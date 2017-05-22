Why the Red Sox are where they are

Entering Monday, Boston’s black hole at the hot corner was the darkest anywhere, an inescapable vortex of terrible baseball. At -1.1 wins above replacement (per Baseball-Reference.com), the Sox have had the worst third-base production of all 30 teams.

The game is in the midst of a renaissance at the position, which makes the Sox’ woes stand out even more. Miguel Sano of the Twins has emerged as one of the top five players anywhere, next to names already established and others that are blossoming, guys like Kris Bryant, Nolan Arenado, Eugenio Suarez and Manny Machado.

Per FanGraphs, former Sox third baseman Travis Shaw (0.9 WAR) has been more valuable than Mike Moustakas (0.7) of the Royals this season, the latter a potential trade target.

Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has got some ‘splaining to do. But Pablo Sandoval’s coming back, so, get excited! Or look forward to seeing what Rafael Devers can do come August, if some stopgap hasn’t been acquired via trade.