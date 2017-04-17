Boston Red Sox

Monday’s Red Sox-Rays lineups: Sandoval sits vs. lefty, Wright tries to bounce back

By CSN Staff April 17, 2017 10:29 AM

The Red Sox have their traditional Patriots’ Day early wake-up call for an an 11:05 a.m. start at Fenway Park, where they’ll conclude their four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Switch-hitting Pablo Sandoval, who leads the team in home runs (3) and RBI (9) despite a .143 average (6-for-42), is out of the lineup against Rays left-hander Blake Snell (0-1, 3.18 ERA) and right-handed hitting Marco Hernandez (.300) gets the start at third base. Hanley Ramriez, who appeared to injure his hamstring running the bases in the Red Sox' 7-5 victory on Sunday, is back in the lineup at DH. 

Knuckleballer Steven Wright (0-1, 13.50), roughed up in his previous start against the Orioles (eight runs, four homers in 1 1/3 innings), looks to rebound from that brief outing. 

The full lineups: 

RAYS
Corey Dickerson LF
Kevin Kiermaier CF
Evan Longoria 3B
Brad Miller 2B
Steven Souza Jr. RF
Logan Morrison 1B
Rickie Weeks DH
Derek Norris C
Tim Beckham SS

Blake Snell LHP

RED SOX
Dustin Pedroia 2B
Andrew Benintendi CF
Mookie Betts RF
Hanley Ramírez DH     
Xander Bogaerts SS
Mitch Moreland 1B
Chris Young LF
Sandy León C
Marco Hernández 3B

Steven Wright RHP 


 

Drellich: Kimbrel is at his Red Sox' best, but don't overhype bullpen

By Evan Drellich April 17, 2017 6:04 PM

The Red Sox relief dominance continued Monday in 4-3 Patriots’ Day win over the Rays, an afternoon that closed the four-game series.

Unfortunately for Dave Dombrowski, 13 games do not prove Sox relievers are primed to be this good, or close to it, for the long term. The potential for excellence is much easier to see now — but still, hard to bank on.

There’s really only one certainty, one guy with a track record: Craig Kimbrel. And it was just a few outings ago where his control looked as shaky as it did in September.

No longer. The closer’s mechanics are finally in sync, and he struck out seven of the nine batters he faced in the three-game series with the Rays. 

The last three days for Kimbrel were just an overwhelming display of dominance. He struck out the side Monday facing the top of the Rays order while throwing for a third consecutive day. He initially thought he’d be unavailable, but after taking treatment, let it fly.

“He’s probably in the best spot he’s been in from a delivery standpoint in the year-plus that he’s been here,” Sox manager John Farrell said. “If you see the work that he puts in after he pitches, he keeps himself in tremendous shape and I think on those days in which he is pitching the third day, it’s been when he’s been efficient, much like we saw today. Good command, good location, his curveball for strikes."

Kimbrel agreed he’s in the best spot of his Red Sox career.

“I think so. I think last year I was battling through a few things and I maybe got into some bad habits,” Kimbrel said. “Right now everything feels great. Hopefully I can keep it going."

Through the first 13 games of the season, the Sox ‘pen has allowed a .183 batting average, better than every team except the Dodgers (.167) and Yankees (.173).

The relief corps’ 1.84 ERA was fourth best, behind those two teams and the No. 3 White Sox.

Considering all the concern for Tyler Thornburg, who has yet to throw a pitch for the Sox; considering Carson Smith isn’t due back until June; these stats would have been difficult for anyone to confidently predict.

Sox manager John Farrell, however, said he wasn’t surprised by the bullpen's general success.

“No, because it's one that has good stuff,” Farrell said. “When you anchor it with a guy who is an elite closer in Craig, it allows those roles to emerge. As long as they execute there is a lot of big league stuff out there. There's power. There's the ability to match-up. 

“Robby Scott has come in in some key moments and gotten some key outs. I'll tell you, it's a pretty strong vote of confidence to bring a kid like Ben Taylor into a spot like that knowing he's going to throw strikes and quality strikes. They're pitching well.”

Funny Farrell should mention Taylor. He was added to the big league roster for a second time for all of one day on Monday, and was used in traffic in the seventh inning to clean up a mess made by Robbie Ross Jr.

