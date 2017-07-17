Boston Red Sox

Farrell open to changing Red Sox lineup; has already altered rotation

farrell-redsox.jpg

Farrell open to changing Red Sox lineup; has already altered rotation

By Evan Drellich July 17, 2017 5:53 PM

BOSTON -- Sox manager John Farrell is still open to shaking up the Red Sox lineup. Three runs were enough Sunday night behind an excellent David Price, but it’s still been a rough stretch for the Sox of late offensively.

However, the top of the order -- Mookie Betts in the leadoff spot, followed by Dustin Pedroia and Xander Bogaerts -- remains the same for Monday night's game against the Blue Jays. They’ve each occupied those slots more than anyone else this season: Betts 65 times, Pedroia 48 times and Bogaerts 60 times.

“Haven’t completely gone away from [the possibility of changing the batting order],” Farrell said. “We have the top three guys, a lot of it is pretty consistent. If you look at the individual matchups against Marcus Stroman here tonight . . . players know what they do against opposing pitchers. And that’s not to say it’s a guarantee for success but I’d like to think guys will come in and say, ‘You know what, I’ve had some success against this guy in the past, let’s take a run with it.’ That’s where we are.”

Against Stroman, Betts is 6-for-19 (.316), Bogaerts 10-for-20 (.500) and Pedroia 7-for-15 (.467).

Moving Betts to a different spot in the lineup -- such as the two- or three-hole, so his first at-bat could come with someone on base -- has been a point of public debate.

“Mookie is not a typical leadoff type of guy,” Farrell said. “Granted, he’s got more power than many other leadoff types, but the ability to get on base, the ability to steal a base, those are parts of the profile that you’d ideally like to get. A little bit of speed to maybe disrupt the defense. But I think over the past probably five, six years, lineup construction has taken a completely different look, where so many teams had looked at the No. 3 spot in the order as your most pivotal. That’s your best hitter. 

“A lot of teams now are putting that guy in the two-hole. I’m sure there’s a lot of debate, a lot of sabermetric approach that goes into where you want your so-called best hitter. Bottom line is, you want your guys who get on base the most get to the plate the most often, so you stack the top of your order as best as you can.”

Farrell made clear he wants his on-base guys up top -- that’s his most important criteria. Pedroia leads the team at .385, followed by four players in the .350-range: Bogaerts (.357), Jackie Bradley Jr. (.353), Andrew Benintendi (.352) and Betts (.352). 

Benintendi’s had 40 starts in the two-hole.

While Farrell waits on possible lineup alterations, he has altered his rotation so that Chris Sale and David Price get an extra day of rest. Sale, throughout his career, has often pitched on extra rest and the Sox seem to want to keep it that way.

Here’s how it lines up, with seven pitchers in seven days:

  • Monday vs. Toronto: Eduardo Rodriguez
  • Tuesday vs. Toronto: Brian Johnson
  • Wednesday vs. Toronto: Drew Pomeranz
  • Thursday vs. Toronto: Doug Fister
  • Friday at Anaheim: Chris Sale
  • Saturday at Anaheim: David Price
  • Sunday at Anaheim: Rick Porcello

Porcello previously was wedged in between Sale and Price.

“The two most similar [pitchers] might be Eddie and David,” Farrell said. “Just trying to split those two guys up, where Chris has got a different arm slot, different type of stuff, different action on the breaking balls.”

Red Sox activate Rodriguez from DL, option Lin, Maddox to Pawtucket

Red Sox activate Rodriguez from DL, option Lin, Maddox to Pawtucket

By CSN Staff July 17, 2017 2:49 PM

The Red Sox announced Monday they activated Eduardo Rodriguez from the 10-day disabled list.

To make room for Rodriguez, the team optioned third baseman Tzu-Wei Lin and pitcher Austin Maddox to Triple-A Pawtucket.

Rodriguez was placed on the disabled list June 2 with a right knee subluxation. During his most recent rehab start for Pawtucket on July 9, he allowed only one run while striking out seven in 6.1 innings against Buffalo.

Lin was a pleasant surprise since joining the major league club, hitting .280 (14-for-50) and providing much-needed help at the third base position. As for Maddox, his major league stint was short-lived. He was recalled from Triple-A on Saturday after reliever Blaine Boyer was placed on the 10-day DL. The right-hander threw 1.2 scoreless innings in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader vs. the Yankees.

Rodriguez will start tonight's game against the Blue Jays.

He's once again a hard and fast Price . . . to great effectiveness

He's once again a hard and fast Price . . . to great effectiveness

By Evan Drellich July 17, 2017 11:35 AM

BOSTON -- He’s taken a lot of heat, and on Sunday night he continued to bring a lot.

David Price delivered his most memorable start of the season in a 3-0 win over the Yankees, playing the role of stopper as always envisioned.

It was a hard task.

MORE RED SOX

Per BrooksBaseball.net, 96.3 percent of pitches Price threw in eight shutout innings at Fenway Park were hard pitches: fastball, sinkers or cutters. Before Monday, the highest percentage of hard stuff he had relied on inside of one start since joining the Sox was 86.4 percent -- against the Rangers two starts ago.

Price threw just four curveballs on Sunday, three for strikes. The other 103 pitches he threw were sinkers (77) and cutters (26). The former garnered seven swings and misses, the latter six.

That approach fits in with the season overall, although it was to an extreme. Coming off an elbow injury, Price is, remarkably, averaging more fastball-related pitches -- 79.1 percent of pitches -- than he has in any other year in his career except for 2011, when he sat at 80.1 percent.

 

“He was outstanding. Powerful from start to finish,” Sox manager John Farrell said. “A lot of strikes. Very good command. And it was impressive to see just how he maintained his stuff throughout. You know, fastball to both sides of the plate. I thought he had a really good cutter tonight, particularly with some times when he had some added depth to it.”

 

Now, Price is not throwing the absolute hardest he ever has. In 2010 and 2011, he sat at 95 mph or above on his hard pitches. Price is certainly throwing harder than he was a year ago, at an average of 93.1 mph -- a big leap from the 92.3 mph stuff he was averaging in 2016, the lowest point of his career velocity wise.

But it’s also a matter of attack. Price is relying on his power stuff in a way that resembles the seasons of his youth, to great effectiveness. And likely because everything plays off the fastball, there’s a reason Price is getting more whiffs per swing on not just his hard stuff, but his breaking balls and off-speed stuff too -- when he throws them.

A year ago, 26.9 percent of breaking balls Price threw that were swung at were missed. This year, he’s at 36.4 percent, the most dramatic rise between the three pitch categories. The only year he had more whiffs per swing on his breaking ball was 2012.

Sunday was the 12th time in Price’s career he’s gone at least eight innings and struck out at least eight while allowing no earned runs. (He did it twice last year, both times against the Rays.)

There’s a location element at play here too. Price is grooving fewer pitches middle-middle, per Brooks' count. His curveball’s getting more depth to it this season -- more vertical movement -- as is his cutter.

When the Sox signed Price, perhaps the greatest concern was the possibility a power arm would no longer perform as that. That Price, who turns 32 in August, would lose what’s helped make him so effective. Someday, like every pitcher, his stuff will diminish. This year, he’s had a revival in not only throwing hard, but in a great reliance on those pitches.

Load more