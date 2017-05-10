Boston Red Sox

Brewers GM: Thornburg healthy when we traded him to Red Sox

By Evan Drellich May 10, 2017 2:28 PM

Brewers general manager David Stearns affirmed Wednesday that Tyler Thornburg was in good health when he traded him to the Red Sox over the winter.

When Stearns took over the Brewers in late 2015, Thonburg had come back from a UCL injury.

“He was healthy. I am not particularly sure what the timeline was prior to when I got here, but he was healthy certainly when I got here in 2015, and throughout the 2016 season and did really an outstanding job for us,” Stearns said on the CSNNE Baseball Show podcast. “He’s a really talented pitcher. A guy who keeps his composure late in games and as soon as he gets healthy I have no question that he’s going to help the Red Sox out a lot.

“We, as long as, I’ve been here we had really no concerns at all. And he really did a wonderful job for us.”

Thornburg said in spring training that the Red Sox shoulder program was different from the Brewers, at least contributing to some of his initial discomfort. That discomfort never went away. Thornburg’s been on the disabled list all season with a right shoulder impingement.

Stearns stood by the Brewers' workout routine.

“I saw it very peripherally. I don’t know exactly what he said,” Stearns said of Thornburg's comments. “I knew he was dealing with some shoulder fatigue and that the Red Sox shoulder program was in some way different from ours. But we’ve had a pretty good run of success here long before I got here of preventing shoulder injuries. 

“We have a really talented medical group that’s been in place for a number of years that works very well together, that works very well with our pitchers, so I certainly have complete confidence in our shoulder program. And that it’s doing a good job for our guys.”

The Red Sox and Brewers first talked about Thornburg midseason last year.

“Throughout the course of the summer we had interest in a number of our relievers," Stearns said. "I think we had discussions about a couple of our guys . . . In this case it took everyone a couple of months for everyone to figure out a deal that could potentially work for both sides. Obviously that’s the goal in any of these transactions, is to come up with a solution that both sides can look back on and say that that one worked.”

For the Red Sox, right now, it’s hard to say it’s worked. Third baseman Travis Shaw is a productive player in a mashing Brewers lineup, while the Red Sox are desperately waiting for some help at the hot corner from the disabled list.

The trade that brought Thornburg to the Sox centered on Shaw, who wasn’t thrilled about his playing-time situation in Boston last year.

“A number of things drew us to him,” Stearns said. “First is you have a relatively young player who’s demonstrated above average power production throughout his career, not only in home-run production, but extra-base production. We saw some positional versatility and the ability to play both third base and first base. We were really impressed with his ability to pick up third base a little bit later in his career. That’s not easy for someone to do, and demonstrated a degree of athleticism that maybe isn’t evident on a lot of corner players throughout the league, and he was a guy we felt like if given an opportunity, if given regular playing time, he might have a chance to flourish. 

“Clearly he had chances for ABs in Boston last year. He also was in a little bit of a platoon situation that threw him off his game a little bit, or at least that’s potentially why he saw some second half decline. So we were willing to give him an opportunity, we had obviously a need and he’s filled that spot in our lineup and the field for us very well.”

Stearns said he has not personally referred to Shaw as the Mayor of Ding Dong City.

Drellich: Red Sox aren't what their record says they are

By Evan Drellich May 10, 2017 11:02 AM

The Red Sox are better than their bottom line. They’re a good team masked by a mediocre 17-15 record.

No one could rightly suggest the Sox have played a brand of baseball that’s inspiring, or mesmerizing, aside from the days Chris Sale pitches. Third base has been an awful cartoon.

Still, whether the early results are reflective of the team’s outlook for another five months is a different question.

What results are you looking at?

The Sox have the second-highest batting average in the majors, .276. Their on-base percentage is .345. Even their slugging percentage is creeping up now, to 11th place, at .411. Don’t let the 16th-best runs-per-game average, 4.53, fool you.

Wait. Just wait. Last year’s 93-win team -- and the similarities between a middling start to this season and last -- should give you pause.

The 2016 Sox weren’t wire-to-wire runaways, and struggled through some serious starting pitching trouble in the first half. (Thus leading us into the Drew Pomeranz era.)

In April, in fact, the team looked wholly ho-hum. May was the first time you could start to buy in, with an 18-10 record. But the Sox didn’t actually separate themselves until September, when they went 19-8.

Remember the projections entering this year? The belief was the Sox would have better pitching and a drop-off in hitting, while nonetheless continuing on as one of the best hitting clubs.

That’s exactly what’s happened.

Through 32 games a year ago, the Sox were 19-13 and tied for first place. That’s a two-game difference in the won-loss record from how they woke up on May 10, 2016.

Their overall ERA today is eighth, at 3.76. They had a 4.22 ERA through 32 games last season, the 19th-best mark.

Last season through 32 games they already led the majors in average (.284) and slugging percentage (.463), while they were third in OBP (.345). That translated to 5.31 runs per game, third most.

The greatest difference between this year and last for the Sox, besides David Freaking Ortiz?

They’re already five games out in the American League East. But hot starts for the Orioles and the Yankees don't somehow preclude the Sox from their own success. A division title may be harder to win this year, but the Sox aren't all of a sudden mediocre because their competition improved.

The O’s have won six in a row now, a team bound to compete but also bound to cool. The Sox, meanwhile, are bound to score more runs -- and ultimately win more games.

