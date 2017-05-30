Boston Red Sox

Dave Dombrowski says Red Sox trade season hasn't arrived

By Evan Drellich May 30, 2017 6:58 PM

CHICAGO — You can be sure Dave Dombrowski will need to make at least one move, if not multiple, in the next two months. But trade season has not started yet, the Red Sox president of baseball operations said Tuesday afternoon.

"Not really,” he said. “I think it's more of a situation where you're talking to clubs, you have a pulse of what's going on — not always necessarily me, but being in a position where some of our scouts are out there talking. Right now, it's more of an information-gathering time period. People want to stay in this thing if they can. They're more in a situation where they're trying to do that.

“The handful of clubs where you can make trades, you could have figured those out a month ago… because they're building for the future. Other than that, most of the other clubs are trying to hold where they are to see how long they can be in that spot. I don't think it's a real heavy trade talk time period. It's not to say something can't happen at any time out of the blue, but I don't think it's that time period.”

The Red Sox could use help at third base right now. Just how great their need for starting and relief pitching will be is harder to gauge. If Drew Pomeranz shows a semblance of competency and David Price is indeed back and healthy, they may not need a starter. Maybe Brian Johnson’s potential figures into that equation too. 

Tyler Thornburg remains a mystery and frankly a disaster of a trade thus far, but Carson Smith is, slowly, making progress. 

“Well, Smith threw today. He threw all of his pitches with hitters standing in,” Dombrowski said. “I talked to him afterwards. He said he felt great. Thornburg continues to be diagnosed and watched, and we're still waiting to see where that takes us.”

There’s been no new diagnosis offered by the team for Thornburg, who is on the disabled list with a shoulder impingement.

“No more at this time, no,” Dombrowski said. “No more updates.”

Pedroia going on disabled list, awaiting second opinion on wrist

By Evan Drellich May 30, 2017 1:03 PM

UPDATE, 2:24 P.M.: Dustin Pedroia is headed for the DL.

CHICAGO — Dustin Pedroia is headed back to Chicago with some good news. There’s no structural damage in his left wrist, Red Sox manager John Farrell said on MLB Network Radio.

Pedroia was in Boston on Tuesday morning for an MRI and exam with Red Sox doctors after he was hurt tumbling over first baseman Jose Abreu on Monday. 

“There’s no fractures, there’s no structural damage, ligament or otherwise,” Farrell told hosts Mike Ferrin and Jim Duquette. “Whether or not this is a three- or four-day thing or a 10-day thing, we’ll have a better read on that once he returns to Chicago.”

 

Posey stays out of the fray during Strickland-Harper brawl

bryce_harper_hunter_strickland_fight_052917.jpg

By Associated Press May 29, 2017 8:22 PM

SAN FRANCISCO  — As an irate Bryce Harper charged toward the mound, Buster Posey just stood and watched from behind home plate.

And when the Washington Nationals and San Francisco Giants cleared their benches Monday and punches flew both ways, the All-Star catcher did his best to remain just outside the fray.

Not where some expected to find the Giants team leader with his pitcher, Hunter Strickland, exchanging head shots with Harper.

“Posey did NOTHING to stop Harper from getting to his pitcher,” former major league pitcher Dontrelle Willis wrote on Twitter. “I’ve never seen that before in my life.”

Posey declined to enter the fracas, instead remaining around its edges and watching as the players scuffled in “a pretty good pile,” as Giants manager Bruce Bochy called it.

Posey dealt with a concussion in April after being struck in the head by a pitch, but did not say he held back because of concerns related to that. He did say he was wary about the risk of injury.

“There were some big guys tumbling around out there,” Posey said. “You see Mike Morse and Jeff Samardzija are about as big as they come and he was getting knocked around like a pinball. So it was a little dangerous to get in there.”

Still, social media was abuzz at the sight of Posey not sticking up for his teammate.

“Strickland must have told @BusterPosey he was hitting him and let him come cause he didn’t even give a soft jog,” Willis wrote.

“Says all you need to know that Buster Posey didn’t bother to hold back Harper,” tweeted Fox broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt . “Let him go get his pitcher.”

Also absent from the fight: hard-nosed Giants ace Madison Bumgarner. As his teammates flew over the dugout railing, Bumgarner stayed put, perhaps because the left-hander is still recovering after injuring his pitching shoulder and ribs in a dirt biking accident in April.

 

