Price could be on track for first Red Sox start by Memorial Day

By CSN REPORT May 06, 2017 3:26 PM

When David Price first got the good news that he wouldn't need surgery back in spring training, he didn't want to put a timetable on when he might return to a major league game with the Red Sox.

We may finally have that timetable.

John Farrell told reporters in Minnesota before the game Saturday that Price will pitch a four-inning simulated game Tuesday in Milwaukee. If that goes well, look for a four-inning minor-league rehab start May 14.

If Price comes through that OK, there would be minor league starts May 19 and 24, leading to a start for the Red Sox in Chicago against the White Sox on Memorial Day, May 29, or May 30.

Leon hits 2 HRs, Sale fans 10, Red Sox rout Twins, 17-6

By Associated Press May 07, 2017 7:39 PM

MINNEAPOLIS - Sandy Leon hit a pair of two-run homers, Chris Sale struck out 10 and the Boston Red Sox romped out of town with a 17-6 victory Sunday over the Minnesota Twins fueled by a season-high five homers and finished with a 10-run ninth.

Sale (3-2) reached double-digit strikeouts for the sixth straight time, stretching his major league-leading 2017 total to 73. In 2015, he tied Pedro Martinez's major league mark by fanning at least 10 for eight starts in a row.

The lanky left-hander briefly lost the lead in a four-run fifth inning while the Twins batted around, but Leon broke the tie in the sixth with a two-out homer off Minnesota ace Ervin Santana (5-1).

The Sale-Santana matchup was just the third in the majors in the last 35 years with both pitchers carrying an ERA below 1.40 after at least six starts, but the duel was effectively done in the first inning when Dustin Pedroia went deep and Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run shot for the Red Sox.

Mookie Betts had a homer in the fifth, too, among his three hits. After starting the series with the fewest home runs in the in the major leagues, the Red Sox hit nine homers over the three games at Target Field, with three by Leon and two apiece by Benintendi and Chris Young.

Four of their five hits off Santana left the ballpark, pushing the right-hander's ERA from 0.66 to 1.72. He has finished six innings in all seven starts this year.

Sale also went six innings, giving up four runs.

With a homer by Kennys Vargas and a sacrifice fly by Eddie Rosario, the Twins cut the lead to 7-6 in the eighth to trigger the arrival of closer Craig Kimbrel for a pair of strikeouts to end the inning with a runner on third.

The Red Sox wrapped up the breakout weekend for their bats by sending 16 men to the plate in the ninth inning against a Twins bullpen that's been falling apart to record their season-high score for the second straight game.

Mitch Moreland drove in four runs, with an RBI single in the eighth and a two-run double and bases-loaded walk in the ninth.

 

SUNDAY SALE

Sale struck out seven of the first nine batters he faced, in his first turn since the tumultuous series against Baltimore when he threw behind Orioles star Manny Machado but avoided suspension. He gave up four hits and three walks.

The runs in the fifth scored on two sacrifice flies and a two-run single by Jorge Polanco, a rally that began with a hit by pitch that barely grazed Chris Gimenez's leg. The Twins have scored 29 runs in 29 innings against Sale over their last six matchups.

 

NO HELP FROM HALEY

After right-hander Justin Haley was reinstated from the 10-day DL earlier than the Twins preferred because of recent struggles on the current staff and a shortage of prospects in Triple-A, the former Red Sox prospect acquired through the Rule 5 draft gave up three hits, one walk and three runs while recording one out.

 

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: With Moreland the only player who has started all 31 games, manager John Farrell plans to give him some rest during interleague play this week and use Hanley Ramirez at 1B with the DH unavailable.

Twins: The Twins had Byron Buxton back in CF from a two-day break, following a wall collision, but 2B Brian Dozier sat out for a second straight game due to a sprained left ankle suffered while fielding a ground ball. Dozier was walking significantly better on Sunday than on Saturday, so the Twins were holding off on a DL stint.

 

UP NEXT

Red Sox: After an off day on Monday, the Red Sox begin the three-game series in Milwaukee on Tuesday. LHP Drew Pomeranz (3-1, 4.00 ERA) will pitch the opener, with RHP Wily Peralta (4-2, 4.88 ERA) starting for the Brewers.

Twins: Have a break on Monday before a three-game series that begins in Chicago vs. the White Sox on Tuesday, with LHP Hector Santiago (3-1, 2.78 ERA) taking the mound. RHP Mike Pelfrey (0-2, 5.02 ERA) will start for Chicago. Santiago pitched for the White Sox from 2011-13. Pelfrey was with the Twins from 2013-15.

SNL cracks jokes about Adam Jones incident at Fenway Park

By CSN Video May 07, 2017 5:39 PM

Saturday Night Live used the Adam Jones incident to take a shot at Boston sports fans.

During the "Weekend Update" section of the show, Michael Che discussed the issue, when fans at Fenway Park yelled racial slurs and threw a bag of peanuts at the Orioles outfielder.

“In total, 34 people were removed from Fenway Park,” Che said. “You know how comfortably racist a place has to be for 34 strangers to look around and say, ‘I think I can yell the N-word here.'”

Che's got a few of his facts wrong. Sox president Sam Kennedy discussed the issue on WEEI's "Ordway, Merloni and Fauria" last week. He said security ejected one fan for throwing peanuts at Jones and another fan for foul language directed at a player. They also ejected 20 fans for alcohol-related incidents and two for marijuana use.

Watch the video of the standup routine below.