Matt Barnes was unavailable. But Heath Hembree, who handled the eighth inning well, was available. Should Taylor have been used over Hembree with runners on in the seventh? That’s an eyebrow-raising move — which moment was more crucial?

But guess what? It worked. One inherited runner scored against Taylor, cutting the Sox lead to 4-3. But Farrell’s pushing all the right buttons, and even if he’s pushed a wrong one here or there, it hasn’t mattered.

This isn’t primarily about a manager, though. It’s about a group of relievers who are pitching extremely well, with some good fortune mixed in.

Opponents have a .245 average on balls in play against the Sox, which is the fourth lowest mark in the majors. Presumably, a couple more balls will fall in some time soon.

But go beyond that. Just consider the inexperience at play here.

Who can say with that Matt Barnes will be the eighth-inning guy, the primary go-to reliever besides Kimbrel, from now until the end of the season? 

Joe Kelly was good in long relief on Sunday. He, Barnes and Hembree all throw very hard. They can all be dominant. But consistency isn’t in their track record. A guy like Kelly hasn't even had time to establish a track record.

The roles were fluid to start the year, and both hiccups and role changes should be expected from here.

There's Kimbrel and there's everyone else, as long as Kimbrel doesn’t start yanking his curveball into the left-handed hitter’s batters box again. 

Right now, everyone looks good. Outside of Kimbrel, frankly, everyone looks a little too good.

Benintendi has key hit as Red Sox hold off Rays 4-3 for 3rd win in a row

By Associated Press April 17, 2017 3:15 PM

BOSTON - Andrew Benintendi hit a go-ahead, two-run single as Boston scored three unearned runs following a dropped throw by second baseman Brad Miller, and the Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Monday in the annual Patriots' Day game.

Benintendi had three singles in the 11:05 a.m. start, which coincides with the Boston Marathon, and the Red Sox won their third in a row after losing the opener of the four-game series.

Knuckleballer Steven Wright (1-1) allowed three runs - one earned - and nine hits in six innings. He gave up four homers over 1 1/3 innings in his previous start.

Rookie Ben Taylor gave up a run-scoring single to Souza with two outs in the seventh, then retired Logan Morrison on a bases-loaded flyout. Craig Kimbrel struck out the side in the ninth to save his third game in a row to earn his sixth save this season.

Boston trailed 2-1 in the second when Miller dropped an easy toss from shortstop Tim Beckham for what would have been an inning-ending forceout on Marco Hernandez's grounder. Benintendi's single to center put the Red Sox ahead, and Mookie Betts singled for a 4-2 lead.

Blake Snell (0-2) gave up four runs - one earned - and seven hits in five innings. The Rays completed a 1-6 trip that followed a franchise-best 5-2 start.

Some of the Rays were playful in their clubhouse early in the morning, with Morrison joking to teammates about the starting time: "11 o'clock. Let's play baseball."

Miller and Souza hit consecutive run-scoring grounders in the first. Both runs were unearned because Hernandez, Boston's third baseman, dropped a foul popup by Kevin Kiermaier, who then singled.

Hanley Ramirez's RBI single in the bottom half cut the lead in half.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: Ramirez was back in the starting lineup at DH after coming out of Sunday's game with a left hamstring cramp. ... LHP Eduardo Rodriguez was placed on paternity leave after his wife, Catherine, gave birth to a boy Sunday. He will miss his scheduled start in Toronto on Tuesday.

“BOSTON” AT HOME 

The Red Sox wore white home jerseys with "Boston" across the front instead of "Red Sox." It also included a patch that read "Boston Strong." The jerseys and patch were created after the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Matt Andriese (0-0, 4.50 ERA) is set to start Tuesday when the Rays open a three-game series at home against Detroit. RHP Michael Fulmer (1-0, 2.25) is scheduled for the Tigers.

Red Sox: LHP Brian Johnson is likely to be called up from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Eduardo Rodriguez's turn when Boston opens a series Tuesday night at Toronto, which starts RHP Marcus Stroman (1-1, 1.76). Rodriguez is on paternity leave. 


 

