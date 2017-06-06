Boston Red Sox

How are the Red Sox going to conserve Chris Sale?

By Evan Drellich June 06, 2017 7:45 PM

NEW YORK — Chris Sale got plenty of extra rest last year. The Red Sox seem keen to give it to him again.

The lefty entered Tuesday leading the majors in average pitches per game, 108.3. Last year, he was second in the majors at 107.2, so this isn’t some crazy figure.

But on Saturday vs. the Tigers, the lefty ace is scheduled to be on five days rest for the fourth time in six starts. Last year, Sale had a 2.87 ERA when he pitched with extra rest — and that was often. It always has been.

Since becoming a full-time starter in 2012, Sale has never had a season where he’s thrown more games on regular rest than extra rest.

“Well, we want to give him an extra day, we’re trying to manage so we can give him an extra day this time just because the last two starts (were) high pitch counts, and five, six innings,” pitching coach Carl Willis said Tuesday. “Anytime we can make that happen and feel like it’s necessary, we’re going to try to do it.”

Sale threw on more than four days’ of rest, the standard amount, 17 times last year (excluding his first start of the season and his first start of the second half). That tied him for the second-most outings on extra rest in the majors. 

Sixteen times, he was on five days’ rest. In 2015, he made 15 starts on five days rest and 12 on four.

There might be a winning formula here.

Seventeen is the same number of extra-rest starts made last year by Jon Lester and Jake Arrieta, members of the world champion Cubs. The highest mark in 2016 belonged to Kyle Hendricks, also of the Cubs, at 19.

For comparison: David Price threw on a regular four days’ rest last year 25 times. He went beyond that nine times.

If he’s well-rested, will the Sox continue to let Sale throw among the most pitches in the league? Manager John Farrell was panned by fans and the media on April 20, when Sale was overwhelming the Toronto Blue Jays and pulled after eight innings at just 102 pitches. 

That might not have been the most important day to save Sale some tosses. But, the general idea of conservation is important.

In seven starts since, Sale has gone at least 110 pitches five times.

“We’ve talked about the fact that we want to keep him strong for the entire course of the season,” Willis said. “Obviously, he pitched so well early on that him getting in deep in games, it just kind of (was a) natural happening. But it’s something we’ll continue to monitor and look at as we go forward.”

In his career, Sale has been worse in the second half (3.31 ERA) than the first (2.76). But last year, those figures were nearly even, with a 3.38 ERA in the first half and a 3.28 ERA in the second half. He had a higher strikeout rate after the All-Star break than before it last year, and that holds true for his career as well.

It’s worth noting that Sale said he was purposely reducing velocity last season to be more efficient. He’s back in full force with his fastball this year, sitting at 95.45 mph after averaging 93.64 mph in 2016, per BrooksBaseball.net. He was at 95.64 two years ago.

Worth noting as well: the Sox aren’t scared to lean on their best arms. Rick Porcello was fourth on the list of average pitches per game among qualified pitches entering Tuesday, at 106.2. Porcello was sixth last year at 103.3.

Also qualifying in 2016: David Price, ninth, at 102.7.

Porcello’s had a rocky start, and Price was hurt to begin the year, but the latter looks like he could be back in full force.

Jerry Remy says Masahiro Tanaka shouldn't get a translator on the mound

By Associated Press June 07, 2017 12:54 AM

NEW YORK — Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy says pitchers such as Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka shouldn’t be allowed translators on the mound and should instead “learn baseball language.”

Remy’s comments Tuesday night during the NESN telecast of the Boston-New York game quickly drew harsh criticism on social media, with some saying there isn’t one universal language for baseball.

The Red Sox analyst made his remarks on air after Tanaka was visited by Japanese translator Shingo Horie and pitching coach Larry Rothschild in the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium.

“I don’t think that should be legal,” Remy said, telling play-by-play man Dave O’Brien, “I really don’t.”

“Learn baseball language. You know, learn, it’s pretty simple. You break it down pretty easy between pitching coach and pitcher after a long period of time,” Remy said.

O’Brien answered: “I would say that probably, you know, they’re concerned about nuance being lost in some of these conversations.”

As he left the broadcast booth after Boston’s 5-4 win, Remy said he had nothing more to say on the subject.

“I’ve got no comment on that. Really,” he said.

A popular Red Sox announcer since 1988, Remy also was a Boston infielder for seven seasons and is a member of the team’s Hall of Fame.

In 2013, Major League Baseball adopted a rule that permitted interpreters to join mound conferences.

Remy’s comments came the same day Phillies Hall of Fame third baseman Mike Schmidt said Philadelphia outfielder Odubel Herrera’s language barrier “would make it difficult” for him to be a team leader. Herrera is from Venezuela and conducts his interviews with English-speaking media in Spanish, through a translator.

Overpowering Craig Kimbrel prefers to be used for one inning

By Evan Drellich June 07, 2017 12:07 AM

New York — Craig Kimbrel’s started to conquer the eighth inning as well as the ninth inning. He did it again in Tuesday night's 5-4 win over the first-place Yankees, fanning Aaron Judge on three fastballs to end it.

Kimbrel understands why Sox manager John Farrell has started to use him more liberally, outside of traditional save situations or in tie games in the eighth inning. 

But if the Red Sox closer had his way, he’d stick to three outs. 

"Honestly, I would prefer to throw one inning two or three nights in a row,” Kimbrel said Tuesday night, after striking out five batters for his 17th save of the season. “I've got to do what I've got to do to help this team win. I think it's five times so far this year… I’ve come in in the eighth and helped the team win in that way. 

“I think toward the end of the year we might see it a little bit more. Being so early in the year, it's going to be pretty spotty when it happens. It seems like it's worked out over the course of the last month quite a few times.”

Farrell doesn’t want to keep using Kimbrel this way, even though Kimbrel has been so good when asked to.

“It’s been five times now, which is a high number,” Farrell said. “I’ll be honest with you, there’s reluctance on my part to continue to do that. There’s two days off leading up to it when we’ve done it previously, and there’s always been a day or two following where he’s been down. I think the only other time when we’ve not done that has been in Chicago, where he had a couple of days off leading up to it, and I think 20 pitches in an inning and a third. He saved the next day, and then we gave him a couple of days down. 

“He’s extremely valuable. He’s incredibly talented. And it will closely be monitored each time he walks to the mound.”

With Kimbrel, the physical concern centers on pitch count rather than the up-and-down, or in other words, the break between innings. Kimbrel doesn’t love waiting around, but in terms of the physical toll, getting hot and then cold again doesn’t take the toll that repeatedly throwing a ball 99 mph with movement does. He uses his whole body in his delivery.

“It’s something that I’m learning on the fly on how to do it,” Kimbrel said “I don’t see how the starters sit and watch the game for that long. That’s a lot. You know I’m a high intensity, give me the ball, let’s go kind of guy.”

But it’s not entirely on the fly. Kimbrel said the discussions with Farrell about going one-plus innings date back to last season. 

“Towards the playoff push last year, we had those conversations,” Kimbrel said. “And it’s kind of carried over into the start of this year and just having those opportunities. He’s been pretty vocal with me when that opportunity might come, which always helps.

“In a perfect scenario, I face one guy in the eighth and three guys in the ninth and my pitch count won’t get up there. But it’s not going to be like that every time. It would definitely be the pitch count I think more than the up and down. As long as I can keep my body moving. Give me some time to do a little bit of scouting report between innings. That’s fine.”

Farrell knows pitch count is what matters most.

“Just because of the intensity and the power he creates,” Farrell said. “The up and down he’s accustomed to.”

