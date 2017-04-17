Monday’s Red Sox-Rays lineups: Sandoval sits vs. lefty, Wright tries to bounce back

Quick Fire: Is Jason McCourty a good fit for the Patriots? Jerod Mayo asks Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry rapid-fire Patriots questions, including whether they thinks Jason McCourty would be a good fit in New England.

The Red Sox have their traditional Patriots’ Day early wake-up call for an an 11:05 a.m. start at Fenway Park, where they’ll conclude their four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Switch-hitting Pablo Sandoval, who leads the team in home runs (3) and RBI (9) despite a .143 average (6-for-42), is out of the lineup against Rays left-hander Blake Snell (0-1, 3.18 ERA) and right-handed hitting Marco Hernandez (.300) gets the start at third base. Hanley Ramriez, who appeared to injure his hamstring running the bases in the Red Sox' 7-5 victory on Sunday, is back in the lineup at DH.

Knuckleballer Steven Wright (0-1, 13.50), roughed up in his previous start against the Orioles (eight runs, four homers in 1 1/3 innings), looks to rebound from that brief outing.

The full lineups:

RAYS

Corey Dickerson LF

Kevin Kiermaier CF

Evan Longoria 3B

Brad Miller 2B

Steven Souza Jr. RF

Logan Morrison 1B

Rickie Weeks DH

Derek Norris C

Tim Beckham SS

—

Blake Snell LHP

RED SOX

Dustin Pedroia 2B

Andrew Benintendi CF

Mookie Betts RF

Hanley Ramírez DH

Xander Bogaerts SS

Mitch Moreland 1B

Chris Young LF

Sandy León C

Marco Hernández 3B

—

Steven Wright RHP



