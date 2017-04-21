Boston Red Sox

Betts has highest-selling Red Sox jersey, and 14th-best in MLB

By Evan Drellich April 21, 2017 2:32 PM

The near MVP wears the most popular Red Sox jersey.

Mookie Betts' jersey is the 14th-highest seller in baseball, MLB said Friday, citing sales from its own online store since the end of the 2016 World Series. Dustin Pedroia was the only other Red Sox player on the top 20 list, at No. 18.

Unsurprisingly, four of the top five sellers are Cubs, including Kris Bryant in the top spot. At No. 2 is Anthony Rizzo, a former Red Sox farmhand.

Clayton Kershaw is third, followed by two more Cubs position players, Javier Baez and Kyle Schwarber.

Mike Trout, who beat out Betts for MVP, is at No. 10 -- despite being baseball’s consensus best player. That’s behind Yankees rookie Gary Sanchez, who was No. 9.

Betts is the only black player on the list.

The full list:

1.    Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs
2.    Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs
3.    Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
4.    Javier Báez, Chicago Cubs
5.    Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs
6.    Noah Syndergaard, New York Mets
7.    Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers
8.    Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants
9.    Gary Sánchez, New York Yankees
10.  Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
11.  Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals
12.  Madison Bumgarner, San Francisco Giants
13.  Yoenis Céspedes, New York Mets
14.  Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox
15.  Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals
16.  Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians
17.  Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
18.  Dustin Pedroia, Boston Red Sox
19.  Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

Incidentally, David Ortiz jerseys are still being sold. But only active players are counted in this listing, so it's unclear how Big Papi sales are doing.

Drellich: Dustin Pedroia says it without saying it... Manny Machado went too far

By Evan Drellich April 22, 2017 12:41 AM

As Red Sox manager John Farrell said, it’s baffling the rules didn’t protect Dustin Pedroia on Friday night. Amazing that the umpires didn’t grant an extra out for the Red Sox in the eighth inning when Manny Machado overslid second base and took out Pedroia.

Pedroia, who dropped an F-bomb with the cameras rolling after the game, said he wasn’t mad about a high-spike into his left leg.

At the same time, the second baseman brilliantly and subtly highlighted why Machado went too far.

"I don't even know what the rule is. I've turned the best double play in the major leagues for 11 years,” said Pedroia, who had to leave the game because of the slide. “I don't need the (expletive) rule, let's be honest. The rule is irrelevant. The rule is for people with bad footwork, and that's it.”

Follow the logical progression. 

If things unfold normally, Pedroia protects himself. He knows how to keep himself safe at second base. He knows how to handle an oncoming runner. 

On Friday, he was awaiting a throw from Xander Bogaerts on the outfield side of the bag, as far from the oncoming Machado as can be.

No, Pedroia didn’t put himself in danger Friday night. He never does.

Machado did something Pedroia couldn't have expected. And it doesn’t matter whether Machado intended to or not.

Buck Showalter had no problem mocking the Red Sox for all the illnesses they went through early in the season. 

How strange that on Friday night, after Machado spiked Pedroia, the often verbose O’s manager didn’t have much to say about a particular slide he witnessed firsthand.

"I know it’s one of those things that’s really unfortunate,” Showalter said, per the Boston Herald. “You don’t like to see those things happen.”

Every member of the Sox, in fact, did not like to see that thing happen in a 2-0 loss Friday at Camden Yards.

Machado, one of the greatest players anywhere, may not have meant to drive his right foot into the area of Pedroia’s left calf and knee.

Consider that Pedroia is particularly reticent to call attention to his health situations. He had a torn ligament in his thumb in 2013 that he didn’t mention until a reporter dug it up.

It’s notable, then, that Pedroia mentioned he was worried about his surgically repaired knee when Machado hit him. He was, in effect, highlighting why the slide was particularly dangerous.

Maybe Machado’s intent was just to knock Pedroia down more gently.

You can see it that way. You can see how Machado might have been trying so hard to get to the bag that he simply slid late. You can see how perhaps the only place Machado's foot could go was up, and subsequently right into Pedroia’s leg.

You can also remember the body control a top athlete has. The fact that Machado's eyes appeared fixed straight ahead as he made the slide, his head raised high enough to see where he was going. 

You can also acknowledge the level of responsibility Machado has to not act recklessly, to not overdo it — even if he carries no malice.

You can also remember Machado’s history. This is a guy who once threw a bat at a pitcher.

"It wasn’t intentional — just look at the replay,” Machado told reporters, including Orioles.com. “You guys will see it. Me and Pedey go back. I would never want to hurt a guy like that.”

