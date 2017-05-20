Boston Red Sox

A's hit four homers to hand Red Sox third loss in row, 8-3

By Associated Press May 20, 2017 8:45 PM


OAKLAND - Chad Pinder had never hit a ball that hard or that far - and only slugger Mark McGwire had done so previously for the Oakland Athletics.

Pinder hit a monster home run tracked at 460 feet and Khris Davis and Mark Canha also connected in the fifth inning, and the Oakland Athletics cleared the fences four times in all to beat the Red Sox 8-3 on Saturday to take the first three games of this four-game series.

"Honestly it's one of those swings where you kind of just black out. You see it and you hit it and you don't know what happens after," said Pinder, who put his head down and didn't even watch the ball land.

Hanley Ramirez homered for the Red Sox.

Jed Lowrie had a solo shot in the sixth for Oakland, which leads the AL with 63 home runs. A's manager Bob Melvin didn't see any of them in person after being ejected in the second inning.

While no official records are kept, the A's had said Pinder's deep drive into the plaza reserved section was believed to be just the fourth home run to reach the second-deck seating level since it was built in 1996, yet Sean Manaea was quick to point out postgame that Nelson Cruz had one last season for Seattle off the A's lefty. San Francisco's Jarrett Parker hit one there in 2015 and Larry Walker did it for Colorado in 1999. McGwire hit one that far against Cleveland in 1996.

"That's pretty good company, that's an honor in itself hearing that," Pinder said of Big Mac. "It's pretty special."

Canha homered leading off the fifth against Ben Taylor (0-1). On Friday night, Canha connected in the 10th to give the A's a 3-2 win.

Manaea (2-3) allowed two earned runs in five innings.

"Everybody just showed up and watched the ball fly," Manaea said.

Dustin Pedroia's single in the fifth gave Boston a 3-2 lead. Taylor relieved Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz in the bottom half and the A's knocked him out before he retired a single batter, scoring five runs in all.

Melvin was ejected for the first time this year in the bottom of the second when he argued with third base umpire and crew chief Mike Winters.

Josh Phegley hit a swinging bunt RBI single that Boston catcher Christian Vazquez scooped up and threw wildly past first down the right field line. Initially, Pinder also came home on the play and Phegley reached third, but the umpires conferred and each had to go back a base. Melvin said afterward he agreed with that call, but declined to say what made him so mad.

Pomeranz labored through four innings against his former team, striking out six but throwing 97 pitches. He and manager John Farrell had an animated dugout exchange after he came out before the fifth.

"He didn't want to come out of the game, so that was the discussion we had, and it's been settled," Farrell said.

Pedroia owns a 23-game hitting streak against the A's, the longest active streak in baseball for one player against any single team.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP David Price is scheduled to make one more minor league rehab start with Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday before he rejoins the Red Sox for his long-awaited season debut. Price pitched two rough innings Friday night in Buffalo, New York, then returned to Boston and was working out at Fenway Park on Saturday. He will throw a light bullpen Sunday. ... 1B Mitch Moreland rested with Josh Rutledge playing first. Farrell hopes to get 2B Pedroia a break in Sunday's series finale so he has two full days off with no game Monday.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (2-1, 3.05 ERA) took a no-hit bid 7 2-3 innings in his lone start against Oakland last Sept. 4.

Athletics: RHP Andrew Triggs (5-2, 2.12) has gone two straight starts without surrendering a hit to a left-handed batter (0-for-17).

© 2017 by The Associated Press


 

Sandoval goes 1-for-3, plays first game at third base for Pawtucket

By CSN Staff May 20, 2017 10:53 PM


Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval played five innings at third base and went 1-for-3 (a single) in his second rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday.

Sandoval, coming back from a right knee sprain, had a hard-hit single up the middle in the PawSox' 5-3 victory in Buffalo. After DHing in his first start Friday night (0-for-3), Sandoval handled a pop-up and started a double play at third on Saturday.

Red Sox utility man Brock Holt was the DH for Pawtucket on Saturday in the 13th game of his rehab assignment as he comes back from vertigo. He went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts.

Price to make one more Pawtucket rehab start Wednesday

By Associated Press May 20, 2017 10:28 PM

OAKLAND, Calif. — David Price is scheduled to make one more minor league rehab start with Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday before he rejoins the Red Sox to make his long-awaited season debut.

The PawSox play Louisville at McCoy Stadium Wednesday night.

Red Sox manager John Farrell had said before Price's minor league work began earlier this month that the Red Sox were targeting May 29 or 30 in Chicago against the White Sox as the date for the left-hander's return to the major league team.

Farrell said he and Price spoke by phone Saturday morning and agreed one more start would be best as the left-hander works back from a strained pitching elbow.

Price pitched Friday night in Buffalo then returned to Boston and was working out at Fenway Park on Saturday.

Price will throw a light bullpen Sunday after Farrell said he “threw long-toss aggressively” during Saturday’s session.

Farrell hopes Price gets up to around 85 or 90 pitches his next time out after the 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner was done after throwing just 65 Friday following a three-run second inning. Price allowed four of his five hits — including a leadoff home run — that inning and finished with four strikeouts and a walk.

“Just to continue to build out the innings, the number of pitches thrown and get back into the flow of things,” Farrell said of the next goal. “It’s a matter of going out and executing pitches. That’s not to say he didn’t last night but there were a high number of foul balls, deep pitch counts as we know and deep at-bats. But the bottom line is he feels great physically.

“Today he threw long-toss aggressively. And that’s probably an equally positive hurdle as it would have been going six innings last night and 80 pitches.”

Price, 31, who went 17-9 with a 3.99 ERA in 2016 and led the AL with 35 starts and 230 innings, is in the second season of a $217 million, seven-year contract.
 

