Boston Red Sox

Price's latest 'slowdown' raises questions of what he's dealing with

By Evan Drellich April 20, 2017 11:20 AM

Just look at the calendar. Assess where David Price is in his rehab process.

June is creeping in.

Whether Price suffered a setback in his return from a left elbow injury is really a semantics question. Easily, you can say he did.

Sox manager John Farrell on Thursday morning told reporters in Toronto, including the Herald’s Michael Silverman, that Price has had a “slowdown.”

Obviously. Whatever. Both words -- slowdown, setback -- come to mind.

“It was the highest volume and intensity of work relative to the previous weeks that he’s been going through rehab,” Farrell told reporters. “Maybe a little bit of a slowdown, but certainly not a setback and back on the mound tomorrow.”

Here’s the bottom line: You don’t add extra days in between planned side sessions if things are going as hoped.

Last week, the Red Sox thought this week -- the one that is about to end -- could be the time Price started to face hitters. He did not.

The Sox thought Price might throw his breaking ball off a mound on April 12 and then again Saturday. He didn’t.

Now, Price on Friday is slated to throw his fourth bullpen session, and his first since Saturday.

Farrell acknowledged Price has dealt with some soreness. That’s strange. Two days ago, Farrell told reporters Price wasn’t sore.

My goodness, what else would keep him off the mound?

Considering it’ll be six days between bullpen sessions, this isn’t a dramatic turn. Recoveries can have ups and downs.

But there’s also nothing encouraging about this pace Price is on, and it again opens the door to questions of what exactly he’s dealing with. Because the team has offered nothing and Price has said he doesn’t actually know.

How many slowdowns mean they never get where they want to go?

If the conservative, non-surgical treatment fails, how bad this could be for the Sox and Price depends on what procedure Price would actually undergo.

Clay Buchholz, beloved ex-Sox righty, had surgery to repair the flexor pronator mass -- his forearm. The recovery there is typically 4-5 months.

If Price faces the same surgery, the Sox have no reason not to keep on this path. He can keep trying, and if need be, go for surgery in the fall and be on target for next spring training.

But if this rehab has been about the ulnar collateral ligament, the Sox and Price have been playing with fire.

If the surgery would be a ligament replacement or include it  -- if it would be Tommy John surgery -- the Sox and Price will have lost 2018 (or virtually all of it) and ensured that he won’t opt out.

Porcello gets no support, offensive or defensive, in 3-0 loss

By Associated Press April 19, 2017 10:39 PM

Francisco Liriano and three relievers combined on a six-hitter, Darwin Barney hit a two-run single and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Kevin Pillar had three hits for the second straight game and stole two bases as the Blue Jays won for the third time this season and improved to 2-6 on their homestand.

Toronto scored three unearned runs in the second after Troy Tulowitzki reached leading off on a throwing error by third baseman Pablo Sandoval. Tulowitzki took third and Russell Martin reached second on a fielding error by first baseman Mitch Moreland. Barney singled with one out, and Ezequiel Carrera had a two-out RBI single.

AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello (1-2) allowed six hits in seven innings, struck out five and walked one.

Liriano (1-1) allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings. After consecutive singles to Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts, but Joe Biagini got Hanley Ramirez to ground into a double play.

Jason Grilli worked the eighth and Roberto Osuna finished for his first save.

Betts stuck out swinging in the fourth, snapping a streak of 129 plate appearances without a strikeout since he took a called third strike from Baltimore's Oliver Drake on Sept. 12.

Boston's Eduardo Rodriguez rejoined the team from paternity leave one day ahead of schedule and pitched one inning in his first big league relief appearance. Left-hander Brian Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for Rodriguez.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP David Price (strained elbow) threw at 120 feet on flat ground and is expected to throw off a mound in Baltimore on Friday.

Blue Jays: LHP J.P. Howell (shoulder) is expected to make a rehab appearance at Class A Dunedin on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (1-1, 1.25) went 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA in two starts against the Blue Jays last year, striking out 13 in 16 innings.

Blue Jays: RHP Marco Estrada (0-1, 3.50) pitched seven shutout innings against Baltimore in his last start. He is 4-4 with a 3.91 ERA in 10 games against Boston.

---

More AP baseball:https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Red Sox-Blue Jays lineups: Porcello looks to get back on track

By CSN REPORT April 19, 2017 5:03 PM

Dustin Pedroia's back in the lineup after a day off and Eduardo Rodriguez is back with the team after a short paternity leave.

Now the Red Sox hope Rick Porcello is back to form.

The defending American League Cy Young Award winner was routed by the Rays last Friday night at Fenway, the only game Boston lost in its wraparound four-game series with Tampa Bay. He returns to the mound tonight as the Sox look for their second win a row in Toronto over the struggling Blue Jays, and their fifth straight victory overall.

The lineups:

RED SOX
Dustin Pedroia 2B
Andrew Benintendi CF
Mookie Betts RF
Hanley Ramirez DH
Mitch Moreland 1B
Xander Bogaerts SS
Chris Young LF
Pablo Sandoval 3B
Sandy Leon C
-----
Rick Porcello P

BLUE JAYS
Kevin Pillar CF
Ezequiel Carrera LF
Jose Bautista RF
Kendrys Morales DH
Troy Tulowitzki SS
Russell Martin C
Justin Smoak 1B
Darwin Barney 3B
Devon Travis 2B
-----
Francisco Liriano P