Machado told Orioles reporters he texted Pedroia. Machado also clearly tried to show Pedey some caring immediately after the slide.

Whatever.

A player can’t overslide the base with his spike high and injure an opponent — a star player, no less — as Machado did, then expect everyone to say, “No big deal, let’s move on.”

Showalter, finding some words, seemed to predict some form of retaliation, noting he knows how these things usually go the next day.

“He passed the base if you’re asking me,” Bogaerts told reporters. “He's the leader, you know? He's the heart and soul of this team and to see him go down like that, he could barely walk off the field. That was pretty tough to see unfold right there.”

It doesn't unfold this way often for a reason. Pedroia knows what he's doing. Most runners do too.

Bundy sharp on mound as Orioles beat Red Sox, 2-0

By Associated Press April 21, 2017 10:48 PM

BALTIMORE - If not for the image of Dustin Pedroia limping off the field with the aid of the Red Sox training staff, the talk in both clubhouses probably would have centered on the outstanding pitching performance of Dylan Bundy.

Bundy took a five-hitter into the eighth inning Friday night, yet the buzz after Baltimore's 2-0 victory centered on Pedroia's unexpected exit in the bottom half.

Pedroia, a four-time All-Star, left after hurting his knee. The injury occurred when Manny Machado slid into second on a force play and spiked Pedroia in the back of the left leg.

Boston manager John Farrell contended that Machado violated the rule preventing over-sliding the base.

"If the rule is in place to protect the middle infielder, then it didn't work tonight," he said. "It was a late slide."

Pedroia walked around the clubhouse with just a faint hint of a limp.

"I just got caught in a weird position. I don't know what hit the side of my knee ... it kind of pushed it in a little bit," Pedroia said. "I've turned double plays in the big leagues for 11 years. It's my job, and it's not the first time I've been hit and it won't be the last. It's baseball, man."

Machado sent Pedroia a text, explaining he meant the second baseman no harm.

"You don't want that to happen. I went and tried to grab him as soon as I can," Machado said. "The intention wasn't there. You can just see it."

It was the seventh win in nine games for the Orioles, whose major league-best 11-4 record includes a 9-3 mark in the AL East.

Bundy (3-1) struck out three, walked one and allowed six hits in seven-plus innings. The 2011 first-round draft pick lowered his ERA to 1.37 and extended his run of consecutive scoreless innings to 13.

"It was a tough one," Bundy said. "I got some double play balls that my defense helped me out on and got me out of some jams."

After Bundy yielded a leadoff single in the eighth, Donnie Hart walked pinch-hitter Chris Young before getting two straight outs. Mychal Givens then retired Orioles nemesis Mookie Betts on a popup with runners on the corners.

Brad Brach worked a perfect ninth for his third save - all in the past three nights. Brach is subbing for All-Star closer Zach Britton, who's on the disabled list.

Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz (1-1) gave up two runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings in his first career start at Camden Yards. The left-hander beat Baltimore on April 11, allowing just one run in six innings.

Seeking their sixth win in seven games, the Red Sox managed only two hits over the final six innings. Betts, who went 0 for 4, had at least one hit and one run scored in each of his previous 11 games at Camden Yards.

Bundy gave up a leadoff single in each of the first three innings, and each time he avoided damage with a double-play ball.

Baltimore took the lead in the third when Craig Gentry doubled and scored on a single by Adam Jones.

Machado made it 2-0 in the fifth, launching a 2-1 pitch for his third home run.

 

PRICE GETTING RIGHT

Boston LHP David Price threw 30 pitches in a side session at Camden Yards and said he felt no discomfort. Price, who was shut down in February with a sore left elbow, likely will throw another side session either Monday or Tuesday.

Farrell called Friday's outing "very encouraging."

 

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: Pablo Sandoval filled in at second after Pedroia left. ... Utility player Brock Holt was placed on the 10-day DL with vertigo. ... SS Xander Bogaerts wasn't in the starting lineup Friday after jamming his left thumb on a slide into second base Thursday. He entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning.

Orioles: Britton had an MRI on his left forearm and elbow. "Looked good. They did everything. Elbow looked really good," manager Buck Showalter said. ... OF Seth Smith (strained right hamstring) showed improvement Friday, so the team delayed a decision of whether to put him on the DL.

 

UP NEXT

Red Sox: Steven Wright (1-1, 8.36 ERA) starts Saturday night. He yielded eight runs in 1 1/3 innings against Baltimore last week.

Orioles: LHP Jayson Aquino gets his first major league start after pitching in three games as a reliever last season.

