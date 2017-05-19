Boston Red Sox

Price has 'plenty of work ahead of him' after rocky rehab start

By Evan Drellich May 19, 2017 10:04 PM

OAKLAND — Forget the velocity, the depth to the breaking ball, any of that. The box score alone tells you that David Price isn’t ready to come back without at least one more minor league game.

The lefty’s first rehab outing since his elbow strain — and his first time in game action since the Division Series — was not ideal Friday in Buffalo with Triple-A Pawtucket. 

He went two innings and 65 pitches, striking out the side in the first inning against the Blue Jays’ Triple-A club, but laboring through both frames. 

The Red Sox said that Price was not removed because of injury, but the intensity of the innings he pitched.

Price allowed five hits and three earned runs, struck out four and walked one. He threw 41 strikes, seven of them swinging, per the PawSox.

When Sox manager John Farrell spoke to reporters Friday ahead of a game against the A’s on the West Coast, Price had just started his outing.

The target for Price was 85-90 pitches.

“Watching it upstairs, the first [thing] he sees is a 15-pitch at-bat and then he strikes out the side,” Farrell said. “So it’s a 31-pitch first inning. But watching it on TV, there was plenty of swing of miss. Looked like there was plenty of power. He’s got plenty of work ahead of him.”

Farrell wasn’t aware of the second inning’s results at that point. But, there was a reason the Red Sox did not option Hector Velazquez on Friday after a disappointing big league debut Thursday. They wanted to see how Price fared.

It’s unclear how exactly they’ll handle Velazquez’s turn through the rotation next week. The Sox have an off-day Monday. But keeping Price on a rehab assignment is a no-brainer.

Chris Sale: 'This isn't a panic situation for anybody in here'

By Evan Drellich May 20, 2017 2:00 AM

OAKLAND — For a guy with such a funky delivery, Chris Sale brings his words directly and calmly. He showed an attitude Friday night publicly, a spokesman for a Red Sox team that doesn’t always seem to have an identifiable one.

The idea that a 21-20 Red Sox team should be in a panic is a stretch after a 3-2 loss to the A's in 10 innings. But playing .500 baseball more than 40 games into the year is, at the least, a seesaw — and therefore a drag. 

Few games come easy, even the ones when a possible Cy Young winner are pitching. Sale went eight innings and struck out at least 10 hitters for an eighth consecutive start, tying his own record from 2015.

Pedro Martinez had eight inside one season as well, and if you count his following starts the next year (1999-2000), the record is 10.

“I still think we have [the mindset we did coming off two wins in St. Louis],” Sale said after the Sox dropped their second straight. “That's the fun thing about this team. You look around this clubhouse, we have some fun guys that have been around awhile and just know, they know, this isn't a panic situation for anybody in here. 

“This is part of what goes on in a baseball season, really. Believe it or not, I like where we're at. I think physically and mentally the guys in here can get through this and prevail.”

That’s the reasonable, grounded take. The Red Sox have a lot of good things going for them, but they haven’t amounted to any sort of notable win streak. 

Knowing how much the bullpen has been used lately, Sale was disappointed he didn’t go more than eight innings. That kind of expectation is more or less absurd, but better that than shoot for seven innings.

“If anything I put a little bit more pressure on myself,” Sale said. “I told myself going in there tonight I wanted to finish it, even before the game started, I knew the circumstances, we've been relying on our relievers quite a bit, they've been doing a hell of a job for us. I really wanted to pick them up tonight, I really did, and I wasn't able to do that.’”

The Sox gave Sale a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning. Not much of a lead, but something of a lead. He and all the pitchers deserve more with more frequency.

“That's what pisses me off even more,” Sale said. “We were grinding for those wins, we've been grinding all year. ... One bad inning's all right but to go out there for back-to-back innings, and lose a lead that we fought so hard to get, that's tough. Not only that, but when you have the mindset of wanting to go out there and finish a game, and you don't, I can't stress enough how well the guys in our bullpen have been throwing. Heck, they've been out there a lot."

Jackie Bradley Jr. saves game with incredible catch before A's win it in 10th

red_sox_jackie_bradley_051917.jpg

By Evan Drellich May 20, 2017 12:54 AM

OAKLAND — Jackie Bradley Jr.’s incredible leap will go down as the 2017 Red Sox catch of the year, unless someone pulls off the same magic trick in a game the Sox actually win.

The Sox center fielder didn't only rob a home run with a great show of athleticism in the ninth inning Friday night. He robbed what would have been a game-winning, walk-off home run in a tie at 2 with two out in the ninth inning.

The overpowering Craig Kimbrel was nearly burnt for the first time in a long time. With none on, Oakland’s Ryon Healy drove a 98 mph fastball over the middle to center field, drifting into right-center. 

"It was so high you didn’t know if it was going to as far as it did," Sox manager John Farrell said. "But once he was able to get back there and able to time the jump, heck of a catch, no doubt."

Bradley Jr. was drifting too and timed everything perfectly, hauling in the ball at the apex of his leap. He sugarcoated the whole thing by casually running off the field, as though he didn’t just make an unbelievable play.

"I didn’t really have a reaction," Bradley said. "I was still kind of upset about my last at-bat [a strikeout to begin the ninth inning]. It’s one of those things where I’m just competing. I didn’t try to make it suspenseful. I started running in like I normally would. But it was fun to be able to do it."

The A’s finished the job the next inning, with Heath Hembree on the mound. Mark Canha hit a walk-off homer to left for a 3-2 A’s win. It was deep, and it was not playable.

