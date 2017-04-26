Buchholz apologizes to Phillies for injury, hopes he can return this season

Wake up with "The Best of Boston Sports Tonight" podcast Tom Curran, Michael Holley, Kayce Smith and Tom Giles discuss the issues of the day and bring in the best guests. Listen to a cut-down version of the show on your commute.

While it appeared Clay Buchholz would be out for the season after having surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon, the former Red Sox starter still hopes to return to the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies this season.

"My goal right now is to let this heal," Buchholz said, according to CSN Philly. "Get it well and if this team keeps playing like they're playing right now, we'll be playing in September, October, so that's my goal."

Buchholz, 32, told the media that he apologized to Phillies teammates and GM Matt Klentak for the injury.

"I told [Matt Klentak] that I was sorry, and the guys in here," Buchholz said. "I was brought here for a reason. I wanted to pitch, I wanted to be good. I guess it's a good thing we have a good farm system here because they've been able to step up and fill in."

Buchholz allowed 10 runs in 7 1/3 innings in his two starts with the Phillies this season.