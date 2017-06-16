PODCAST: Astros manager AJ Hinch talks about upcoming "measuring stick" series with the Red Sox

CSNNE.com Insider Evan Drellich talks with Houston Astros Manager A.J. Hinch about the upcoming weekend series with the Red Sox, how he handles his bullpen and lineup, and comparing sinker ball pitcher Dallas Keuchel and Rick Porcello.
Former Red Sox infielder John Valentin, mother injured in car crash
Former Red Sox infielder John Valentin, mother injured in car crash
RED BANK, N.J. — Former Red Sox infielder John Valentin and his mom were injured when the SUV he was driving crashed into a building in New Jersey.
Red Bank Police Chief Darren McConnell says the 50-year-old Holmdel resident was driving along Route 35 on Thursday when the SUV left the roadway and slammed into a building used by the Visiting Nurse Association.
More than half the SUV went into the building, which was unoccupied because the agency is moving.
The police chief says Valentin and his 71-year-old mother sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.
McConnell says Valentin may have suffered a medical problem prior to the crash.
Valentin played for the Red Sox from 1992 to 2001. He finished his major league career with the New York Mets in 2002. Most recently, he was a hitting coach in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.
Heyman: Could Red Sox trade for Royals' 3B Mike Moustakas?
Heyman: Could Red Sox trade for Royals' 3B Mike Moustakas?
Jon Heyman of Fanrag Sports talks to Toucher & Rich about their Pablo Sandoval problem at third base and brings up a few names the Red Sox might trade for, including Royals' Mike Moustakas.