Kennedy: Decision on Sandoval coming ‘in the next day or so’

By CSN REPORT July 13, 2017 3:45 PM

Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy said in an interview with WEEI that a decision on Pablo Sandoval’s future could come “in the next day or so.”

“We have a big decision coming up. [Sandoval] is coming off a rehab assignment. We’ll see how that plays out here in the near future,” Kennedy said on the “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria" show Thursday. “There has been a lot of conversations internally, but I’ll leave it at that. We’ll see what Dave [Dombrowski] decides to do here in the next day or so.”

Sandoval, limited to 32 major league games this season (.212, four homers, 12 RBI, .622 OPS), has been on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket after being placed on the disabled list for the second time this season, this time with an ear infection. 

Minor league rehab stints are limited to 20 days and for Sandoval that would come on Monday. There’s been plenty of speculation the Sox would release the third baseman, despite him being owed $18.6 million for 2018 and another $18.6 million in 2019.

As for the July 31 trade deadline, Kennedy said third base and pitching are the focus. 

“It goes without saying we’re examining the third base situation very closely," Kennedy said. "Dave and John Farrell are dealing with that. You always want to add pitching, pitching and more pitching if you can because it seems postseason baseball seems to always coming down to that. The market is just starting to develop.”

Red Sox release Jhonny Peralta from Pawtucket

By CSN Staff July 13, 2017 4:22 PM

The Jhonny Peralta Era ended before it even began for the Red Sox.

Peralta, 35, the veteran infielder released by the Cardinals on June 13 and signed by the Red Sox 10 days later, had an agreement that he would be released if he wasn’t going to be promoted to the majors. He hit .237 with two homers and seven RBI in 16 games for the PawSox.

With Tzu-Wei Lin and Deven Marrero having stabilized third base for the Red Sox for now, Peralta wasn’t going to be called up. Rafael Devers, the 20-year-old third base prospect at Double-A Portland, will likely be promoted to Pawtucket to fill Peralta’s roster spot. A decision is looming on Pablo Sandoval’s future as well. 

 

