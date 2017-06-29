Boston Red Sox

Price, Betts, Ramirez lead Red Sox over Twins, 6-3

red_sox_hanley_ramirez_062917.jpg

Price, Betts, Ramirez lead Red Sox over Twins, 6-3

By Associated Press June 29, 2017 11:14 PM

BOSTON - David Price's strength and command appear to be back.

After falling behind 3-0, the Boston Red Sox rallied behind Price to a 6-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night, with Price picking up his second win in his last three starts.

"Really good pitchers are going to seize the opportunity, seize the moment," Boston manager John Farrell said.

Price (3-2) threw a season-high 112 pitches over seven innings, allowing three runs and six hits with seven strikeouts and no walks. Farrell said Price got better as the game progressed, which kind of resembled the season Price has had thus far.

After missing almost the first two months of the season with an elbow strain, Farrell said Price's last two starts have been the best out of the seven he's made since coming off the disabled list.

After allowing a double on the second pitch he threw, Price got nine straight outs. After Minnesota added to its 1-0 lead with two runs in the fourth, the Red Sox gave him the lead the following inning. Price gave up just one hit over his last two innings and struck out four of the last six batters he faced.

"I think it's pretty natural that you get six, seven starts under your belt, arm strength continues to improve. It's not just measured in velocity but it's measured in consistency," Farrell said. "He had a full assortment working tonight."

Boston's offense rallied from a slow start. Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez hit solo home runs, Tzu-Wei Lin singled and tripled for his first big league multi-hit game and Jackie Bradley Jr. had three hits and an RBI.

Betts started the comeback with a leadoff homer in the fourth, his 13th of the season, and added an RBI single during Boston's three-run fifth.

"Just went up there and tried to put a good swing on a good pitch," Betts said of his homer off Kyle Gibson. "I was able to put a couple in play for a couple of RBIs, but we had a great offensive night all around."

Craig Kimbrel pitched a one-hit ninth for his AL-leading 22nd save in 23 chances, finishing Boston's last home game before the All-Star break.

Gibson (4-6) allowed five runs - three earned - and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

"I thought it was one of his better nights," manager Paul Molitor said. "He's had a couple where he attacked a little bit better. I thought he used his fastball well. He was pitching in, got some jam shots on the right-handers. Overall it was a good outing."

Minnesota built its lead on Joe Mauer's RBI grounder in the first and Jorge Polanco's two-run double in the fourth. But once Price got going, the Twins' offense seemed to fizzle.

"It's not a park you get overly comfortable with at any particular point," Molitor said. "But we did have a good start to the game. Gibby was efficient early."

Gibson started to fade in the fifth, when some timely hitting and odd bounces helped Boston gain the lead.

After Betts pulled Boston within 3-1 in the fourth, Bradley's RBI double in the fifth made it 3-2 with a little help from the Green Monster in left field. Robbie Grossman got in position to field a carom off the Green Monster, but the ball hit the ladder above the scoreboard and dropped straight down, allowing Ramirez to score from first.

Christian Vazquez followed with a grounder to short that hit the wrist of Polanco's glove hand and bounced away for an error.

Deven Marrero hit a tying RBI grounder with one out on a dribbler to third, and Betts' single put Boston ahead 4-3.

Why David Price's seventh start can be a turning point

Why David Price's seventh start can be a turning point

By Evan Drellich June 30, 2017 12:51 AM

BOSTON — The power in David Price’s arm is hard to understand. Intuitively, it shouldn’t be there. He’s throwing harder now than last year, after a spring injury that sent him to renowned surgeons who told him he didn't need surgery.

But there he is, reaching 97 mph, seven starts into the season. That was a very important marker for him a year ago — seven starts. Maybe it will be that way again. 

That’s the working logic for the designated hitter, isn’t it? Last year’s pattern is the groundwork for optimism when it comes to Hanley Ramirez.

Maybe Ramirez’s second-half outburst saw its starting point Thursday.

The home run he hit in a 6-3 win over the Twins was crushed to center field. It was anything but a cheapie, and something that felt like a statement. It’s hard to believe he could will himself to hit a home run because he’s received so much attention in the last couple days — that he went deep as a response — but the timing can’t be ignored either.

For Price, who went seven innings and threw 112 pitches on Friday, his seventh start a year ago was arguably the lowest point in his Red Sox career. It had to be in terms of where it left his statistics.

Price was in New York on May 7, 2016. He let up six runs to the Yankees in 4 2/3 innings. His ERA climbed to 6.75. He stood at his locker for 10 minutes the next day explaining what he thought the problem was. Unfortunately for him, his image with some Sox fans had already been tarnished because of the astronomical expectations.

From that point on, Price had a 3.39 ERA in 28 starts. He was underrated by most because his overall ERA was still shackled by the start of his season.

On Thursday, the lefty was hard on himself because his ERA is still high, at 4.61. Still, he's night and day compared to where he stood through start No. 7 in 2016.

“Not really,” Price said Thursday when asked if he felt good about his overall return. “I mean I've got a four, four and a half. Four or over that? That's no good.”

Nonetheless, seven innings and three runs is a lot better than what came through seven starts a year ago. And it only improved from there.

On Thursday, Price was using his changeup to great effect most of the time, striking out Miguel Sano with two on and no out in the fourth inning on the pitch. He later gave up two runs in the frame, but the inning could have been a lot worse.

Whether last year’s chronology should realistically be expected to repeat itself is debatable. A statistical study wouldn't back up that idea. But, if you do want to put stock into the progression of a season and the chance it repeats itself, Price and Ramirez might have found starting points inside the same game.

Load more