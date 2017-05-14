Boston Red Sox

Pomeranz exits early, Red Sox crushed by Rays, 11-2

By Associated Press May 14, 2017 6:33 PM

BOSTON - Steven Souza Jr. hit a three-run homer, Jesus Sucre drove in three runs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 11-2 on Sunday.

The Rays beat the Red Sox for the second time in three games - and just the sixth time in the last 20 meetings - a day after striking out 16 times in a loss.

Evan Longoria and Sucre both had two singles, and Souza's homer came during a seven-run ninth as the Rays matched their season-high with 16 hits in a game that lasted 4 hours, 32 minutes.

Boston starter Drew Pomeranz (3-3) came out with left triceps tightness before the fourth inning. He gave up two runs and three hits while walking three and striking out three.

Xander Bogaerts had an RBI double for Boston after his 15-game hitting streak was halted Saturday.

Matt Andriese (3-1) gave up two runs in five innings.

Playing on a chilly, windy day with a drizzle falling on and off, both teams had trouble with pop ups - one fell against each and Rays first baseman Logan Morrison snow-coned another - and the outfielders looked like they were tip-toeing after balls on a muddy warning track.

In the second, Tampa Bay made it 2-1 after Pomeranz walked the first two batters, prompting a visit from manager John Farrell. Kevin Kiermaier sacrificed before Sucre's sacrifice fly.

Sucre's RBI single increased it to 3-1 in the fourth following a wind-blown ground-rule double. Kiermaier's pop up fell between two fielders and bounced into the stands.

Longoria's RBI single made it 4-2. Sucre, Rickie Weeks Jr., Tim Beckham and Kiermaier each had an RBI single in the ninth.

 

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: DH Hanley Ramirez (strained muscle right shoulder) was back after missing three games. . LHP David Price, sidelined since early spring training with a strained left elbow, threw a simulated game after his rehab start with Triple-A Pawtucket was rained out. "We'll re-evaluate following Friday and wouldn't rule out his return to us if everything goes according to plan," Farrell said.

 

YOUR PRESENT, MOM

Andriese won on Mother's Day for the second straight year. He earned the win against the Angels last year with his mother, Lynn, watching him for the first time in the big leagues.

 

SORRY MOMS

Due to the wet field, the Red Sox had to cancel the "running of the bases" that was scheduled for postgame.

 

ROSTER MOVE

Tampa Bay optioned Saturday's losing pitcher Blake Snell to Triple-A Durham and recalled RHP Ryne Stanek from the same team. Snell was 0-4 with a 4.71 ERA in eight starts.

Stanek made his major-league debut, getting one out and allowing a single.

 

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Chris Archer (3-1, 3.04 ERA) is set to start Monday's opener of a three-game series at Cleveland against RHP Carlos Carrasco (4-2, 1.86). Archer is coming off eight shutout innings Wednesday, earning a win against Kansas City.

Red Sox: Off Monday before opening a two-game interleague series at St. Louis on Tuesday. LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (1-1, 2.80 ERA) is in line to start.

Joe Kelly's 100 mph fastball stands out on day Chris Sale, Craig Kimbrel dominate

By Evan Drellich May 13, 2017 7:20 PM

The road map was followed closely. Chris Sale and Craig Kimbrel dominated. Mookie Betts homered.

The Red Sox’ 6-3 win over the Rays on Saturday was a drawing-board afternoon, a reminder for them that things do, sometimes, work the way they envision.

“I think there's a lot to be said for that,” manager John Farrell said. “That adds a lot of momentum in that clubhouse. So when plays are made and pitchers go out and they pitch to their capabilities, they keep the game under control, there is a lot to be said for how it unfolds, and guys executing to their abilities and certainly their positions on the field.”

Saturday was also a reminder that the road map can change. That the idealized vision of a Red Sox win could have room for another huge arm.

The idea doesn't have to be, Sale to Kimbrel and go home happy. There's room in the middle.

One other guy pitched Saturday for the Sox, and just how hard Joe Kelly is throwing in his first full year as a reliever should be noticed.

