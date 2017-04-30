Boston Red Sox

Red Sox take weekend series against Cubs with 6-2 victory

red_sox_hanley_ramirez_andrew_benintendi_043017.jpg

Red Sox take weekend series against Cubs with 6-2 victory

By Associated Press April 30, 2017 11:51 PM

Wake up with "The Best of Boston Sports Tonight" podcast

Tom Curran, Michael Holley, Kayce Smith and Tom Giles discuss the issues of the day and bring in the best guests. Listen to a cut-down version of the show on your commute.

BOSTON - Marco Hernandez scored the go-ahead run on Pedro Strop's wild pitch in Boston's four-run eighth inning, helping the Red Sox beat the sloppy Chicago Cubs 6-2 on Sunday night.

The Red Sox took two of three in the lively weekend series that featured a strong showing for Cubs fans, chants in support of each side and the World Series trophies that ended long title droughts for the once-frustrated franchises.

Hanley Ramirez hit a two-run homer for Boston, and the Red Sox got two more runs on shortstop Addison Russell's throwing error in the eighth.

Kris Bryant hit a solo homer for Chicago, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. The Cubs closed a nine-game road trip at 5-4.

Orioles’ Britton on Red Sox dustup: ‘I think we turned the page and we moved on’

Orioles’ Britton on Red Sox dustup: ‘I think we turned the page and we moved on’

By Evan Drellich May 01, 2017 5:24 PM

Wake up with "The Best of Boston Sports Tonight" podcast

Tom Curran, Michael Holley, Kayce Smith and Tom Giles discuss the issues of the day and bring in the best guests. Listen to a cut-down version of the show on your commute.

BOSTON - Zach Britton wanted the Red Sox to listen to their veteran voice, Dustin Pedroia. Britton felt that didn't happen eight days ago and ripped Pedroia for it.

At least Britton took his own advice.

MORE RED SOX

After a conversation with a veteran Orioles player, Britton has changed his tune.

“Dustin reached out to a veteran player on our team about the comments, and just wanted to clarify some things,” Britton said Monday at Fenway Park before the opener of a four-game series. “And once he did that, I think we turned the page and we moved on.”

The Orioles closer eight days ago questioned Pedroia’s leadership after Matt Barnes threw near Manny Machado's head.

“Dustin, him telling Manny [Machado], ‘Hey, that [pitch] didn’t come from me’ may be even more frustrating,” Britton told BaltimoreBaseball.com. “Because he’s the leader of that clubhouse and if he can’t control his own teammates, then there’s a bigger issue over there.”

Britton, like Sox manager John Farrell, emphasized the Pedroia-Machado-Barnes incident was to be left in the past.

“There’s really not a whole lot I think that’s going to carry over,” Britton said.

Said Farrell: “I think much has been said about it. We’ve moved on from it. The fact is, we’re coming off a good weekend of baseball, something that hopefully we continue to build upon. And more than anything, [I’m] focused on our guys and what we need to do to be a little more proficient defensively and execute the game as called for.”

Barnes was of the same mind.

“I’m past it. It’s over with,” Barnes said. “I’m ready to go, coming off a good series win, trying to win another one against a division opponent.”

Barnes was unsure if he’d speak with Machado. 

Orioles manager Buck Showalter had the same message as everyone else.

"I know the respect that our guys have for their club," Showalter said. "I think if you really took a poll, people are looking forward to playing baseball against a really good team. I know they have that same respect. The players, I think the people involved may look at it a little differently, maybe I’m naive about it. But I know how our guys feel."

Showalter briefly paused. 

"Is that the obligatory question you had to ask?" Showalter said.

Monday’s Red Sox-Orioles lineups: Renewed hostilities? Porcello vs. Bundy

Monday’s Red Sox-Orioles lineups: Renewed hostilities? Porcello vs. Bundy

By CSN Staff May 01, 2017 3:23 PM

Wake up with "The Best of Boston Sports Tonight" podcast

Tom Curran, Michael Holley, Kayce Smith and Tom Giles discuss the issues of the day and bring in the best guests. Listen to a cut-down version of the show on your commute.

The Red Sox and Orioles tonight renew a rivalry that is growing more heated after the Dustin Pedroia-Manny Machado incident from Boston’s last visit to Baltimore. 

Baltimore right-hander Dylan Bundy (3-1, 1.65) faces Rick Porcello (1-3, 4.75) in the opener of a four-game series at Fenway Park and umpires have been made aware of the recent history between the teams.

The Red Sox go with almost the same lineup they’ve used the past two games against the Cubs, with Xander Bogaerts leading off and Pedroia hitting sixth. The only change is Sandy Leon (.180) catches instead of Christian Vazquez. 

The full lineups: 


ORIOLES
Seth Smith RF
Adam Jones CF
Manny Machado 3B
Mark Trumbo DH    
Chris Davis 1B
Welington Castillo C
Jonathan Schoop 2B
Ryan Flaherty LF
J.J. Hardy SS

Dylan Bundy RHP

RED SOX
Xander Bogaerts SS
Andrew Benintendi LF
Mookie Betts RF
Hanley Ramirez DH
Mitch Moreland 1B
Dustin Pedroia 2B
Jackie Bradley Jr. CF
Sandy Leon C
Marco Hernandez 3B

Rick Porcello RHP 

Load more