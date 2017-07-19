Boston Red Sox

John Farrell unsure if Red Sox will make a trade

By Evan Drellich July 19, 2017 6:07 PM

BOSTON — Less than 24 hours after the White Sox-Yankees blockbuster deal, manager John Farrell was unsure if the Red Sox have a trade up their sleeve.

Farrell was complimentary if measured in evaluating the Yankees’ trade with the White Sox that brought Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to New York. The Yanks (48-44) began Wednesday 3 1/2 games behind Boston (53-42), and were simply better positioned to make upgrades than the Red Sox

“Any time you add a couple guys that can strike people out late in the game, that’s a boost,” Farrell said. “Their first base situation might be similar to our third-base situation. So they felt like that was obviously an upgrade. They helped themselves, there’s no doubt.”

So, now, will the Red Sox?

“I don’t know. I can’t answer that right now,” Farrell said when asked if a trade is likely. “I can tell you every effort is being made to. But I think the bottom line is what makes sense. I think there’s some guys that we don’t want to part ways with, that’s pretty clear. So where this goes, there’s a couple weeks remaining.”

Identifying two of those players (and perhaps the only two) is easy: Jay Groome and Rafael Devers are presumed off limits, lest the farm system be left barren.

Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski on Tuesday called third base the obvious area where the Red Sox could look to upgrade, which has been abundantly clear for a while. 

The Red Sox have the fewest home runs in the American League overall, 97, and an offense that has a .209/.277/.298 slash line to begin the second half. They’re better than that, of course, but it’s been a rough go lately.

Pablo Sandoval was officially released on Wednesday.

“It’s going to be positional fit more than anything,” Farrell said when asked if the team seeks power. “If that combination exists, sure, I’m sure we’re having conversations in that way. I guess what I can tell you is this: the conversations being had are ways we can address the left side of the infield, and if there’s a situation that presents to increase the depth or upgrade late in the bullpen, and if it’s a deal that makes sense, I think we would look to take advantage of it. But I know Dave has got a lot going on right now, as you’d expect, but we’ll see what unfolds.”

Farrell acknowledged he has some surprise at the lack of power the Red Sox have shown. Their .410 slugging percentage is below the major league average of .425.

“Somewhat,” Farrell said. “I can’t say it’s drastically different than what you envision. We knew with the changes last offseason and the addition of Chris Sale and upgrades in pitching, we were looking at a run differential we were hoping to preserve or improve upon. So while that might not have been done sheerly with runs scored, it’s a matter of pitching better, pitching more consistently, which I think we’re doing.”

Report: Pablo Sandoval to sign minor-league deal with Giants

By Evan Drellich July 19, 2017 8:36 PM

BOSTON — The Panda’s going back to his old habitat.

Pablo Sandoval is poised to join the team the Red Sox signed him away from prior to the 2015 season, the San Francisco Giants, per reports. Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com wrote that Sandoval is finalizing a minor-league deal and would report to the team’s Triple-A club. Sandoval was put on release waivers by the the Red Sox on Wednesday and would clear those waivers on Friday, so don't expect an official announcement before then.

Sandoval’s time with the Red Sox was up on Friday, when the team designated him for assignment. Sandoval informed the Sox on Thursday that he would not accept a minor league assignment inside the organization.

Immediately, speculation began that the Giants — who are presumably signing him for the minimum — would take a stab at Sandoval. San Francisco is the only other organization Sandoval has played for, and seemed to have a better handle than the Red Sox did on Sandoval’s weight issues.

Sandoval didn’t leave San Francisco for Boston under the best of terms, making some comments on his way out that he wouldn’t miss many people besides manager Bruce Bochy. Bochy is still there, and it seems the past might be forgiven.

Per Baseball-Reference.com's measurement of wins above replacement, the Giants have had the worst production at third base in the majors this season, -2.3 WAR. The Phillies are second with nearly an identical figure, with the Red Sox third, at -1.6.

Healthier Dustin Pedroia finds power stroke at the plate

By Evan Drellich July 19, 2017 7:05 PM

BOSTON — Dustin Pedroia’s error-less streak is at 114 games entering Wednesday, but that’s dwarfed by the above-and-beyond plays he’s made lately.

In Tuesday’s 5-4, 15-inning win over the Blue Jays, he expertly fielded a grounder, tagged the runner retreating to first base and fired on to first for a double play. The play he made in Texas, fielding a carom off the wall and contorting his body to make a throw to first base where Carlos Gomez had made a turn toward second base, will go down as one of the best this season.

Pedroia might be even better at the plate right now. With a seven-game hit streak and home runs in three of his last nine games, the second baseman appears to be healthier and is the shining light in a mostly cold lineup. 

Most noticeable is the fact that his power's come back. In Pedroia's last 19 games, he's hitting .354 with a .446 on-base percentage and .532 slugging.

“He’s playing at a very high level on both sides of the ball,” Sox manager John Farrell said Wednesday. “And he’s doing it having to deal with his own physical ailments that everybody else is dealing with. He finds, you find that he’s in the middle of a key moment regularly. And usually he’s making the right decision, if not all the time."

Pedroia's been bothered by his left leg as well as his left wrist this season.

“Yes. He’s feeling better," Farrell said. I think you know, he’s probably, maybe tweaking some things with his maybe his lower half that’s allowed him to free himself up a little bit more [at the plate]. It’s great to see the gap power he’s shown, particularly to the pull side.”

Pedroia’s also been particularly good in key moments. He has 12 hits in his last 23 at-bats with runners in scoring position, and dating to Aug. 9, 2016, he’s hitting .431 in those situations — the highest mark in the majors for those with at least 75 at-bats.

