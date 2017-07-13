Kennedy: Decision on Sandoval coming ‘in the next day or so’

Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy said in an interview with WEEI that a decision on Pablo Sandoval’s future could come “in the next day or so.”

“We have a big decision coming up. [Sandoval] is coming off a rehab assignment. We’ll see how that plays out here in the near future,” Kennedy said on the “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria" show Thursday. “There has been a lot of conversations internally, but I’ll leave it at that. We’ll see what Dave [Dombrowski] decides to do here in the next day or so.”

MORE RED SOX

Sandoval, limited to 32 major league games this season (.212, four homers, 12 RBI, .622 OPS), has been on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket after being placed on the disabled list for the second time this season, this time with an ear infection.

Minor league rehab stints are limited to 20 days and for Sandoval that would come on Monday. There’s been plenty of speculation the Sox would release the third baseman, despite him being owed $18.6 million for 2018 and another $18.6 million in 2019.

As for the July 31 trade deadline, Kennedy said third base and pitching are the focus.

“It goes without saying we’re examining the third base situation very closely," Kennedy said. "Dave and John Farrell are dealing with that. You always want to add pitching, pitching and more pitching if you can because it seems postseason baseball seems to always coming down to that. The market is just starting to develop.”