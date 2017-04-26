Buchholz apologizes to Phillies for injury, hopes he can return this season

While it appeared Clay Buchholz would be out for the season after having surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon, the former Red Sox starter still hopes to return to the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies this season.
"My goal right now is to let this heal," Buchholz said, according to CSN Philly. "Get it well and if this team keeps playing like they're playing right now, we'll be playing in September, October, so that's my goal."
Buchholz, 32, told the media that he apologized to Phillies teammates and GM Matt Klentak for the injury.
"I told [Matt Klentak] that I was sorry, and the guys in here," Buchholz said. "I was brought here for a reason. I wanted to pitch, I wanted to be good. I guess it's a good thing we have a good farm system here because they've been able to step up and fill in."
Buchholz allowed 10 runs in 7 1/3 innings in his two starts with the Phillies this season.
Neither set-up man the Red Sox traded for under president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, Tyler Thornburg and Carson Smith, is throwing off a mound presently.
Smith, on his way back from Tommy John surgery, felt soreness after throwing a bullpen session and is back to doing long toss.
"He’s had to slow down," Sox manager John Farrell said Thursday. "Once he got on the mound with some aggression and good intensity, was throwing the ball well. And as a result there’s been some soreness that has kind of reared its head. So have had to back him off, back into long toss, he’s thrown out to about 110 feet here today. We’re hopeful that in the very near future that mound progression resumes.
"The unique thing about Tommy John recovery is that every situation is going to be different. In this case, we’ve had to take a step back a little bit and get back to flat ground."
Smith is in Boston as part of a previously scheduled meet-up with the team, Farrell said. When the season began, Smith was rehabbing in Florida. He was put on the 60-day disabled list on Thursday, a formality that opened up a 40-man roster spot for new acquisition Chase d'Arnaud.
Smith was put on the disabled list on April 3, so he can return June 2 at the earliest, but may now need more time.
Thornburg (right shoulder impingement) is building up his long-toss distance.
In other injury news, Brock Holt (vertigo) may begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday or Saturday, Farrell said.
Dustin Pedroia is back in the Red Sox lineup after missing three games with a knee and ankle injury following Manny Machado’s hard slide into him at second base in Baltimore.
Pedroia is batting leadoff against the Yankees' Masahrio Tanaka (2-1, 6.00 ERA). The Red Sox counter with their ace, lefty Chris Sale (1-1, 0.91).
The full lineups:
YANKEES
Jacoby Ellsbury CF
Aaron Hicks LF
Chase Headley 3B
Matt Holliday DH
Starlin Castro 2B
Aaron Judge RF
Chris Carter 1B
Austin Romine C
Ronald Torreyes SS
—
Masahiro Tanaka RHP
RED SOX
Dustin Pedroia 2B
Andrew Benintendi LF
Mookie Betts RF
Hanley Ramirez DH
Mitch Moreland 1B
Xander Bogaerts SS
Jackie Bradley Jr. CF
Sandy Leon C
Marco Hernandez 3B
—
Chris Sale LHP