Boston Red Sox

Drellich: Red Sox getting the job done before big Astros series

By Evan Drellich June 15, 2017 12:07 AM

PHILADELPHIA — There is no complaining allowed the next time the Red Sox bullpen blows a game. None.

Less than 48 hours away from a weekend series with the best team in baseball to this point, the Astros, the Red Sox are playing as well as they have at any point this season. Possibly better. That’s 16 wins in their last 23 games now.

RED SOX 7, PHILLIES 3

“It all leads back to the bullpen,” Sox manager John Farrell said after a 7-3 victory over the Phillies. “Once we get a lead or keep a game close, they’ve been shutdown.”

This isn’t hyperbole. It’s been 21 1/3 innings since the Sox bullpen last allowed an earned run, and they had even more work to do Wednesday night, 6 1/3 innings.

Even when a shoulder injury forced an early exit for a fill-in starting pitcher, Brian Johnson, the Sox found a way to get it done with the fill-in’s fill-in, Hector Velazquez. 

The righty, formerly of the Mexican League, woke up in the wee hours Wednesday morning and went on his way to meet the team. Velazquez took his time warming up after Johnson was hurt in the third inning, and he took his first major league win in just his second career appearance.

Velazquez may wind up with a start next time through. But from a physical standpoint, the regular relievers can’t keep this up. They can’t and won’t be asked to. But they’ve been a marvel.

“You’re always concerned,” Sox manager John Farrell said. “You monitor how many pitches the guys are throwing and you’re trying to pick spots and best conserve. Robby Scott, that’s three consecutive days for him after we were able to give him a little bit of a breather in the last series. We need deep starts. That goes without saying.”

One more in Philly before the fireworks. The Astros are the bellwether match-up on this three-city road trip. The Phils, whom the Sox play four times in a row between Fenway Park and the two-game series that began Wednesday in Philadelphia, are a stopover. Get in, get out, get where you need to go.

It’s easy to note how terrible the Phillies are, at 21-43. But what are the Sox supposed to do? Precisely what you’ve seen.

Mookie Betts not only homered twice, he made a great diving catch in right field moving toward the line. The final out Wednesday was a Jackie Bradley Jr. trademark sterling catch. Pablo Sandoval looks shaky on routine plays, but, confusingly, he’s had a knack for some great diving stops lately too..

The only other teams in the American League that have more wins than the Sox are the Yankees and Astros.

Betts is rounding back into his MVP-candidate shape, the product of some cage time.

“I’m just putting a lot of work in at this point just trying to trust my abilities and trust the work I put in and just see a couple balls fall,” Betts said. “For us to win is definitely a good feeling — and I’m just happy we did it in under four hours.”

All-around, the Sox look great. They’re playing a poor team, and they should. 

“Each one of the departments on our team is being effective,” Sox manager John Farrell said.

Outside of some strange blunders on the bases, Farrell is right, and how good the Sox have looked lately should not be understated.

Hanley Ramirez on playing first base: 'Any time'

By Evan Drellich June 15, 2017 1:00 AM

PHILADELPHIA — Hanley Ramirez, restricted to designated hitter almost all season with balky shoulders plus a preference for David Ortiz's old job, said he enjoyed his first full game at first base of 2017.

"I was like a little kid out there," Ramirez said after a 7-3 win. "So happy. It was fun."

That's a different tone than Ramirez had earlier in the season when it came to first-base talk, and it's a welcome one for the Red Sox. Ramirez (0-for-3, one walk, one strikeout) said he spoke with manager John Farrell about the possibility of playing the field on Wednesday night and then again Thursday afternoon.

Mitch Moreland was out of the lineup because he took a pitch off his left foot Wednesday.

Ramirez could be back at first base on Thursday then, conceivably. He sounds willing to play the position, more than he has at any other point this year.

"Any time. That’s what I’m here for," Ramirez said. "Anything to help the team win."

Ramirez indicated he did feel his shoulders bark a little bit while throwing, but said it was "nothing that we have to worry about."

Mookie Betts homers twice to lift Red Sox over Phillies, 7-3

By Associated Press June 14, 2017 10:45 PM

PHILADELPHIA -- The Red Sox sure didn't look like a team that didn't get to bed until the sun came up Wednesday.

