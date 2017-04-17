Monday’s Red Sox-Rays lineups: Sandoval sits vs. lefty, Wright tries to bounce back

The Red Sox have their traditional Patriots’ Day early wake-up call for an an 11:05 a.m. start at Fenway Park, where they’ll conclude their four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Switch-hitting Pablo Sandoval, who leads the team in home runs (3) and RBI (9) despite a .143 average (6-for-42), is out of the lineup against Rays left-hander Blake Snell (0-1, 3.18 ERA) and right-handed hitting Marco Hernandez (.300) gets the start at third base. Hanley Ramriez, who appeared to injure his hamstring running the bases in the Red Sox' 7-5 victory on Sunday, is back in the lineup at DH.
Knuckleballer Steven Wright (0-1, 13.50), roughed up in his previous start against the Orioles (eight runs, four homers in 1 1/3 innings), looks to rebound from that brief outing.
The full lineups:
RAYS
Corey Dickerson LF
Kevin Kiermaier CF
Evan Longoria 3B
Brad Miller 2B
Steven Souza Jr. RF
Logan Morrison 1B
Rickie Weeks DH
Derek Norris C
Tim Beckham SS
—
Blake Snell LHP
RED SOX
Dustin Pedroia 2B
Andrew Benintendi CF
Mookie Betts RF
Hanley Ramírez DH
Xander Bogaerts SS
Mitch Moreland 1B
Chris Young LF
Sandy León C
Marco Hernández 3B
—
Steven Wright RHP