Manfred: MLB considers guidelines for racist taunts

By Associated Press May 06, 2017 10:49 AM

MINNEAPOLIS — Days after a fan at Fenway Park directed racial slurs at Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said he is determined to “provide our players with an environment where they feel comfortable in every major league stadium that they play.”

Manfred spoke Friday before the Minnesota Twins hosted the Red Sox, who were at the center of the controversy this week after Jones, who is black, heard the taunts. Another fan was removed and banned for life from Fenway Park the next day for making a racist remark, and other black players throughout the big leagues said it is a common occurrence to be subjected to such behavior by fans.

Manfred said MLB is surveying all 30 teams to see how they handle such situations “as a prelude to giving consideration to some more industry-wide guidelines in this area.”

“We want to make sure that we know exactly what the clubs are doing before we start recommending changes,” Manfred said. “We’re in the process of gathering information right now.”

Manfred did not comment on specific changes or guidelines being considered, but said more would be forthcoming after officials get the information from the teams.

The series between the Red Sox and Orioles had plenty of tension between the two teams, and Manfred tried to cool a feud that extended back to April 21 when Boston’s Dustin Pedroia was injured in a slide by Baltimore star Manny Machado.

Pitchers for both teams took retaliatory measures against opposing hitters, buzzing hitters with pitches and hitting them. Orioles starter Kevin Gausman was ejected Wednesday after hitting Boston’s Xander Bogaerts on a hip just a few hours after Manfred and MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre held a conference call with representatives from both teams and told them “enough is enough.”

Manfred said it was the first time he had personally gotten involved in such a situation, saying one of the pitches “was of grave concern to us.”

“I felt it was different than a normal ‘I hit your guy, you hit my guy,’” he said. “As a matter of fact, it had persisted so long it was hard to trace back who had hit who when, whose turn it was.”

Red Sox manager John Farrell said on Friday that having the commissioner get involved resonated with both teams, and they went through the series finale on Thursday without incident.

“I think anytime a mandate comes from the leader of our industry, it sends a strong and clear message to whatever the issue might at hand and I think it was very effective,” Farrell said. “He commented that it was the first time he had been involved at this level or this type of interaction, so I think it helped.”


Manfred said some of the animosity may have been generated because the Red Sox and Orioles met seven times in the last two weeks. He said he planned to have communications with union head Tony Clark to see if the rules put in place to curb such confrontations need to be revisited.

“It’s a concern of ours because it’s a safety issue,” Manfred said. “We think about things we’ve done in recent years, catchers, second base sliding rules, safety rules, obviously this is a similar player safety issue.”

On other subjects:

—Manfred said he is hopeful to play a regular season game in Mexico in the near future and the idea of eventually having a team in Mexico “is very appealing to me.”

“It would open up an opportunity not only in Mexico but with the Mexican-Americans in the United States,” he said. “It’s something we are focused on and very interested in.”

—Manfred declined to confirm a report by USA Today that Dave Stewart had joined a group bidding for the Miami Marlins. But he did say MLB will be considering the financial means the competing groups have to spend on payroll. Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has come under scrutiny for small payrolls in recent seasons before increasing spending this year.

“Our focus with respect to purchasing groups will be to make sure they have a financial structure that will allow them to put a competitive product on the field that’s our overriding goal in terms of working through this sale process,” he said.

—Manfred called the need for new ballparks in Oakland and Tampa Bay “acute.” While the NFL has seen the Chargers and Rams move to the Los Angeles area, and the Raiders prepare to move to Las Vegas, Manfred said he doesn’t want to see similar upheaval in baseball.

“My strong preference consistent with baseball’s long tradition is to keep our franchises in the markets where they currently play,” he said.

© 2017 by the Associated Press.

red_sox_rick_porcello_050617.jpg

Porcello snaps skid, Red Sox rout Twins, 11-1

By Associated Press May 06, 2017 6:04 PM

MINNEAPOLIS - Rick Porcello found himself in an unfamiliar situation Saturday: pitching with a lead.

At last, the Red Sox scored a run - 10 of them, in fact - with Porcello on the mound, and the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner got to cruise all afternoon as Boston beat the Minnesota Twins 11-1.

"Finally, we scored for him," manager John Farrell said. "I think the first time in almost a month since he's been on the mound, which, that's pretty remarkable in its own right."

