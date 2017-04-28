Boston Red Sox

David Ross would be shocked if John Farrell ordered pitch thrown at Manny Machado

By Evan Drellich April 28, 2017 2:31 PM

ESPN baseball analyst, Dancing With the Stars dynamo and former Red Sox catcher David Ross said he’s rooting for the Cubs this series. You can’t blame him, he knows more people on the Cubs now than he does the Red Sox.

Joining the CSNNE Baseball Show podcast, Ross explained the difference in leadership styles between Dustin Pedroia and David Ortiz.

For years now, it seems, Pedroia may actually have been the most important figure for the Red Sox when it comes to leadership.

“David was more of the Godfather,” Ross said. “He wasn’t a vocal leader. He was more, he’s the face of baseball, but he was your best friend and everybody’s best friend. So, David wasn’t the guy that got everybody ready to play. … He’s probably the leader as far as status and what he had done in the game. But as far as the daily leader in the clubhouse, that was Dustin even when I was there. 

“Dustin was the guy that set the example and made sure he was going to bring it night in and night out. And David definitely brought it every day he played. But maybe not, I would say, Dustin was more of the everyday leader when I was there, for me, personally, about showing me what that was like. David had been there and done that and was going to bring a big stick to the plate every time. 

“When something serious — I talk about Jason Heyward and the talk he gave in the World Series during that rain delay [in 2016]. That was David Ortiz’s moment. David Ortiz gave that talk in St. Louis [in 2013]. David Ortiz spoke when he needed to speak, but he wasn’t the guy that everyday you had to listen to, that was going to get on your butt like Dustin would.”

Ross is not part of ESPN’s baseball coverage on Sunday and Monday, when they carry the Cubs-Sox finale first and then the opener to the Orioles-Sox series the next day.

What the Sox-O’s series brings in terms of animosity is to be seen after the Manny Machado dust-up.

Ross has suffered multiple concussions in his career. But he’s not calling for the banishment of the retaliatory pitch, which can occasionally slip and come too close to the head. 

Like everyone else, Ross doesn't want to see someone hurt.

“When you’re wrong, there needs to be a way to deal with it, rather than just going, ‘Oh well, they wronged me, we’ll get ‘em next time' or whatever,” Ross said. “I mean in basketball there’s fistfights. And in football I’m sure some dirty stuff (goes on) that I know nothing about. In hockey there’s fights. 

“They’ve already kind of got rid of the bench-clearing brawl. You don’t see those near like when I was first in the the league. And guys were throwing haymakers, and now it’s just kind of: guys come out, a little pushing and shoving, and everybody goes back and gets fined.

“Machado, that situation, yeah he didn’t mean to do that, again not meaning — if David Ortiz gets squared up in the back and the pitcher says I didn’t mean to do it, well you shouldn’t have tried to pitch in. Now I’m going to have hit your best guy.”

Ross took no issue with Pedroia saying “It’s not me, it’s them” to Machado on the field after Matt Barnes threw at Machado.

“I knew exactly what he was saying,” Ross said. “He was saying, 'I didn’t tell anybody to hit you.' Dustin wanted to be clear, like hey man, that’s my teammate sticking up for me. And I didn’t them to do that. I have no control over that. So don’t be staring at me, looking at me, like I’m in the wrong. You’re the one that had the bad slide, my teammates are sticking up for me, don’t look at me. I knew exactly what he was talking about.”

Ross said it’s rare that orders for retaliation pitches come from the manager.

“I have been around a few managers, and it does come up every once in a while where the manager’s like, ‘Hey, this dude needs to go down,’” Ross said. “I’ve had that just between a manager and myself. Being a catcher, and so I had to relay messages to pitchers when they’re coming in the game or in the middle of the game. But these type things usually don’t come from the manager. It would really shock me if the situation that happened in Baltimore came from John Farrell.”

Broadcasting role unlikely for Ortiz, who met with Red Sox this week

By Evan Drellich April 28, 2017 4:23 PM

BOSTON - It's a tad ironic the Red Sox met with David Ortiz on Tuesday about his post-playing career, and then the offense went out and did nothing and Xander Bogaerts was publicly lamenting Ortiz's absence two days later.

John Henry, Tom Werner, Ortiz and his agent, Fern Cuza, met at Fenway Park on Tuesday to discuss the retired slugger’s future role with the organization, team president Sam Kennedy said. 

Nothing's imminent, but there's one thing Ortiz is unlikely to do with the Sox in the near future: broadcasting. He could still do some of that in the postseason for say, FOX, but it appears an arrangement with NESN isn't in the cards for now, per Kennedy.

Ortiz's role with the Red Sox is still expected to be wide-ranging, something bigger than the standard alumnus agreement. He seems set on taking his time, enjoying his retired life, saying over the weekend he wants to be able to give the job the time it deserves. 

Kennedy in April was unsure if anything would get done this year. 

As for the team's play without Ortiz, and Bogaerts' comments?

"This is an incredibly talented ballclub," Werner said Friday at a luncheon benefitting the Red Sox Foundation and the Foundation To Be Named Later. "I’m really not terribly concerned. Like all fans, I’m a bit frustrated when we don’t give great pitching run support.

"We struggled the last couple of nights. It’s frustrating to think that Chris Sale, who I think is the best pitcher in the American League, doesn’t have much run support. But it’s April. I've been taught to not really look at the standings 'til July. Frustrated by the past two days, but look at the standings, and we’re only one win behind the Cubs. So you know, I mean I wish we were playing a little bit better,  but the team is going to bounce back."

Werner reiterated the Sox have room in their budget to add players ahead of the trade deadline.


 

Red Sox-Cubs lineups: Pedroia hits sixth, Pomeranz on mound

cubs_world_series_110216.jpg

By CSN Staff April 28, 2017 4:02 PM

The offensively challenged Red Sox welcome the defending world champion Cubs (something you haven’t been able to write since 1909) to Fenway Park tonight for a three-game series. 

Boston (11-10) has the fewest home runs in the majors (11) and is tied for next-to-last with Toronto in the American League in runs scored (78). The Red Sox scored only once in the two-game sweep by the Yankees (on an RBI groundout by Chris Young in the ninth inning Wednesday). 

They turn to left-hander Drew Pomeranz (1-1, 4.60 ERA) tonight against Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta (3-0, 3.65), who flirted with a no-hitter at Fenway (7 2/3, 10 strikeouts in a 2-0 Chicago win) the last the time Cubs visited in 2014. 

Dustin Pedroia (.242) is hitting sixth for the first time in his career and Xander Bogaerts (.313) leads off for the Red Sox.

Earlier Friday, the Red Sox have added utility man Chase d’Arnaud - acquired off waivers from the Atlanta Braves - to the 25-man roster and called up right-handed reliever Ben Taylor from Triple-A Pawtucket.

To make room on the roster, lefty reliever Robbie Ross Jr. and utility man Steve Selsky were optioned to Pawtucket. 

The full lineups: 

CUBS
Kyle Schwarber DH
Kris Bryant 3B
Anthony Rizzo 1B
Ben Zobrist LF
Addison Russell SS
Willson Contreras C
Jason Heyward RF
Javier Báez 2B
Albert Almora CF

Jake Arrieta RHP 

RED SOX
Xander Bogaerts SS
Andrew Benintendi LF
Mookie Betts RF
Hanley Ramirez DH
Mitch Moreland 1B
Dustin Pedroia 2B
Jackie Bradley Jr. CF
Christian Vazquez C
Marco Hernandez 3B

Drew Pomeranz LHP
 

