LeBron James discusses Adam Jones situation, racism in Boston

LeBron James wasn't afraid to share his thoughts on racism in sports -- particularly in Boston.
After the Cleveland Cavaliers' Game 2 win over the Toronto Raptors Wednesday, James spoke at length about the Adam Jones situation, which transpired Monday at Fenway Park. While standing in the outfield, Jones heard racist slurs from a fan and got pelted by a bag of peanuts.
"I've heard a couple athletes say, 'You expect that when you go to Boston,'" James told reporter. "For me, I've been to Boston. I've played in Boston a lot. I just try to have tunnel vision when I play. I can't recall ever hearing anything that was racism toward me.
"But I think it was great that the other guys spoke up for him. Not even from his own team. The guys from the Red Sox spoke up for Adam Jones, saying like, 'Hey fans, we need you guys to -- this a situation where you guys needs to do a standing ovation. Please do that because it's not great for sports, it's not great for society.' You've got guys like Martin Luther King, who all he talked about was trying to unite all of us, no matter the color, no matter the race, no matter the shape or size."
Jones did, in fact, get a standing ovation at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.
Tensions are still high between the two teams, as Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale nearly plunked Manny Machado on Tuesday. During Wednesday's game, Jones got ejected for arguing with the umpire just a few innings after Orioles starter Kevin Gausman got ejected for hitting Xander Bogaerts.
But the drama on the field between the two teams has played a backseat to the events that have unfolded following this incidence of racism -- and rightfully so.
"It's a delicate situation," James said. "I mean racism, we know exists. You try not to put yourself in a position -- and for me, as a father, I try to give my kids the blue print on how life is going to be, but at the end of the day, I can only tell them so much, and then they have to go out and live it themselves. For me, just try to be respectful for one. Just be respectful to others. If you do that consistently, then I believe the karma will come back to you."
James concluded: "It's a real, real longer conversation, but if we can keep the conversation going, I think it helps."