Boston Red Sox

Drellich: Pomeranz among reasons Red Sox pitching depth is so good

Drellich: Pomeranz among reasons Red Sox pitching depth is so good

By Evan Drellich July 19, 2017 11:40 PM

BOSTON — Drew Pomeranz’s first start in a Boston uniform of at least six innings and three hits or fewer came Wednesday night, 364 days after his first start with the Red Sox following a trade with the Padres last July.

The lefty’s consistency this season has been one of the most pleasant surprises, and ultimately a stabilizing force. The Red Sox are 9-2 in his last 11 starts and he’s gone at least six innings in six of his last seven now. His ERA in that span is 2.13.

"I had a good year last year, but I feel really good this year with all my pitches," Pomeranz said. "I feel really good with all my pitches on both sides of the plate, which is something I've never really had before. I've made some adjustments mechanically, where I am on the rubber and things. Just really tried to focus on pitching arm-side with everything, which I was always good on glove side. I think that has helped me put this string together."

The rotation is deep. Deep enough that the Sox are slotting in seven pitchers in a seven-game stretch. Somehow, there were eight starting pitchers on the Red Sox roster Tuesday. One of them, Brian Johnson, started in a 5-4 win over the Blue Jays that took 15 innings, and another, Hector Velazquez, finished it out in extras.

Both Johnson and Velazquez went to the minors on Wednesday when the Sox added Ben Taylor and Kyle Martin to the bullpen, the latter getting to the big leagues for the first time. 

But the contributions of Johnson and Velazquez on Tuesday, followed up by Pomeranz’s work on Wednesday, are indicative of an increasing strength for the 2017 Sox: not just the very top of the rotation, but its depth.

That depth, you’ll recall, was never assured. Far, far from it. 

David Price was injured at year’s start. Pomeranz’s health was in question to begin the year. 

Steven Wright was lost for the season. Velazquez’s first big league start looked bad. Kyle Kendrick’s time in the majors did not go well. Eduardo Rodriguez was lost for a month and a half because of a knee injury.

Yet the Red Sox entered Wednesday with the third-best rotation ERA in the American League, 4.09. Chris Sale and Price are as frightening a potential playoff one-two punch as you can find. 

There's a lot more going on.

“There’s always the adage you never have enough pitching and certainly when you start Brian Johnson, what’s he had, four major league starts in his career?” Pitching coach Carl Willis said before Johnson’s start Tuesday. “So, while there’s still a certain amount of inexperience there, we’ve seen the ability play out. We’ve seen him go out and throw a nine inning shutout here in Fenway Park. Hector Velazquez has stepped in a couple of situations and pitched very well his second time back with the club and Doug Fister is a guy who has had some very very good years. 

“And while he’s maybe not exactly the same guy he was six, seven years ago, he’s still a guy with four pitches and he understands how to pitch, how to change speeds. So you know, when you look at the front end with Sale, with Price throwing as he is, with Pomeranz throwing as he is now, getting Eddy back, it’s a very very talented group of guys that we feel very confident in.”

Price, somehow, is throwing harder this year than last.

“You know, I can’t tell you 100 percent the reason why,” Willis said. “I think some of it is his possibly attributed to when you have an injury, the rehab process and how the throwing is monitored and the strengthening factor of that rehab process is, I think, so much more intensified or detailed because you’re dealing with certain specific areas. 

“I really think, you know, it’s a byproduct of those things, and it’s been a pleasure to watch. Obviously, he was dominating on Sunday night in a game that we really needed a performance like that. It gives you. A lot of optimism going forward to see him throw the baseball like that.”

Porcello seems to have righted the ship, with a 3.31 ERA in his last five starts.

“I do [think he’s turned a corner],” Willis said. “I felt for a while that he was close, that he was making small steps getting there. We’re seeing much better command now at the bottom of the strike zone, and that allows him to at times then elevate. But it starts with the bottom of the zone, and I think he’s in a place right now, we’re starting to see that consistency of that.

"And when he does that, hey, he’s still a contact-oriented pitcher and there are going to be ground balls and there are going to be some hits. But that’s who he is, and he can be successful that way, as we’ve seen. And I think he’s at that point right now."

Throw in the healthy return of Rodriguez and the continued success of Pomeranz and extras like Fister, Johnson and Velazquez, the Red Sox have choices. Options.

Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski arguably took a risk when he dealt away, of all people, Clay Buchholz. Buchholz, of course, wound up needing surgery once he got to the Phillies.

But the Sox pitching situation felt far from comfortable to begin the year, for one reason or another. It's comfy now — about as comfy as can be, anyway. And Dombrowski and the Red Sox, from the medical staff to the coaching staff to the pitchers themselves, deserve credit for getting to this point.

Pomeranz, Pedroia strong in Red Sox' 5-1 win over Blue Jays

Pomeranz, Pedroia strong in Red Sox' 5-1 win over Blue Jays

By Associated Press July 19, 2017 10:30 PM

BOSTON - Dustin Pedroia drove in three, Drew Pomeranz pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Pomeranz (10-4) allowed an unearned run over 6 2/3 innings to win his fourth straight decision and continues to be among Boston's most dependable arms. He hasn't lost since June 11, and the Red Sox are 9-3 in his past 12 starts. His ERA over the stretch is 2.62, dropping it from 5.29 to 3.51 for the season.

Pedroia and Deven Marrero each had two-run singles with two outs in the second inning to provide all the offense the Red Sox needed. Pedroia has six RBIs in the series, which concludes Thursday.

Aaron Sanchez (1-3) gave up five runs, six hits and five walks in four innings. It ended his four-game winning streak against Boston.

A baserunning error early in the second almost derailed Boston's big inning. Chris Young led off with a double, and Jackie Bradley Jr. followed with a single. After Bradley stole second, Christian Vazquez hit a sharp grounder to first baseman Justin Smoak. He stepped on the bag for the out, and then caught Young hung up between third and home.

Young was tagged out after a brief rundown for the double play, but Brock Holt walked to keep the inning alive.

Report: Pablo Sandoval to sign minor-league deal with Giants

boston-red-sox-pablo-sandoval-62217.jpg

Report: Pablo Sandoval to sign minor-league deal with Giants

By Evan Drellich July 19, 2017 8:36 PM

BOSTON — The Panda’s going back to his old habitat.

Pablo Sandoval is poised to join the team the Red Sox signed him away from prior to the 2015 season, the San Francisco Giants, per reports. Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com wrote that Sandoval is finalizing a minor-league deal and would report to the team’s Triple-A club. Sandoval was put on release waivers by the the Red Sox on Wednesday and would clear those waivers on Friday, so don't expect an official announcement before then.

Sandoval’s time with the Red Sox was up on Friday, when the team designated him for assignment. Sandoval informed the Sox on Thursday that he would not accept a minor league assignment inside the organization.

Immediately, speculation began that the Giants — who are presumably signing him for the minimum — would take a stab at Sandoval. San Francisco is the only other organization Sandoval has played for, and seemed to have a better handle than the Red Sox did on Sandoval’s weight issues.

Sandoval didn’t leave San Francisco for Boston under the best of terms, making some comments on his way out that he wouldn’t miss many people besides manager Bruce Bochy. Bochy is still there, and it seems the past might be forgiven.

Per Baseball-Reference.com's measurement of wins above replacement, the Giants have had the worst production at third base in the majors this season, -2.3 WAR. The Phillies are second with nearly an identical figure, with the Red Sox third, at -1.6.

Load more