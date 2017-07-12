Boston Red Sox

Pat Neshek, possible Sox trade target: ‘Let's top it off with a World Series'

Pat Neshek, possible Sox trade target: ‘Let's top it off with a World Series'

By Evan Drellich July 12, 2017 3:23 PM

MIAMI — Phillies All-Star sidearmer Pat Neshek sounds like a man who wants to be in a pennant race. He’s a veteran, he’s a free agent after this season, he’s on a team that’s rebuilding.

In other words, he’s the perfect trade target for the Red Sox.

MORE RED SOX

“It’s been one of those years where I kind of feel like there’s a lot more in store, where something really good’s going to happen,” Neshek said. “You know you got the WBC, you got the All-Star Game, let’s top it off with a World Series.

“And if not, it might sound weird, but I really like Philly.”

The problem for a reliever who turns 37 in September, if unspoken, is that the Phillies right now can’t get him what he lacks: a World Series ring. Neshek, a righty, has a 1.27 ERA in 38 appearances for the Phillies — and he’s doing even better against lefties (.188) than he is righties (.234). 

He pitched for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic in March and he followed National League starter Max Scherzer with a scoreless inning in the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Asked how he’d feel about a trade to the Red Sox, Neshek played it safe.

“Hey, I’ve heard, I think I’ve heard everything in the last couple weeks,” Neshek said. “Any team that’s in it I think you know, you know I hear from my agent [about the] teams and then I hear your stories of four different teams I never even heard of. Yeah, it’s fun, I mean, for me, it’s going to be, if it happens, getting my family to the next city [will be the concern]. I don’t think on-field stuff’s going to be a problem. For me, if it does happen it’ll be really fun to go into a playoff race.”

“Fenway is cool. It used to intimidate me but after playing in Houston with [the short porch in left field called the] Crawford Boxes, it’s like, oh, this is kind of nice.”

Neshek has a 2.79 ERA. Last year he had a 3.06 ERA and the year before that a 3.62 ERA — both years were with the Astros — but this year has been one of his very best.

“I think they just give me the ball and let me roll with it, and that’s what happened with St. Louis [in the 2014 playoff run],” Neshek said. “Houston, it was that way the first year for a little bit. I pitched with a broken foot in ’15 the whole year. It wasn’t fun. We found it after the season. But I think any time you just give me the ball, you know I got the deception, I think it’s tough for hitters to pick up. It’s nice [for the Phillies] to realize that, and then for me, it’s nice for a lot of the GMs around the league to see that too.”

Neshek said he hasn't talked to the team about its trade intentions.

"I think I could," Neshek said. "I think [general manager] Matt Klentak, he’s real open. I never really approached him about asking him about that stuff. But he’s awesome, I mean, he’s always around. You know I talk with [manager] Pete Mackanin all the time. ... I feel like I if wanted to go that route, it’s an easy discussion."

The most wonderful time of the year: The Sporty Awards

The most wonderful time of the year: The Sporty Awards

By CSN Staff July 12, 2017 2:43 PM

It's the day after the All-Star Game, and that means it's time to hand out "The Sporty Awards"! Vote in the polls below.

Best Single-Game Performance

Biggest Disappointment

Superstar of the Year

Best Addition

Most Unfair Scrutiny

Worst Personnel Move

Craig Kimbrel's win puts Red Sox next to Yankees in All-Star spotlight

Craig Kimbrel's win puts Red Sox next to Yankees in All-Star spotlight

By Evan Drellich July 12, 2017 1:23 AM

MIAMI — A combined Red Sox and Yankees flavor of the final two days of All-Star festivities wasn’t necessarily dominant. But the shared spotlight, for players present and past, was easy to spot ahead of a four-game series for the teams starting Friday at Fenway Park.

Basically every one and everything orbited the Yankees’ Aaron Judge. Tuesday’s American League starter, Boston’s Chris Sale, noted how happy he was to meet “the big guy.” Earlier in the day, speaking to the Baseball Writers Association of America, commissioner Rob Manfred suggested Judge could become the face of baseball.

Then there was Tuesday’s actual game, which didn’t lose much luster even though home field advantage in the World Series was no longer attached to the outcome.

Former Yankees and Red Sox pitcher Andrew Miller got the save in the 10th inning of the 2-1 win for the AL All-Star team. The pitcher that kept the game tied at 1 in the 9th inning, albeit barely, was Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel.

Kimbrel also took the win, and took home a game ball to commemorate it — the last pitch he threw to the Mets Michael Conforto for a strikeout once he regained his mechanics.

"For a minute there it got a little hairy, didn't it?” Kimbrel said. “I felt excited, the ball was kind of jumping out of my hand a little bit tonight. We got through it and hit the homer. It was pretty cool.

“I told myself to slow down a little bit. It was one of those days my arm was out there in front of my body and I was able to figure out and get enough strikes that I needed and get off the field.”

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez had some balls in the dirt to handle from Kimbrel, who knew before the day started he'd be pitching the ninth.

Robinson Cano has long left New York but his time in pinstripes is certainly a dominant part of his legacy, and his 10th inning blast to right field off the Cubs’ Wade Davis was the difference.

“He's an incredible player,” Miller said. “Unfortunately I had to face him probably a few more times than I liked to in New York, but an incredible challenge and I think probably something actually when I first moved to the bullpen, [he] hopefully kind helped me take the next step having to face a guy like him.”

Load more