 walks. Left-handed batters have hit only .103 (4-for-39) against him, tied for the fourth-lowest mark in the majors among pitchers who have faced at least 40 lefties.


 

Prado, reportedly a Sox trade target, placed on DL with knee sprain

By CSN REPORT July 18, 2017 6:43 AM

Talk about an untimely injury.

With the trade deadline less than two weeks away, one of the Red Sox' reported third-base targets -- the Marlins' Martin Prado -- has been placed on the 10-day disabled list because of a sprained right knee. He suffered the injury Monday night while fielding a ground ball and throwing to first in Miami's 6-5 win over the Phillies.

It's the third trip to the DL this season for Prado, 33, who was sidelined twice before by a right hamstring injury. He's hitting .254/.283/.362 in 145 plate appearances.

From Bill Baer of Hardball Talk:

The Red Sox . . . were recently reported as having interest in a package deal with the Marlins in which they would acquire Prado as well as reliever David Phelps. Prado’s injury might mean the Marlins will have to try to move him through waivers in August instead.

If so, it probably won't be to Boston unless every other third-base option for the Sox falls through. It's doubtful Dave Dombrowski will wait for Prado to become available again, especially considering the veteran infielder is owed approximately $34 million through the end of his contract in 2019.

Drellich: Red Sox should get a trade done sooner rather than later

By Evan Drellich July 18, 2017 12:12 AM

BOSTON — Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski should be careful not to discount two things: the impact a trade could have at a time when a team is playing poorly, and the value of having a player for an extra two weeks if acquired, say, today, rather than July 31.

When Dombrowski traded for Drew Pomeranz on July 14, 2016, he acknowledged the latter benefit.

“You get a better pitcher with you at this time, or a better player, it’s helpful,” Dombrowski said last year. “You do have him for a short time, but longer than if you waited until the 31st.

“It’s a situation where you get that advantage. You never know because, does the price go up or does it go down as you get closer to the deadline? Sometimes if you have more supply than demand, you’re in a position, if you wait, sometimes it can be beneficial. Sometimes all of a sudden organizations wait until the very end and they don’t have a place to trade that guy.”

As pointed out elsewhere, there’s not a robust market for third basemen right now among the contenders. Pitching is a different story.

Dealer Dave should try to drive down the price and bargain hunt if he's got the pulse of the third-base market. He’s usually the guy paying top dollar, so it's a commendable endeavor. But only to an extent. 

Dombrowski must also consider that a deal is really the one way he can jolt the team, and remember what he spoke of with Pomeranz a year ago — “that advantage” of extra time with a player acquired ahead of the deadline.

John Farrell seems poised to do his part to spark the offense.

The skipper is poised to shake up the Red Sox lineup ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Blue Jays, and he should. Realistically, there’s not much else Farrell can do for a lineup that’s been awful to start the second half (and lineup construction always gets more attention than it deserves anyway.)

Trades, though, are no placebo, not if they’re done right. Farrell’s boss has a way to shake things up, as well, and the time to get a deal done is now — if the price is palatable and it doesn't put the team over the luxury tax threshold. 

A slightly cheaper price paid in prospects two weeks from now might not be worth the wait. 