After equaling his 2016 loss total in less than a month, Porcello pitched seven sharp innings and won his first start since opening day. Chris Young homered twice, Dustin Pedroia had a three-run double and Sandy Leon added a late solo shot for Boston, which began the day with the third-fewest RBIs in the American League.

"It was awesome," Porcello said. "We exploded. The bats came alive there, obviously. C.Y. starting off with the home run and the offense just rolled from there."

The Red Sox hadn't scored for Porcello (2-4) in his last four starts, negating an impressive stretch in which he posted a 1.83 ERA over three outings and tossed quality starts in five of six. This time, the right-hander gave up seven hits, struck out six and walked none.

"Just try to keep the same mindset, regardless of what the score is," Porcello said. "I'm looking to get the same results either way."

Robbie Grossman's homer off Porcello in the third accounted for Minnesota's only run.

Boston took advantage of a costly Twins error and scored eight two-out runs in the second.

Nick Tepesch (0-1) gave up seven runs - six unearned - in his first major league appearance since last June, and his second since the 2014 season.

After Young's solo shot in the second, Tepesch was one out from escaping with a runner on when shortstop Jorge Polanco bobbled Josh Rutledge's routine grounder.Mookie Betts walked to load the bases for Pedroia, who followed with his double to left-center, and the Red Sox were well on their way to their most lopsided win of the season.

"I don't know if I've ever seen two outs, two strikes, 0-2 count, nobody on base and then get eight runs," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "It's just one of those oddities of the game that when it goes against you it hurts a lot because you do think about what might have been."

 

TONKIN CUT

Twins reliever Michael Tonkin was designated for assignment after the game. He gave up Leon's homer in the ninth, and walked three batters. "He's provided value along the way, and just encourage him to look at this as an opportunity even though there's a lot of frustration, I'm sure," Molitor said.

Catcher Chris Gimenez came on to get the final two outs of the inning for Minnesota. It was Gimenez's second pitching appearance this season.

 

TWINS DEBUT

Tepesch wasn't the only Minnesota pitcher making his debut. Drew Rucinski, who appeared in seven major league games with the Los Angeles Angels and joined the Twins as a minor league free agent, relieved Tepesch in the second and yielded an RBI single to Hanley Ramirez and a run-scoring double to Mitch Moreland. Young added another solo shot in the fifth off Rucinski, but he otherwise did OK, lasting 3 1/3 innings while striking out five and walking one.

 

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP David Price could rejoin the rotation by the end of May provided he continues to feel good in his recovery from a strained left elbow. Farrell said Price's next simulated session scheduled for Tuesday could be his last. "At that point, provided he continues to feel as he's doing, we look at a game after that," Farrell said. ... Farrell said OF Brock Holt (vertigo) was scheduled to be the DH for Triple-A Pawtucket, weather permitting.

Twins: 2B Brian Dozier sat out after spraining his left ankle Friday night and said X-rays were negative. Molitor said Dozier was day to day and didn't expect him to play in Sunday's series finale. "We'll see how the next couple days unfold and see if he can be ready after the off day," Molitor said. ... Molitor also said CF Byron Buxton was doing better and would take some swings after running into the outfield wall on Thursday. Buxton sat out Friday and didn't participate in any baseball activities but watched the game from the dugout.

 

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (2-2) takes the mound for the first time since learning he won't be suspended for throwing behind Baltimore's Manny Machado on Tuesday night. Sale has pitched seven-plus innings with two or fewer earned runs allowed in six consecutive starts.

Twins: RHP Ervin Santana (5-0) carries a 0.66 ERA into his seventh start of the season. He'll face Boston for the first time since May 26, 2014, when he allowed six runs in five innings.

Price could be on track for first Red Sox start by Memorial Day

By CSN REPORT May 06, 2017 3:26 PM

When David Price first got the good news that he wouldn't need surgery back in spring training, he didn't want to put a timetable on when he might return to a major league game with the Red Sox.

We may finally have that timetable.

John Farrell told reporters in Minnesota before the game Saturday that Price will pitch a four-inning simulated game Tuesday in Milwaukee. If that goes well, look for a four-inning minor-league rehab start May 14.

If Price comes through that OK, there would be minor league starts May 19 and 24, leading to a start for the Red Sox in Chicago against the White Sox on Memorial Day, May 29, or May 30.

