Drellich: Red Sox should get a trade done sooner rather than later

By Evan Drellich July 18, 2017 12:12 AM

BOSTON — Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski should be careful not to discount two things: the impact a trade could have at a time when a team is playing poorly, and the value of having a player for an extra two weeks if acquired, say, today, rather than July 31.

When Dombrowski traded for Drew Pomeranz on July 14, 2016, he acknowledged the latter benefit.

“You get a better pitcher with you at this time, or a better player, it’s helpful,” Dombrowski said last year. “You do have him for a short time, but longer than if you waited until the 31st.

“It’s a situation where you get that advantage. You never know because, does the price go up or does it go down as you get closer to the deadline? Sometimes if you have more supply than demand, you’re in a position, if you wait, sometimes it can be beneficial. Sometimes all of a sudden organizations wait until the very end and they don’t have a place to trade that guy.”

As pointed out elsewhere, there’s not a robust market for third basemen right now among the contenders. Pitching is a different story.

Dealer Dave should try to drive down the price and bargain hunt if he's got the pulse of the third-base market. He’s usually the guy paying top dollar, so it's a commendable endeavor. But only to an extent. 

Dombrowski must also consider that a deal is really the one way he can jolt the team, and remember what he spoke of with Pomeranz a year ago — “that advantage” of extra time with a player acquired ahead of the deadline.

John Farrell seems poised to do his part to spark the offense.

The skipper is poised to shake up the Red Sox lineup ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Blue Jays, and he should. Realistically, there’s not much else Farrell can do for a lineup that’s been awful to start the second half (and lineup construction always gets more attention than it deserves anyway.)

Trades, though, are no placebo, not if they’re done right. Farrell’s boss has a way to shake things up, as well, and the time to get a deal done is now — if the price is palatable and it doesn't put the team over the luxury tax threshold. 

A slightly cheaper price paid in prospects two weeks from now might not be worth the wait. 

By Associated Press July 17, 2017 11:00 PM

BOSTON - Steve Pearce hit a solo homer, then added the go-ahead single in the eighth inning in Toronto's 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.

The Blue Jays led 3-0 after two innings but AL East-leading Boston scored three in the seventh, tying it when Dustin Pedroia hit Dominic Leone's only pitch off the Green Monster to tie it. One run scored on the double, and Mookie Betts was thrown out at the plate.

Toronto went back in front in the eighth when Pearce singled to score pinch-runner Ezequiel Carrera from third.

Ryan Tepera (5-1), who started the eighth, was credited with the victory even though Leone was the pitcher of record when the winning run scored. Baseball rule 9.17 (c) instructs the official scorer not to award a victory to a reliever who makes a short, ineffective appearance.

Roberto Osuna pitched the ninth for his 23rd save.

Heath Hembree (1-3) took the loss.

Marcus Stroman took a shutout into the seventh inning for Toronto, allowing three hits - two of them infield hits to the pitcher. But he was also charged with an error for failing to get his foot on the bag when first baseman Justin Smoak fielded Jackie Bradley Jr.'s grounder.

Stroman walked Christian Vazquez to load the bases. Brock Holt's sacrifice fly scored one run and Betts singled in another to chase Stroman.

By Evan Drellich July 17, 2017 5:53 PM

BOSTON -- Sox manager John Farrell is still open to shaking up the Red Sox lineup. Three runs were enough Sunday night behind an excellent David Price, but it’s still been a rough stretch for the Sox of late offensively.

However, the top of the order -- Mookie Betts in the leadoff spot, followed by Dustin Pedroia and Xander Bogaerts -- remains the same for Monday night's game against the Blue Jays. They’ve each occupied those slots more than anyone else this season: Betts 65 times, Pedroia 48 times and Bogaerts 60 times.

“Haven’t completely gone away from [the possibility of changing the batting order],” Farrell said. “We have the top three guys, a lot of it is pretty consistent. If you look at the individual matchups against Marcus Stroman here tonight . . . players know what they do against opposing pitchers. And that’s not to say it’s a guarantee for success but I’d like to think guys will come in and say, ‘You know what, I’ve had some success against this guy in the past, let’s take a run with it.’ That’s where we are.”

Against Stroman, Betts is 6-for-19 (.316), Bogaerts 10-for-20 (.500) and Pedroia 7-for-15 (.467).

Moving Betts to a different spot in the lineup -- such as the two- or three-hole, so his first at-bat could come with someone on base -- has been a point of public debate.

“Mookie is not a typical leadoff type of guy,” Farrell said. “Granted, he’s got more power than many other leadoff types, but the ability to get on base, the ability to steal a base, those are parts of the profile that you’d ideally like to get. A little bit of speed to maybe disrupt the defense. But I think over the past probably five, six years, lineup construction has taken a completely different look, where so many teams had looked at the No. 3 spot in the order as your most pivotal. That’s your best hitter. 

“A lot of teams now are putting that guy in the two-hole. I’m sure there’s a lot of debate, a lot of sabermetric approach that goes into where you want your so-called best hitter. Bottom line is, you want your guys who get on base the most get to the plate the most often, so you stack the top of your order as best as you can.”

Farrell made clear he wants his on-base guys up top -- that’s his most important criteria. Pedroia leads the team at .385, followed by four players in the .350-range: Bogaerts (.357), Jackie Bradley Jr. (.353), Andrew Benintendi (.352) and Betts (.352). 

Benintendi’s had 40 starts in the two-hole.

While Farrell waits on possible lineup alterations, he has altered his rotation so that Chris Sale and David Price get an extra day of rest. Sale, throughout his career, has often pitched on extra rest and the Sox seem to want to keep it that way.

Here’s how it lines up, with seven pitchers in seven days:

  • Monday vs. Toronto: Eduardo Rodriguez
  • Tuesday vs. Toronto: Brian Johnson
  • Wednesday vs. Toronto: Drew Pomeranz
  • Thursday vs. Toronto: Doug Fister
  • Friday at Anaheim: Chris Sale
  • Saturday at Anaheim: David Price
  • Sunday at Anaheim: Rick Porcello

Porcello previously was wedged in between Sale and Price.

“The two most similar [pitchers] might be Eddie and David,” Farrell said. “Just trying to split those two guys up, where Chris has got a different arm slot, different type of stuff, different action on the breaking balls.”