Mookie Betts homered twice, Xander Bogaerts had three RBIs and the bullpen continued to be lights out as the Boston Red Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-3 for their third straight win.

It would have been understandable if Boston were sluggish in this game after travel issues didn't have their plane land in Philadelphia until 4 a.m.

But the Red Sox weren't looking for excuses and came out from the first pitch and pounded the Phillies.

"It just kind of happened," Betts said. "One guy follows the guy in front of them and it just kind of worked out. It feels great after all the things that went into getting here. I'm happy we did it under four hours and we can get a little rest before tomorrow."

Betts had four hits and drove in three to lead an offensive barrage off Phillies starter Jeremy Hellickson (5-5). Boston tagged him for six runs on nine hits in just five innings.

Betts led off the game with a single, had an RBI double in the second, but his biggest hit was a solo home run, his 10th of the season, in the fourth inning after the Phillies had scored three runs to close within 5-3.

He had a chance to get the cycle in the ninth inning, but instead of a triple connected for home run No. 11 to put the game out of reach. It was his eighth career multi-homer game.

"When Mookie gets a lead off base hit we were trying to create some energy because of the time we got (into town)," said Red Sox manager John Farrell. "We were able to string a bunch of hits together and Mookie had some big swings to get it started and we were able to build a five-run lead."

Betts was dazzling defensively as well, and made a stellar diving catch in right field to rob Howie Kendrick of a hit in the fifth inning.

Bogaerts was also impressive, with a two-run double off Hellickson in the first and a single that scored Betts in the second. He also had a fine defensive play robbing Hellickson of an infield hit, squashing a potential Phillies rally in the fourth.

Andrew Benintendi drove in the other Red Sox run with a sacrifice fly.

Both teams had multiple highlight plays defensively. Aside from Betts and Bogaerts, Benintendi made a leaping catch in foul territory taking a ball out of the stands, Pablo Sandoval made a pair of diving plays at third, Dustin Pedroia stretched his errorless game streak to 88, which included some difficult chances and Jackie Bradley Jr. made a running, over-the-shoulder grab to end the game.

"We made a number of great defensive plays tonight," Farrell said.

For its part, Philadelphia did a fine job defensively as well, turning four double plays.

The Phillies scored three runs off Boston starter Brian Johnson in the third inning on a two-out single by Kendrick and a two-run home run by Aaron Altherr, his 10th of the season.

Johnson left the game with an arm injury, but the Red Sox bullpen shut the door on the Phillies, as four different relievers combined to allow just two hits over the final 6 1/3 innings. Hector Velazquez (1-1) was credited with his first major league win.

The Boston bullpen has now gone 21 1/3 consecutive innings without allowing a run.

Not much is going right for the Phillies who have the worst record in baseball. They have lost eight consecutive games as well as all eight interleague games this season, matching a franchise record for consecutive interleague losses since games between the two leagues started in 1997.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: Starting pitcher Brian Johnson left the game in the third inning with what the Red Sox indicated was left shoulder discomfort. He will be reevaluated in Boston Friday. Johnson said he started to feel tightness in warmups and came out as a precaution. After two strong innings, Johnson lost a lot of velocity on his pitches, leading to the Phillies only offensive outburst of the game.

Phillies: 2B Cesar Hernandez will be out of action for at least six weeks with an oblique strain, but that doesn't mean the Phillies are going to call up red hot prospect Scott Kingery, who leads all of minor league baseball with 18 home runs at Double A Reading. Kingery isn't on the 40-man roster currently and Phillies GM Matt Klentak said before the game that Kingery isn't ready for a call-up. He did suggest, though, that Kingery will likely be moved to Triple A soon.

WELCOME BACK

Recalled prior to the game RHP Hector Velazquez was pressed into emergency duty when Johnson was injured. After getting hammered in his first major league appearance in May, Velazquez was solid against the Phillies allowing just one hit and two walks in 3 1/3 scoreless innings and earning his first big league victory.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (8-2, 2.97) has won each of his last seven decisions and leads the majors with 126 strikeouts.

Phillies: RHP Nick Pivetta (1-3, 5.52) will be making his seventh major league start. He hasn't pitched more than five innings in any of his first six contests and the Phillies have lost five of those six games.

