David Price tweets he feels great, won’t answer further questions Tuesday

Manny Machado’s slide is lingering

Dustin Pedroia would have been in the lineup on Tuesday had the Red Sox played a game that was rained out, manager John Farrell said.

Despite more rain Wednesday, the Red Sox were poised to get the game in. But Pedroia was not in the lineup, his left ankle and knee still bothersome.

Farrell said he hoped to avoid Pedroia entirely Wednesday, and that the rainy conditions at Fenway Park contributed to the decision.

“After some work he did yesterday here before the game, or the would-be game, felt like there was still some lingering symptoms there,” Farrell said. “With the wet grounds tonight, I wasn't going to take any further risk for potential mis-footing to put him at risk further. He's day-to-day and hope he will be back in the lineup tomorrow.”

Wednesday’s game is the third Pedroia has missed since Machado slid into him Friday in Baltimore.

The expectation was Pedroia would go for further imaging on his knee on Monday, which was an off-day for the team. He was examined, and looked good enough that further testing was deemed unnecessary.

“When Dr. (Peter) Asnis examined him, felt like there was still some strong stability in the knee,” Farrell said, “recognizing there was still some swelling in the ankle and somewhat around the knee area. Given the impact that took place, we didn't think this was going to be completely gone in a matter of two or three days either.”

With the new 10-day disabled list, Farrell said generally there’s no rule of thumb for how long to wait until a player is added to it.

“You can only backdate three days. So where the 15-day, you could go back to the previous time he played,” Farrell said. “The fact that there’s a three-day marker kind of precludes maybe that rule of thumb that we would typically use.”

David Price to face hitters

Price’s next step is to face hitters on Saturday, as Farrell has previously outlined. Tyler Thornburg (right shoulder) is throwing is out to 120 feet, and he still needs to get to 150 feet of long toss.

Brock Holt (vertigo) has been slowed by the weather.

"We haven't been able to get on the field the last three days,” Farrell said. “The day off, the rain even today keeping us off the field for any work. We're looking at another day or two of early work to go through all fielding drills before we get him out on a rehab assignment.

“The symptoms that caused the onset of the vertigo, that seems to be cleared up. The virus had some effect on that. He's getting closer to getting out into some games.”