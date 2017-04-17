Boston Red Sox

Monday’s Red Sox-Rays lineups: Sandoval sits vs. lefty, Wright tries to bounce back

By CSN Staff April 17, 2017 10:29 AM

The Red Sox have their traditional Patriots’ Day early wake-up call for an an 11:05 a.m. start at Fenway Park, where they’ll conclude their four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Switch-hitting Pablo Sandoval, who leads the team in home runs (3) and RBI (9) despite a .143 average (6-for-42), is out of the lineup against Rays left-hander Blake Snell (0-1, 3.18 ERA) and right-handed hitting Marco Hernandez (.300) gets the start at third base. Hanley Ramriez, who appeared to injure his hamstring running the bases in the Red Sox' 7-5 victory on Sunday, is back in the lineup at DH. 

Knuckleballer Steven Wright (0-1, 13.50), roughed up in his previous start against the Orioles (eight runs, four homers in 1 1/3 innings), looks to rebound from that brief outing. 

The full lineups: 

RAYS
Corey Dickerson LF
Kevin Kiermaier CF
Evan Longoria 3B
Brad Miller 2B
Steven Souza Jr. RF
Logan Morrison 1B
Rickie Weeks DH
Derek Norris C
Tim Beckham SS

Blake Snell LHP

RED SOX
Dustin Pedroia 2B
Andrew Benintendi CF
Mookie Betts RF
Hanley Ramírez DH     
Xander Bogaerts SS
Mitch Moreland 1B
Chris Young LF
Sandy León C
Marco Hernández 3B

Steven Wright RHP 


 

CSN PHILLY: Buchholz has forearm surgery, likely out for season

phillies_clay_buchholz_041117.jpg

By CSNPHILLY.COM April 18, 2017 5:57 PM

Click here for the complete story.

Red Sox-Blue Jays lineups: Pedroia gets the night off

By CSN REPORT April 18, 2017 5:22 PM

Dustin Pedroia is getting a night off as the Red Sox open a six-game road trip with the first of a three-game series in Toronto.

Marco Hernandez will be at second base, batting ninth, and Xander Bogaerts moves up to the leadoff spot in Pedroia's absence.

Brian Johnson steps in for the spot start in place of Eduardo Rodriguez, who is on paternity leave.

Tonight's lineups:

RED SOX:
Xander Bogaerts SS
Andrew Benintendi CF
Mookie Betts RF
Hanley Ramirez DH
Mitch Moreland 1B
Chris Young LF
Pablo Sandoval 3B
Christian Vazquez C
Marco Hernandez 2B
----
Brian Johnson P

BLUE JAYS:
Kevin Pillar CF
Jose Bautista RF
Kendrys Morales DH
Troy Tulowitzki SS
Justin Smoak 1B
Russell Martin C
Steve Pearce LF
Darwin Barney 3B
Devon Travis 2B
----
Marcus Stroman P

