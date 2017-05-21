Moreland homers again, Red Sox tag A's to avoid four-game sweep

OAKLAND, Calif. - Mitch Moreland homered in his third consecutive game and the Boston Red Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 12-3 on Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep.
Eduardo Rodriguez (3-1) allowed three runs over eight innings for his second straight win. The left-hander struck out eight and walked one.
Hanley Ramirez and Christian Vazquez had three hits apiece, while Dustin Pedroia and Jackie Bradley Jr. each had two to power a Red Sox lineup that tallied 15 hits. Every player in Boston's starting lineup had at least one hit, and eight of the nine drove in runs.
Chad Pinder homered and drove in two runs for Oakland.
Boston, which hasn't been swept in a four-game series since July 2015, trailed 3-2 before scoring 10 runs over the final five innings.
Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval played five innings at third base and went 1-for-3 (a single) in his second rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday.
Sandoval, coming back from a right knee sprain, had a hard-hit single up the middle in the PawSox' 5-3 victory in Buffalo. After DHing in his first start Friday night (0-for-3), Sandoval handled a pop-up and started a double play at third on Saturday.
Red Sox utility man Brock Holt was the DH for Pawtucket on Saturday in the 13th game of his rehab assignment as he comes back from vertigo. He went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts.
OAKLAND, Calif. — David Price is scheduled to make one more minor league rehab start with Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday before he rejoins the Red Sox to make his long-awaited season debut.
The PawSox play Louisville at McCoy Stadium Wednesday night.
Red Sox manager John Farrell had said before Price's minor league work began earlier this month that the Red Sox were targeting May 29 or 30 in Chicago against the White Sox as the date for the left-hander's return to the major league team.
Farrell said he and Price spoke by phone Saturday morning and agreed one more start would be best as the left-hander works back from a strained pitching elbow.
Price pitched Friday night in Buffalo then returned to Boston and was working out at Fenway Park on Saturday.
Price will throw a light bullpen Sunday after Farrell said he “threw long-toss aggressively” during Saturday’s session.
Farrell hopes Price gets up to around 85 or 90 pitches his next time out after the 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner was done after throwing just 65 Friday following a three-run second inning. Price allowed four of his five hits — including a leadoff home run — that inning and finished with four strikeouts and a walk.
“Just to continue to build out the innings, the number of pitches thrown and get back into the flow of things,” Farrell said of the next goal. “It’s a matter of going out and executing pitches. That’s not to say he didn’t last night but there were a high number of foul balls, deep pitch counts as we know and deep at-bats. But the bottom line is he feels great physically.
“Today he threw long-toss aggressively. And that’s probably an equally positive hurdle as it would have been going six innings last night and 80 pitches.”
Price, 31, who went 17-9 with a 3.99 ERA in 2016 and led the AL with 35 starts and 230 innings, is in the second season of a $217 million, seven-year contract.