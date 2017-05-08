Looking at Travis Shaw's numbers vs. current Red Sox third basemen

The Red Sox traded Travis Shaw for Tyler Thornburg. In doing so, they traded in what’s been dependable production at third base for something of a mess at third base.

Shaw, who hit .242/.306/.421 last season with 16 homers ad 71 RBI in 145 games for the Sox, was one of three players the Sox sent to Milwaukee for Thornburg. Acquired to solidify Boston’s bullpen, Thornburg has yet to throw a pitch for the Sox as he deals with a shoulder injury.

In addition to not getting that payoff in their bullpen, the Sox have felt Shaw’s absence at third base. While the 27-year-old Shaw has gotten off to a strong start both at the plate and in the field, the Sox have have seen third base exposed as a major hole in both regards.