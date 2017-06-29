Boston Red Sox

Drellich: Red Sox' offense is what it is for now - and that's second-tier

Drellich: Red Sox' offense is what it is for now - and that's second-tier

By Evan Drellich June 29, 2017 3:39 PM

BOSTON — You’re watching a second-tier offense.
 
When it comes to the Bronx Bombers, the Red Sox aren’t fighting fire with fire. They’re fighting fire with Chris Sale and Craig Kimbrel, and that’s working well enough.

But a playoff matchup for the Sox with the Astros (best slugging percentage in the majors, .484) or Yankees (third, .460) would not showcase offenses on equal footing. Those teams simply belong to another tier and the old adage that pitching and defense win championships isn’t exactly gospel.
 
Of course, they have to get to the playoffs first. The Rays unexpectedly have an outside shot — in no small part because they’ve hit 121 home runs, one fewer than the Yankees and five fewer than the pacesetting Astros.
 
The Red Sox have hit 78. Only two American League teams have a worse slugging percentage than the Red Sox’ .415.
 
The Sox can likely carry on with their current offense and at least make a wild card spot. It’s not a bad offense by any stretch. And the Sox might have the upper hand elsewhere.
 
The Astros probably need to acquire a starting pitcher, depending on the health of Lance McCullers and Dallas Keuchel. The Rays’ bullpen is a mess. The Yankees have had a variety of injuries, but also have a huge store of prospects to trade if they so choose.
 
The Sox have the majors’ fifth-best on-base percentage, .336, despite a crater in production at third base. Presumably, they’ll upgrade there in some way. 
 
But even at that point, unless Hanley Ramirez gets going and Dustin Pedroia regains some power, the Sox’ hitting identity probably won’t change. They’re not going to out-muscle the very best in the league. They might out-pitch them.
 
The present formula is working, but make no mistake: it does not involve offense first and foremost.

Farrell indicates Red Sox might seek trade for power hitter

Farrell indicates Red Sox might seek trade for power hitter

By Evan Drellich June 29, 2017 5:37 PM

BOSTON -- Red Sox manager John Farrell seems open to the idea of adding a power bat from the outside if his in-house hitters don’t start driving the ball more often.

Farrell was asked Thursday afternoon if he and Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski have discussed the possibility of adding such a player.

“There’s conversations on a number of things,” Farrell said. “That’s going to be dependent on what might be available, addressing who’s here first. That’s the priority, is getting the guys here on track that have long, productive track records. So that’s where the focal point comes, vs. okay, what’s step two, looking outside.”

Hanley Ramirez and Dustin Pedroia are two key players whose power has dropped from a year ago. Both have been dealing with lingering health situations. Ramirez was back in the lineup on Thursday, playing for the first time since he was hit by a pitch in the left knee Sunday.

Pedroia, meanwhile, was out of the lineup on Thursday because of his left knee, Farrell said. That’s the leg that was hurt when Manny Machado slid into him in April.

“We’ve got to monitor just how he reacts to some consistent play with the left knee and to try to stay ahead of it as best possible,” Farrell said. “So went through a number of treatments here this morning as well as early afternoon, but felt it was best to try to give him a day to try and stay ahead of things.”

Pedroia’s played his last 34 games without a home run, but he’s nonetheless been productive, hitting .305 with a .378 on-base percentage. He’s just not hitting for power — and neither are the Red Sox on a whole.

Farrell said he thought Pedroia’s health was impacting how well he drives the ball. 

“I would say it would be, yeah,” Farrell said. “I don’t know that he’s had a consistent base from which to hit. I know he’s tried to alter things a little differently, the batted balls are still there. But when you don’t hit with a consistent firm base, I think it’s going to affect the ability to drive the baseball. We’ve seen it in short spurts, but as good as he is at making in game adjustments based on how he feels, he’s been able to accomplish it to a certain extent, so that’s ongoing.”
 

MLB ump saves woman attempting to jump from Pittsburgh bridge

umpire-john-tumpane-david-ortiz-062917x.jpg

MLB ump saves woman attempting to jump from Pittsburgh bridge

By Associated Press June 29, 2017 8:59 AM

PITTSBURGH -- John Tumpane can't explain why he approached the woman as she hopped over the railing of the Roberto Clemente Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman told Tumpane she just wanted to get a better view of the Allegheny River below. The look on her face and the tone of her voice suggested otherwise to Tumpane, a major league baseball umpire in town to work the series between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Tampa Bay Rays.

So the 34-year-old Tumpane reached for the woman even as she urged him to let her go.

"It was just pure instinct," Tumpane said . "You hear kind of stories of this all the time, different scenarios, people aiding and situation where I was lucky enough to be there to help and try to think of everything I could do, hanging on to her. At times she wanted to go the other way. I was like, 'not on my watch, please.' We were just hanging on."

And saving a life.

Tumpane secured one of her arms. A bystander walked up and grabbed the other while another -- Mike Weinman, an employee for the Rays -- clutched her legs and pinned them to the railing while Tumpane mouthed to someone in the crowd to call 911.

What followed were chaotic moments of panic, fear and ultimately, grace.

"I couldn't tell you how long we were waiting for everyone else to get in place," Tumpane said. 'Obviously another power comes into be when you're hanging on and you know what the alternative is of you letting go and not having other people to help you."

Tumpane, Weinman and the third volunteer clung to the unidentified woman until emergency responders arrived. A police boat raced up the river to the iconic yellow bridge named for the Pirates Hall of Famer who died on Dec. 31, 1972, when a plane making humanitarian deliveries to earthquake victims in Nicaragua crashed. Now, 45 years later a crowd thrust together by fate brought a complete stranger back from the brink. Together.

"Once they were able to secure her, we were able to talk her back to help us out and we got her back on this side," Tumpane said. "After that I went up to her, she said, 'You'll just forget me after this' and I said, 'No, I'll never forget you.' This was an unbelievable day and I'm glad to say she can have another day with us and I'm glad I was in the right place at the right time."

Tumpane, who grew up in the Chicago suburbs, got into umpiring as a teenager, made his major-league debut in 2012 and received his full-time MLB commission in 2016, stressed he's no hero.

"I just happened to be there," he said. "I think I've been a caring person in my life. I saw somebody in need, and it looked like a situation to obviously insert myself and help out."

The aftermath was a bit surreal. After the woman was taken away, Tumpane called his wife, his arms still shaking.

"Not too many times you call your wife and say you helped save somebody's life," he said. "A really special moment."

One that stayed with him even as he prepared to call balls and strikes behind home plate Wednesday night. During breaks in the action his eyes would drift to the bridge just a few hundred feet behind the center field wall at PNC Park.

"It's also hard when you stand back behind home plate and look and you see the bridge in the distance, In between innings and whatnot, just thinking of how things could have maybe been," he said. "Glad it was this way."

Tumpane has no experience in crisis management or suicide prevention. He's spent 16 years living the nomadic life of an umpire. Asked what was going through his head while he tried to coax the woman back to safety, Tumpane just shrugged his shoulders. How do you explain the unexplainable?

"I happened to be in the right spot at the right time," he said. "Tried to be as comforting as I could and talk her through it. Thankfully that was the outcome."

