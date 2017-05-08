Looking at Travis Shaw's numbers vs. current Red Sox third basemen

The Red Sox traded Travis Shaw for Tyler Thornburg. In doing so, they traded in what’s been dependable production at third base for something of a mess at third base.
Shaw, who hit .242/.306/.421 last season with 16 homers ad 71 RBI in 145 games for the Sox, was one of three players the Sox sent to Milwaukee for Thornburg. Acquired to solidify Boston’s bullpen, Thornburg has yet to throw a pitch for the Sox as he deals with a shoulder injury.
In addition to not getting that payoff in their bullpen, the Sox have felt Shaw’s absence at third base. While the 27-year-old Shaw has gotten off to a strong start both at the plate and in the field, the Sox have have seen third base exposed as a major hole in both regards.
Red Sox knuckleballer Steven Wright underwent what the team called successful knee surgery on Monday in New York.
Wright, 32, is expected to be ready for spring training in 2018 after having the cartilage restoration procedure on his left knee performed by Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery.
Wright, who went 1-3 with an 8.25 ERA in five starts, went on the disabled list last month with the injury and opted last week to have the surgery.
An All-Star last season when he went 13-6 with a 3.33 ERA, Wright's season ended in August after he injured his right shoulder while pinch-running in a game against the Dodgers.
With Matt Harvey seemingly in a rocky relationship with the Mets, Tanguay, Trenni, and Giardi debate if the Red Sox should try to "buy low" on the starting pitcher.