Only Aroldis Chapman and Trevor Rosenthal have hit triple digits more often than Kelly in 2017. 

Kelly came into Saturday with more fastballs at 100 mph or faster this season, 31, than Kimbrel has in the last five years combined, per the numbers at BaseballSavant.com

(Kimbrel has yet to hit triple digits this year. That could be purposeful, but he’s really an upper 90s pitcher to begin with. For what it’s worth, the earliest he’s hit 100 mph in any big league season is May 15, per Savant.)

Roughly one out of every 10 Kelly pitches is at least 100 mph. He’s gone as high as 102.

Sale is striking out the world, so is Kimbrel, and there's still another guy for Red Sox fans to dream on.

Of course, it’s not all about velocity, not even close. 

But Kelly does have a 1.89 ERA. And he got a pair of strikeouts on Saturday, just the second time this season he’s struck out more than one in a game. He now has more strikeouts, 10, than walks. He’s thrown 19 innings. 

There's work to do, and there's room to wonder just how much better he can get.

Kelly threw 26 pitches to four batters on Saturday, which isn’t efficient, although he did throw 17 strikes. 

When hitters swing at Kelly's pitches, their whiffing less often in 2017 than they were a year ago, per BrooksBaseball.net. That’s true for the fastball and the breaking balls. The slider’s at 32 percent this year, down from 42 percent in 2016.

Plenty of work to do still.

Kelly was a sideshow on Saturday. But considering just how hard he's throwing in relief, it's easy to envision him a part of the formula instead.

Sale's 12 K's, Betts' HR lead Red Sox past Rays, 6-3

By Associated Press May 13, 2017 4:26 PM

BOSTON - Chris Sale struck out 12 while pitching seven solid innings and Mookie Betts hit a two-run homer, leading the Boston Red Sox to a 6-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

It was Sale's seventh consecutive start with double-digit strikeouts, one shy of Pedro Martinez's major league record (Aug. 19 to Sept. 27, 1999). The 6-foot-6 left-hander allowed three runs and two hits, both homers.

Betts also doubled in a run in the Sox' four-run fifth inning. Jackie Bradley Jr. had two hits, including his first double of the season, and third baseman Deven Marrero drove in two runs with his first major league double, helping the Red Sox to their 14th win in their past 19 games against the Rays.

Kevin Kiermaier and Logan Morrison homered for Tampa Bay, which has dropped seven of 11.

The game was moved from 7:05 p.m. to 1:05 p.m. because of heavy rain forecasted for late afternoon into Sunday.

Pitching in his usual short sleeves on an unseasonably cool day under cloudy skies, Sale mixed his mid-90s fastball with his terrific slider and an occasional changeup for another solid outing in his first season with Boston. He got Evan Longoria looking on a 94-mph fastball in the sixth for his 10th strikeout.

Joe Kelly worked the eighth before Craig Kimbrel finished the three-hitter for his 11th save.

Boston led 2-1 before Kiermaier hit a two-run shot on an 0-and-2 fastball with two out in the fifth.

But the Red Sox rallied in the bottom half. Marrero hit a two-run double off the Green Monster against Blake Snell (0-4). Betts followed with his RBI double, and Xander Bogaerts added a run-scoring grounder.

Snell allowed six runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: DH Hanley Ramirez, who left an interleague start at first base earlier this week with a muscle spasm in his right shoulder, was out of the lineup for the third straight game, but manager John Farrell said he could be available Sunday. ... LHP Dave Price, sidelined since early spring training with a strained left elbow, is set to make a rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday.

CHASING PEDRO

Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez is the only other Red Sox pitcher to reach seven straight double-digit strikeout games. He posted eight twice, his last coming in the final starts of his AL Cy Young Award-winning 1999 season.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Matt Andriese (2-1, 3.12 ERA) is set to start the series finale Sunday. He has given up three or fewer runs in his past six starts.

Red Sox: LHP Drew Pomeranz (3-2, 5.23 ERA) looks to rebound from a rough outing when he gave up six runs in four innings during a loss Tuesday.

