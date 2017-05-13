Joe Kelly's 100 mph fastball stands out on day Chris Sale, Craig Kimbrel dominate

The road map was followed closely. Chris Sale and Craig Kimbrel dominated. Mookie Betts homered.

The Red Sox’ 6-3 win over the Rays on Saturday was a drawing-board afternoon, a reminder for them that things do, sometimes, work the way they envision.

“I think there's a lot to be said for that,” manager John Farrell said. “That adds a lot of momentum in that clubhouse. So when plays are made and pitchers go out and they pitch to their capabilities, they keep the game under control, there is a lot to be said for how it unfolds, and guys executing to their abilities and certainly their positions on the field.”

Saturday was also a reminder that the road map can change. That the idealized vision of a Red Sox win could have room for another huge arm.

The idea doesn't have to be, Sale to Kimbrel and go home happy. There's room in the middle.

One other guy pitched Saturday for the Sox, and just how hard Joe Kelly is throwing in his first full year as a reliever should be noticed.

Only Aroldis Chapman and Trevor Rosenthal have hit triple digits more often than Kelly in 2017.

Kelly came into Saturday with more fastballs at 100 mph or faster this season, 31, than Kimbrel has in the last five years combined, per the numbers at BaseballSavant.com.

(Kimbrel has yet to hit triple digits this year. That could be purposeful, but he’s really an upper 90s pitcher to begin with. For what it’s worth, the earliest he’s hit 100 mph in any big league season is May 15, per Savant.)

Roughly one out of every 10 Kelly pitches is at least 100 mph. He’s gone as high as 102.

Sale is striking out the world, so is Kimbrel, and there's still another guy for Red Sox fans to dream on.

Of course, it’s not all about velocity, not even close.

But Kelly does have a 1.89 ERA. And he got a pair of strikeouts on Saturday, just the second time this season he’s struck out more than one in a game. He now has more strikeouts, 10, than walks. He’s thrown 19 innings.

There's work to do, and there's room to wonder just how much better he can get.

Kelly threw 26 pitches to four batters on Saturday, which isn’t efficient, although he did throw 17 strikes.

When hitters swing at Kelly's pitches, their whiffing less often in 2017 than they were a year ago, per BrooksBaseball.net. That’s true for the fastball and the breaking balls. The slider’s at 32 percent this year, down from 42 percent in 2016.

Plenty of work to do still.

Kelly was a sideshow on Saturday. But considering just how hard he's throwing in relief, it's easy to envision him a part of the formula instead.