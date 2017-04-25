David Price tweets he feels great, won’t answer further questions Tuesday

BOSTON - David Price is typically approached by reporters after he throws a bullpen session. His latest rehab tosses came Monday on a Red Sox off-day at Fenway Park, setting up a likely interview Tuesday.
It appears Price isn’t interested in that conversation.
Price took to Twitter on Tuesday to say he came out of Monday’s 45 pitches in a good place.
Feel great today. This is my media session. All questions are answered if you have anymore ask manager John— David Price (@DAVIDprice24) April 25, 2017
Threw 45 pitches (all 4 pitches) in pen yesterday. Up and down 3 times with 8 minutes in between each 15 pitches session. Felt great after— David Price (@DAVIDprice24) April 25, 2017
Price has been referring to manager John Farrell lately as manager John.
Whether Price is just having fun, is boycotting the media or ultimately doing both is unclear. Because he has apparently deemed all questions now answered, it may be hard to find out.
Price’s presence on Twitter has drawn negative attention in his time with the Red Sox. He takes a lot of abuse there, with "win a playoff game" a common refrain. He's kept on tweeting despite criticism he's too sensitive to the Boston market. That choice can be taken as a show of strength for Price — a sign he won't let the tough environment prevent him from doing what he wants, from wearing his heart on his sleeve.
His Twitter presence can also be viewed as merely a magnet for unnecessary drama.