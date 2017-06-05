Boston Red Sox

Orsillo to call Red Sox/Astros game on June 17

Orsillo to call Red Sox/Astros game on June 17

By CSN Staff June 05, 2017 9:46 PM

Red Sox fans will hear a familiar voice when they tune in to the second game of next week's Red Sox/Astros series.

That voice will be Don Orsillo's. The beloved voice of Red Sox television broadcasts from 2001-15 announced via Twitter that he will be calling the Red Sox/Astros matchup for FOX, along with Royals/Padres on June 10.

He'll be joined in the booth by Tom Verducci and Eric Karros.

Orsillo is currently the play-by-play announcer for the Padres.

He won't be the only familiar face joining a broadcast booth during that Red Sox/Astros series. Roger Clemens will replace Joe Castiglione in the radio booth for the first game on June 16.

Martinez tries nudging Ortiz out of retirement; Big Papi has no regrets

Martinez tries nudging Ortiz out of retirement; Big Papi has no regrets

By Evan Drellich June 05, 2017 10:55 PM

NEW YORK — Pedro Martinez nudged David Ortiz toward a comeback Monday, just a couple hours after Ortiz reiterated publicly how happy he is away from the game.

“Big Papi is working out, and I know he is in baseball shape, and the @RedSox could use a bit of his bat,” Martinez wrote on Twitter around 10:30 p.m.

MORE RED SOX:

 

The timing was funny, because a couple hours earlier, Ortiz spoke to the media and gave no indication he’s thinking along those lines.

Appearing at CC Sabathia’s PITCCH IN Foundation bowling tournament in Times Square, Ortiz said the usual: he’s happy in retirement. He’s still working on an official position with the Red Sox. He hasn’t been to a game yet since he’s retired, in part because he wants to stay out of everybody’s way.

“No, not at all man,” Ortiz said when asked if he had any regrets. “I‘m happy.”

But Martinez has been trying to push Big Papi out of retirement since the offseason, with similar comments in the past.

Ortiz was coy when asked what his role with the Sox will end up being. He’s been talking to the team about some sort of multi-faceted role — at least, that’s how it was previously described.

“You will know later,” Ortiz said when asked how the job would work, including whether there could be an on-field component.

That answer won’t put out any fires. But there's not that much smoke.

Ortiz said all the right, and rather boring things, about this year’s team.

In general: “They just need to have a hot streak where everybody starts playing well at the same time. The team already has a couple of injuries but I think they’re going to be fine.”

On the team’s lack of home-run power: “[Xander] Bogaerts’ power is going to come, Hanley [Ramirez’s] going to start hitting home runs. I think it’s going to happen at some point. Hopefully soon.”

Playoff team? “Oh yeah. They’ve got a little bit off everything. That’s what you need to go to the playoffs.”

Leadership? “They’re fine. When you got a guy like [Dustin] Pedroia, [Rick] Porcello… They know how to handle the business.”

The most excited Ortiz sounded while talking to the media was actually in discussion about Yankees phenom Aaron Judge, the huge slugger who’s a shoe-in for American League Rookie of the Year. Judge was on hand at the fundraiser, which is aimed at enriching the lives of inner city youth.

“That kid is scary man. That’s the scariest thing I have ever seen,” Ortiz said. “A guy that big that hits like that man, that’s special.”

Ortiz misses being in the Bronx, to be sure.

“Oh yeah. I loved Yankee Stadium,” Ortiz said. “Yankee Stadium was beautiful.”

Beautiful enough that he needs another at-bat there, though? If Pedro knows something, Ortiz wasn’t letting on.

Drellich: Red Sox need to see what Devers can do

Drellich: Red Sox need to see what Devers can do

By Evan Drellich June 05, 2017 5:29 PM

NEW YORK -- Pablo’s just not promising.

Rafael Devers must go to Triple-A Pawtucket first, and keep mashing there, too. But the Red Sox need a peek at the top prospect some time midseason.

The 20-year-old third baseman’s next game at will be his 50th of the minor-league season. Before he plays his 100th, the Sox should see what the left-hander with pop can do in the big leagues.

THE THIRD-BASE PROBLEM

Assuming he keeps performing well, mid-July might the best point for a a trial run. Give Devers -- who remains at Double-A Portland -- a month with Pawtucket. Then, assuming success there, roll the dice.

That plan would build a cushion. If Devers is not ready and an outside alternative is needed, there’s still a chance for a trade before the non-waiver deadline.

Developmentally, the best thing for Devers would be to remain in the minors for the rest of the season — never mind through July. There’s no doubt about that. As ESPN’s Buster Olney highlighted Monday, Devers may not be at third base long term.

But win-now seasons don’t adhere to ideal development cycles, which is why Andrew Benintendi has not played every day of late. Same thing with Sam Travis: in a perfect world, he’s a lineup fixture.

As long as the Sox are confident Devers could bounce back from potential failure -- and the best usually can -- they should take a look mid-summer. 

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said recently that the ever-thinning infield depth isn’t altering his outlook for Devers.

"Not really,” Dombrowski said six days ago. “I'd love to say yes (to the possibility of the Red Sox recalling him) in some ways, because he's such a good player and such a good prospect. [But] I think you have to do what's good for him. 

“It doesn't mean we don't love him a great deal. He's continued to play pretty well, consistently from the defensive perspective. It's been a little bit of a slump from an offensive perspective. So if we were going to move him up, it wouldn't be today per se. It would basically be based upon how he's performing rather than what our needs are at the major-league level.”

Devers was indeed dipping a bit . . . but not anymore. In his last five games, from the second game of a doubleheader May 31 through June 3, the left-handed hitter (and former big-dollar signee) from the Dominican Republic was 10-for-19 with a pair of home runs. 

He was 6-for-44 in 11 games before that, but still finished May with a higher OPS (.919) than he did April (.748). Devers has 10 homers on the year, a .308 average and .371 on-base percentage. 

Most important though: he walked 16 times in May compared to just twice in April.

Pablo Sandoval hasn’t been back very long, but watching him in the field isn’t enjoyable. If the Red Sox can find a suitable third-base upgrade in-house, it allows them to direct more of their trade deadline resources -- prospects, luxury-tax threshold room -- somewhere else.

David Price’s return means that even if the Sox need an upgrade in the rotation, they don’t necessarily need a big one. Eduardo Rodriguez will be on the shelf for the forseeable future, but there's still a chance he'll return in the second half.

Carson Smith is nearing his return to the bullpen. Tyler Thornburg is still far off, so a reliever could be desirable even if Smith looks strong upon activation.

But the Sox need to see if Devers can bring something to the table. There’s still time for Sandoval to show he can be of use this year, but he’s becoming harder and harder to believe in.

Load more